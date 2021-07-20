St. Helena Police Log, July 13-19

1243 — A dog was brought to the police station and picked up by its owner.

1420 — Another dog was brought to the police station and picked up by its owner.

1515 — Non-injury accident on Hunt Avenue.

2227 — Following a traffic stop at Silverado Trail and Howell Mountain Road, police arrested a 19-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and driving with an open container of alcohol or marijuana.

Friday, July 16

0334 — Lift assist on Redondo Court.

0848 — A person asked for an officer’s advice on child “pet-sitting.”

0906 — A woman asked police to check on her friend who was feeling sick while visiting St. Helena. Police contacted the man and advised him to call his friend.

0940 — Report of construction occurring near Saint James/Spring without displaying an encroachment permit, adhering to Public Works standards, or having a traffic control plan.

1057 — Report of a dog left in a car for three or four minutes on Main Street. The car was gone when police arrived.