Tuesday, July 11
0447 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
0859 — A Louis Vuitton wallet containing credit cards and cash was reported lost.
0907 — Report of a man walking along the southbound shoulder of Highway 29 north of Deer Park Road. Police found the man outside the city limits, lying on the ground with a bottle of alcohol. The sheriff’s office arrived to handle the situation.
1358 — Police cited a driver near Deer Park Road and Highway 29.
1520 — Report of a bus limo illegally crossing the Pope Street Bridge. Someone had gotten out to stop traffic while the vehicle crossed. It was gone when police arrived.
1607 — Police cited someone for illegally crossing the Pope Street Bridge.
1634 — Report of a dog panting in a locked vehicle on Hunt Avenue. An officer contacted the dog and its owner.
1900 — Report of a man possibly drinking in a parked vehicle near a residence on Mariposa Lane. Police told him to drink inside his house to prevent people from calling the police on him.
1916 — There was a civil issue involving neighbors on Crinella Drive.
Wednesday, July 12
0529 — Report of a possible traffic accident in a parking lot near Main Street. A light post was slightly bent at the base, and a U.S. flag on the post was dragging.
0748 — Report of two loose dogs near Main Street. Police didn’t find them, but a passer-by said the dogs seemed to know their way home.
0852 — A pressure washer worth $22 was stolen Tuesday from a pickup on Hunt Avenue.
0925 — A vehicle was abandoned near Allison/Brown. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.
0931 — A vehicle was abandoned near Allison/Pope. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.
1016 — A vehicle was abandoned near Monte Vista. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.
1139 — Someone left graffiti on the toilet seat in the public bathroom between Oak Avenue and Money Way.
1153 — Report of vehicles parking in the bike lane on Spring Street, causing cyclists to go into the traffic lane. An officer determined that the vehicles were legally parked.
1407 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street. It was last seen turning onto Pratt Avenue. Police stopped the vehicle on Silverado Trail and warned the driver to drive more cautiously.
1424 — A caller was yelling to dispatch about cars parking in the bike lane on Spring Street. The caller was transferred to a sergeant.
1430 — A purse containing a wallet, $300 and a MasterCard was reported missing. It had been left on top of a vehicle at a local winery.
1523 — A car ran partway off the road on Big Rock Road. Police called for a tow truck.
2050 — Police stopped a car for vehicle code violations near Main/Pope. Police arrested a 57-year-old Napa man for resisting arrest.
2251 — Report of a domestic violence incident near Fulton Lane.
Thursday, July 13
0313 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Pine, police cited a 32-year-old Lemon Grove man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
0419 — Police cited a vehicle near Deer Park/Main.
0730 — Report of a suspicious vehicle driving around slowly on Kearney Street, possibly casing the neighborhood.
1049 — Three vehicles were abandoned on McCormick Street. Police marked them to be towed in 72 hours.
1106 — Report of a loose dog near Library Lane.
1145 — A PG&E contractor reported being threatened by a Spring Street resident.
1421 — Non-injury accident involving two trucks on Silverado Trail south of Pope Street, with airbags deployed.
1458 — A caller asked police to provide traffic patrol on Pratt Avenue due to speeding.
1615 — A man driving a white truck near Deer Park/Main got frustrated with traffic, made a U-turn over double yellows, and hit another car. Both vehicles were gone when police arrived.
1636 — A caller asked police to check on her friend on Nemo Court.
1923 — Police got a third-hand report of a woman being followed by a suspicious man on a motorcycle or moped on Spring Street. Officers talked to the woman, who said nobody was following her.
2139 — Calistoga police asked for help dealing with an uncooperative person on Washington Street.
2345 — An officer gave a ride to a couple carrying groceries near Church/Pope.
Friday, July 14
0412 — Police cited someone for speeding near Main/Crinella. The vehicle was towed because its registration was expired.
0833 — Non-injury accident near Main/Madrona.
0858 — Hit-and-run near Crinella/Park. A parked car was hit sometime after 1 a.m.
0915 — Report of a disturbance on Dowdell Lane.
1312 — A caller said they’d already submitted at least six complaints about a gas-powered leaf blower on Madrona Avenue.
1314 — A parked car was damaged on Money Way. The car that hit it was still there, but the driver reportedly didn’t have insurance or a license.
1318 — Report of a suspicious woman walking across a school campus on Adams Street asking for a bathroom. She wasn’t supposed to be on the premises.
1513 — Report of drivers speeding up and down Allison Avenue with children present. The caller requested occasional speed enforcement.
1717 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving and making large, overly dramatic turns on southbound Highway 29 near Bale Lane.
2230 — Fireworks were reported from the Adams/Railroad area.
2342 — An officer told a vehicle owner to move an illegally parked car near Pope/Church.
Saturday, July 15
0140 — Medical aid for a man having trouble breathing on Starr Avenue.
0142 — Medical aid on Los Robles Court.
0213 — A caller said his 22-year-old daughter was late getting home. He didn’t want to report her missing yet. Police left her a voicemail.
0819 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.
1210 — A vehicle was towed from towed from Monte Vista because it had been parked there for more than 72 hours.
1253 — A Charter Oak Avenue resident asked an officer to come to his house and tell him whether his music was too loud.
1525 — St. Helena police pulled over a vehicle on Hunt Avenue at the request of the sheriff’s office. Two people were detained, cited and released.
1723 — Report of a car parked by the Pope Street Bridge. Its owner said a tow truck would arrive within an hour.
1800 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving, swerving and braking erratically on southbound Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane. Police determined the driver was not drunk.
1823 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a white Acura swerving off the road and driving into some vines on Bale Lane. Police checked the area and didn’t find a vehicle matching the description.
1856 — Following a traffic stop near Adams/Oak, police arrested a 28-year-old Mountain View woman on suspicion of DUI.
1858 — Professional-type fireworks had reportedly been set off from a dry field near Hunt Avenue four times Friday night between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.
1912 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows at a high rate of speed on northbound Silverado Trail near Yountville.
2024 — There was a natural gas smell near Main/Mitchell. The fire department responded to investigate.
2212 — Report of a loud party with loud music on Sulphur Springs Avenue near Rosebud Lane. Police found people celebrating a 50th birthday party. They agreed to keep it down.
2229 — Officers contacted juveniles at Crane Park. They were cleaning everything out after a birthday party.
Sunday, July 16
1742 — Police were asked to check on a woman whose boyfriend was reportedly intoxicated and acting crazy.
2114 — A caller bought groceries from a Hunt Avenue store, brought them home, and then returned them, but the cashier was only refunding some of the groceries.
Monday, July 17
0654 — A vehicle was towed from the Allison/Brown area because it had been parked there for more than 72 hours.
0859 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.
1424 — Non-injury accident near Hunt/Church. Police took a report because a rental car was involved.
1549 — Report of an abandoned vehicle collecting cobwebs on McCorkle Avenue after being parked there for about three weeks. Its owner agreed to move it.
1902 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.
1959 — Report of renovations taking place in a Pope Street apartment after hours. An officer informed the workers of the city's noise ordinance.
2034 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Inglewood.
2235 — Report of a reckless driver on Pope Street.
Tuesday, July 18
0154 — St. Helena police assisted medical units and the CHP with an incident near Silverado/Deer Park.