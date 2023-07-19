Tuesday, July 11

0447 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0859 — A Louis Vuitton wallet containing credit cards and cash was reported lost.

0907 — Report of a man walking along the southbound shoulder of Highway 29 north of Deer Park Road. Police found the man outside the city limits, lying on the ground with a bottle of alcohol. The sheriff’s office arrived to handle the situation.

1358 — Police cited a driver near Deer Park Road and Highway 29.

1520 — Report of a bus limo illegally crossing the Pope Street Bridge. Someone had gotten out to stop traffic while the vehicle crossed. It was gone when police arrived.

1607 — Police cited someone for illegally crossing the Pope Street Bridge.

1634 — Report of a dog panting in a locked vehicle on Hunt Avenue. An officer contacted the dog and its owner.

1900 — Report of a man possibly drinking in a parked vehicle near a residence on Mariposa Lane. Police told him to drink inside his house to prevent people from calling the police on him.

1916 — There was a civil issue involving neighbors on Crinella Drive.

Wednesday, July 12

0529 — Report of a possible traffic accident in a parking lot near Main Street. A light post was slightly bent at the base, and a U.S. flag on the post was dragging.

0748 — Report of two loose dogs near Main Street. Police didn’t find them, but a passer-by said the dogs seemed to know their way home.

0852 — A pressure washer worth $22 was stolen Tuesday from a pickup on Hunt Avenue.

0925 — A vehicle was abandoned near Allison/Brown. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

0931 — A vehicle was abandoned near Allison/Pope. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

1016 — A vehicle was abandoned near Monte Vista. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

1139 — Someone left graffiti on the toilet seat in the public bathroom between Oak Avenue and Money Way.

1153 — Report of vehicles parking in the bike lane on Spring Street, causing cyclists to go into the traffic lane. An officer determined that the vehicles were legally parked.

1407 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street. It was last seen turning onto Pratt Avenue. Police stopped the vehicle on Silverado Trail and warned the driver to drive more cautiously.

1424 — A caller was yelling to dispatch about cars parking in the bike lane on Spring Street. The caller was transferred to a sergeant.

1430 — A purse containing a wallet, $300 and a MasterCard was reported missing. It had been left on top of a vehicle at a local winery.

1523 — A car ran partway off the road on Big Rock Road. Police called for a tow truck.

2050 — Police stopped a car for vehicle code violations near Main/Pope. Police arrested a 57-year-old Napa man for resisting arrest.

2251 — Report of a domestic violence incident near Fulton Lane.

Thursday, July 13

0313 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Pine, police cited a 32-year-old Lemon Grove man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

0419 — Police cited a vehicle near Deer Park/Main.

0730 — Report of a suspicious vehicle driving around slowly on Kearney Street, possibly casing the neighborhood.

1049 — Three vehicles were abandoned on McCormick Street. Police marked them to be towed in 72 hours.

1106 — Report of a loose dog near Library Lane.

1145 — A PG&E contractor reported being threatened by a Spring Street resident.

1421 — Non-injury accident involving two trucks on Silverado Trail south of Pope Street, with airbags deployed.

1458 — A caller asked police to provide traffic patrol on Pratt Avenue due to speeding.

1615 — A man driving a white truck near Deer Park/Main got frustrated with traffic, made a U-turn over double yellows, and hit another car. Both vehicles were gone when police arrived.

1636 — A caller asked police to check on her friend on Nemo Court.

1923 — Police got a third-hand report of a woman being followed by a suspicious man on a motorcycle or moped on Spring Street. Officers talked to the woman, who said nobody was following her.

2139 — Calistoga police asked for help dealing with an uncooperative person on Washington Street.

2345 — An officer gave a ride to a couple carrying groceries near Church/Pope.

Friday, July 14

0412 — Police cited someone for speeding near Main/Crinella. The vehicle was towed because its registration was expired.

0833 — Non-injury accident near Main/Madrona.

0858 — Hit-and-run near Crinella/Park. A parked car was hit sometime after 1 a.m.

0915 — Report of a disturbance on Dowdell Lane.

1312 — A caller said they’d already submitted at least six complaints about a gas-powered leaf blower on Madrona Avenue.

1314 — A parked car was damaged on Money Way. The car that hit it was still there, but the driver reportedly didn’t have insurance or a license.

1318 — Report of a suspicious woman walking across a school campus on Adams Street asking for a bathroom. She wasn’t supposed to be on the premises.

1513 — Report of drivers speeding up and down Allison Avenue with children present. The caller requested occasional speed enforcement.

1717 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and making large, overly dramatic turns on southbound Highway 29 near Bale Lane.

2230 — Fireworks were reported from the Adams/Railroad area.

2342 — An officer told a vehicle owner to move an illegally parked car near Pope/Church.

Saturday, July 15

0140 — Medical aid for a man having trouble breathing on Starr Avenue.

0142 — Medical aid on Los Robles Court.

0213 — A caller said his 22-year-old daughter was late getting home. He didn’t want to report her missing yet. Police left her a voicemail.

0819 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

1210 — A vehicle was towed from towed from Monte Vista because it had been parked there for more than 72 hours.

1253 — A Charter Oak Avenue resident asked an officer to come to his house and tell him whether his music was too loud.

1525 — St. Helena police pulled over a vehicle on Hunt Avenue at the request of the sheriff’s office. Two people were detained, cited and released.

1723 — Report of a car parked by the Pope Street Bridge. Its owner said a tow truck would arrive within an hour.

1800 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving, swerving and braking erratically on southbound Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane. Police determined the driver was not drunk.

1823 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a white Acura swerving off the road and driving into some vines on Bale Lane. Police checked the area and didn’t find a vehicle matching the description.

1856 — Following a traffic stop near Adams/Oak, police arrested a 28-year-old Mountain View woman on suspicion of DUI.

1858 — Professional-type fireworks had reportedly been set off from a dry field near Hunt Avenue four times Friday night between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

1912 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows at a high rate of speed on northbound Silverado Trail near Yountville.

2024 — There was a natural gas smell near Main/Mitchell. The fire department responded to investigate.

2212 — Report of a loud party with loud music on Sulphur Springs Avenue near Rosebud Lane. Police found people celebrating a 50th birthday party. They agreed to keep it down.

2229 — Officers contacted juveniles at Crane Park. They were cleaning everything out after a birthday party.

Sunday, July 16

1742 — Police were asked to check on a woman whose boyfriend was reportedly intoxicated and acting crazy.

2114 — A caller bought groceries from a Hunt Avenue store, brought them home, and then returned them, but the cashier was only refunding some of the groceries.

Monday, July 17

0654 — A vehicle was towed from the Allison/Brown area because it had been parked there for more than 72 hours.

0859 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

1424 — Non-injury accident near Hunt/Church. Police took a report because a rental car was involved.

1549 — Report of an abandoned vehicle collecting cobwebs on McCorkle Avenue after being parked there for about three weeks. Its owner agreed to move it.

1902 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

1959 — Report of renovations taking place in a Pope Street apartment after hours. An officer informed the workers of the city's noise ordinance.

2034 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Inglewood.

2235 — Report of a reckless driver on Pope Street.

Tuesday, July 18

0154 — St. Helena police assisted medical units and the CHP with an incident near Silverado/Deer Park.

