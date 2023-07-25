Tuesday, July 18

0743 — There were two loose dogs near Pope Street. The caller had caught one of them. Police returned the dogs to their owner.

0850 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Highway 29. The vehicle was found in St. Helena, and the CHP was on the way.

1000 — A caller from Grayson Avenue asked if roosters were allowed within city limits. They are not. The caller was referred to code enforcement.

1212 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone near Main/Spring.

1437 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Deer Park.

1741 — Report of a possible drunk driver passing over double yellows on northbound Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane. Police contacted the driver, who was not drunk.

2032 — Police provided traffic control in the elm tunnel.

2202 — Report of a shirtless man walking north on the shoulder of Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane. The CHP was notified.

2249 — Report of noisy people playing and drinking in a backyard near Scott Street.

2326 — Police picked up an abandoned bike left in the 1400 block of Main Street.

Wednesday, July 19

0700 — A Kearney Street resident heard a chewing or digging noise under the house, possibly from a critter. The matter was referred to the county trapper.

0734 — A car that had been parked on Church Street for over a week was marked to be towed in 72 hours.

1139 — Medical aid for a person with a nosebleed on Pope Street.

1337 — Police were asked to check on an Olive Avenue resident.

1601 — Report of a reckless driver on northbound Highway 29 approaching St. Helena. Police checked the area.

1836 — Police cited someone for driving with an expired license near Main/El Bonita.

Thursday, July 20

0223 — A broken sprinkler was causing water to puddle in a parking lot near Main Street.

0712 — A phone accidentally called 911 after falling in a lake the previous day. There was no emergency.

0755 — Police helped a driver whose car had broken down near Main/Dowdell.

1318 — Minor non-injury accident involving a city vehicle near Adams/Oak.

1621 — Police cited a driver on Pratt Avenue.

1642 — Police cited an oversize vehicle for illegally crossing the Pope Street Bridge.

2228 — An abandoned tire and rim were found on the shoulder of Grayson Avenue.

Friday, July 21

0734 — Someone called 911 to ask if there was a Comcast outage. There was, but 911 should only be used for emergencies.

0739 — Police cited a driver near Pope/College.

0951 — Medical aid for a person with abdominal pain on Pine Street.

1145 — Medical aid for a sick person on Hunt Avenue.

1153 — Police took a report on a two-car accident on Main Street.

1204 — An overhead sign at Wappo Park was knocked down in a hit-and-run.

1206 — Report of an ongoing problem with a barking dog on Spring Mountain Road.

1218 — A caller reported filing six complaints about a leaf blower but nothing had been done. The caller was referred to City Hall.

1342 — A big black dog wearing a leash was found on Hunt Avenue.

1615 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Vintage, police arrested a 53-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of DUI.

1636 — Medical aid for a heat emergency in a parking lot near Hunt Avenue.

1826 — Police cited a driver on Pratt Avenue.

1836 — Police cited another driver on Pratt Avenue.

2058 — Report of a broken water pipe at Meily Park. An officer found it and was able to fix it.

2306 — Report of loud popping noises for the past 20 minutes in the Madrona/Fir Hill area.

2314 — Following a traffic stop near Vidovich/Main, police arrested a 44-year-old Napa resident on suspicion of DUI.

Saturday, July 22

0047 — Medical aid for a person having an anxiety attack and hyperventilating on Stockton Street.

0123 — A Ring camera spotted two suspicious men at a Spring Mountain Road home. Police checked the area.

0202 — Following a traffic stop near Signorelli/Chiles, police arrested a 31-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI, violating probation and driving with a suspended license.

1631 — A man asked for help finding his wife, who’d gone out for a cup of coffee and was late getting back.

1734 — A caller asked police to check on an elderly couple walking their dog in the heat on Pope Street. With the temperature in triple digits, the caller was concerned about all three of them. Police checked the area.

1819 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Pope.

2029 — A black pickup was seen hitting a hydrant and driving onto a front yard on Allyn Avenue before leaving the scene. Based on witness statements, police arrested a 33-year-old St. Helena woman who fought the officers as they detained her. She was arrested on felony charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest and misdemeanor counts of DUI and hit and run. One officer had bruises on his foot and was briefly taken to the hospital.

2031 — Report of a possible drunk driver who ran into a fence on Main Street. Police arrested the 35-year-old Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating probation.

2229 — Report of an ongoing problem with a barking dog on Oak Avenue.

Sunday, July 23

1141 — A car parked on Allyn Avenue was damaged in a hit-and-run sometime between 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

1317 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street.

1338 — An officer was flagged down by someone who’d received threatening text messages. The officer determined it was a common scam/fraud text and advised the person to block the number and not give out any information.

1857 — Report of loud music making a neighbor’s house shake on Rosebud Lane. Police contacted the listener, who turned it down.

1909 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on northbound Silverado Trail near Yountville.

1913 — Report of a suspicious man shining a green laser at people on Main Street.

2044 — Medical aid on Main Street.

2142 — Report of a prowler jumping a fence and knocking on someone’s window on Bella Vista Court. Police detained a 31-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

2244 — Report of a car parked in a no-parking area near Hunt/Monte Vista.

Monday, July 24

0133 — A car ran off the road and into some shrubs and a fence near Crane/Grayson. Police took a report.

0506 — A 911 caller said there was some sort of dispute about his vehicle. He’d been drinking and was trying to contact a neighbor. Police responded to assist.

0738 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

0913 — A vehicle was towed from the end of College Avenue because it had been parked there for more than 72 hours.

1309 — Someone got a fraudulent call, supposedly involving Xfinity and Target, asking that they go buy gift cards. The person who got the call checked with Xfinity, which confirmed it was a scam.

1312 — A vehicle had reportedly been parked on Sylvaner Avenue for months.

1453 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Pratt Avenue.

1600 — A person asked to talk to an officer about some property that had been damaged in a hit-and-run.

