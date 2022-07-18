St. Helena Police Log, July 12-18

Tuesday, July 12

1001 — Report of a woman sitting in the dirt against a tree near Main/Adams.

1027 — Report of vehicles speeding on Spring Street.

1051 — Report of a possible ransomware attack at a local business.

1103 — Lift assist on Grayson Avenue.

1238 — Report of a dog barking nonstop on Spring Mountain Road.

1510 — Medical aid on Pine Street.

1707 — Report of a cyclist riding into traffic in the elm tunnel.

1833 — Report of a frantic sheep headed toward RLS on Spring Mountain Road.

1957 — A person asked about an issue with an animal. The matter was referred to the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

2006 — The sheep was reportedly wandering by the river.

2035 — A few people saw the sheep on the path near the library.

2037 — The sheep resurfaced near the parking lot of the Christine Apartments on Hunt Avenue. Kids were trying to corral it. It seemed to be completely penned in just east of Woodbridge, but it escaped.

Wednesday, July 13

0059 — The sheep was spotted again near Main/Mitchell. It was finally captured at 1:37 a.m. with the help of a PG&E employee who lassoed it. It was taken to the police department’s kennel.

0530 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Charter Oak.

0625 — Report of a suspicious truck parked on Pratt Avenue. Police determined the driver was waiting for a construction site to open to deliver something.

0811 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.

0830 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.

0837 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Pope/College.

0911 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.

1010 — Report of a dog barking since 8 a.m. on Spring Mountain Road.

1109 — A red Dodge Challenger had reportedly been parked on Spring Mountain Court for almost a week. Police confirmed the car had been stolen.

1440 — A cyclist reported almost being hit by a reckless driver near Pope/Main.

1618 — Report of three or four juveniles jumping off the tower in the middle of the Upper Reservoir. They were released to their parents.

2103 — Report of a house being broken into near Hunt Avenue.

2257 — Police cited a driver for expired registration near Silverado/Pope.

Thursday, July 14

0518 — Medical aid on Tainter Street.

0724 — An officer issued a traffic citation on Pratt Avenue.

0943 — Report of a couple trespassing on a Hillview Place property.

1258 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1858 — A vehicle was parked in a red zone on Main Street.

2110 — Report of a suspicious woman peeking into someone’s yard on Madrona Avenue.

Friday, July 15

0011 — Multiple callers reported a disturbance on Rosebud Lane. Police arrested a 25-year-old Napa resident for two outstanding warrants.

0649 — A 24-year-old transient was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

1221 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.

1253 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Main/Charter Oak.

1332 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Silverado/Pope.

1338 — Report of a large limo parked in the middle of the street with its flashers on near Hunt/Main. It was gone when police arrived.

1454 — Report of a person trying to impersonate an employee of a local business.

1723 — Report of a man being aggressive in a Main Street bar.

1811 — Report of a reckless driver weaving and moving very slowly on Highway 29 near Bale Lane.

2120 — Police warned a driver who made a U-turn in front of the entrance to the fire station.

Saturday, July 16

1127 — A motorcycle was reported stolen from Calistoga. It was last seen headed south on Silverado Trail. St. Helena police stopped a motorcycle matching the description on Highway 29. They confirmed it was the one that had been reported stolen. Calistoga police came to arrest the suspect.

1144 — Multiple callers reported a large number of motorcycles parked in the center turn lane of Main Street. Police were busy with the previous call.

1443 — A man who’d stolen items from a Main Street store last week returned to the store. When confronted, he left on foot toward Adams Street. Police checked the area.

1614 — Medical aid on Main Street.

1630 — Report of an elderly driver with a flat tire on the side of Silverado Trail near Pope Street. Police assisted.

2014 — Police were asked to check on an intoxicated man who was walking on Valley View Street.

2055 — Sprinklers had been running all day at a Vineyard Avenue home. A neighbor was unable to turn off the irrigation valve. Public Works responded.

Sunday, July 17

0043 — During a traffic stop on Main Street, police cited a passenger for having an open container of alcohol.

0136 — Report of loud music, singing and laughing on Magnolia Avenue.

0318 — Report of people arguing in a silver minivan on Magnolia Avenue.

1646 — A father asked for help with his intoxicated adult son who was stumbling around and needed help with his alcohol problem. Police talked to both people, and the son agreed to stay at a local hotel for the night.

1855 — Police were asked to check on a woman who might have had a stroke on San Lucas Court.

Monday, July 18

0917 — Report of someone violating a restraining order on Spring Mountain Court.

1114 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.

1428 — Report of vehicles speeding on Spring Street.

2022 — Report of a man passed out on the ground near the Sulphur Creek Bridge. Police arrested the 47-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.