St. Helena Police Log, July 14-21

1617 -- A tow truck operator asked police to help with traffic control at Hunt/Railroad while he assisted an RV driver who was stuck under a tree.

1843 -- A Pope Street resident got scammed by someone who convinced him to buy gift cards at Safeway and provide the card information. Police took a report.

Thursday, July 16

1159 -- Report of a large RV parked on Meadowcreek Circle.

1705 -- The owner of a local restaurant said an employee received several suspicious calls from a man claiming he was with the owner and wanting to know how much money was in the till because they were coming to pick it up. The owner has never made such a request, and the employee was a bit shaken by the calls.

1741 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor’s yard service operating a leaf blower on Dahlia Street on Thursday afternoons after the city’s 4 p.m. cutoff.

1954 -- Report of juveniles boxing and exercising on a field on Hillview Place without social distancing or masks.

Friday, July 17

0700 -- Report of an old dog walking around on Crinella Drive. Police picked up the friendly elderly dog and called his owner.