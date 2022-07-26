St. Helena Police Log, July 19-25

Tuesday, July 19
1051 — A baggie containing white powder was found in a men's restroom on Pratt Avenue. Police will dispose of it.
1106 — Someone left graffiti and damaged equipment in a maintenance yard on Grayson Avenue.
1135 — Two suspicious men entered an Adams Street business asking for donations to a Sacramento Restoration Church drug program. The caller was concerned because of the recent robbery down the street.
1258 — Report of a possible domestic disturbance on Mitchell Drive.
1923 — Report of water coming out of a pipe on Kearney Street. Public Works responded.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
2040 — Police asked to provide traffic control due to gridlock as vehicles exited a Highway 29 winery.
People are also reading…
Wednesday, July 20
0140 — Police found a gold tooth in the pill receptacle outside the police station.
0141 — Someone asked for information about restraining orders.
0857 — Police took a report on an embezzlement case.
1020 — Someone reported suspicious charges on their credit card.
1051 — Non-injury accident on Main Street involving a work truck and a Tesla. One of the people involved was reportedly yelling.
1123 — Medical aid at the police station.
1338 — Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue.
1641 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street.
1700 — Medical aid for a person with respiratory problems on Pratt Avenue.
1840 — An intoxicated man reportedly fell inside a Crane Avenue home and got a bloody nose.
1932 — Report of a red zone violation on Monte Vista. Police issued a parking citation.
Thursday, July 21
0215 — Police found a bike at the bus stop near Main/Britton.
0720 — Cash found on Oak Avenue was turned in for safekeeping.
1305 — A local business received a fraudulent check.
1710 — Report of a man in a fedora urinating in public on Pine Street.
1714 — Report of a parking issue downtown. Police contacted the vehicle’s owner, who agreed to move it.
1909 — A person reported receiving a concerning email.
Friday, July 22
1351 — Police were asked to provide civil standby while an employer terminated two employees who had been verbally aggressive in the past.
1535 — Someone broke a lock and stole a bicycle from a bike rack on Hunt Avenue.
1840 — Report of an angry driver yelling at homeowners on Pratt Avenue and telling them his Escalade cost $130,000.
1958 — An officer issued a traffic citation in the elm tunnel.
2048 — Police gave a person information about restraining orders and referred them to the UpValley Family Centers for help with their situation.
Saturday, July 23
0033 — Report of a black car parked partly on the sidewalk on Main Street.
0139 — An officer cited a driver in front of the police station.
0415 — An officer issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
0519 — An officer issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
1002 — Report of a parking dispute on Oak Avenue.
1243 — Water leaked from a broken sprinkler on Saint James Drive. A Flume device reported a lot of lost water.
1310 — Police were asked to check on a man lying under a tree near Dowdell/La Fata.
1436 — An officer issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
1512 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Deer Park Road and Highway 29.
1615 — An accident involving a car and a truck/trailer was blocking one lane of Main Street near Hunt Avenue. Police helped the parties exchange information.
2107 — Report of loud music on Spring Street. There was a noise permit on file.
2318 — Report of a reckless driver near Mitchell/Oak.
Sunday, July 24
1040 — Report of a landscaping/gardening service working on Meadowcreek Circle even though it was Sunday.
1319 — Police were asked to check on a man leaning against a tree and yelling near the railroad tracks on Fulton Lane.
1518 — A Main Street property owner asked police to provide extra patrol after learning of a man sleeping on her property. He was reportedly dirty and unkempt, and had a bike and a couple of bags. Police said to call back if he returns.
1958 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
2004 — Someone reportedly stolen an iPhone from a shopping cart on Hunt Avenue. The phone was pinging from northbound Highway 29. Police were able to trace the phone to an address, recover it, and return it to its owner.
Monday, July 25
1155 — A shattered Samsung cell phone was found on Grayson Avenue.
1725 — Medical aid on Pope Street.
2035 — Police checked on a pedestrian on Main Street and arrested the 24-year-old transient on suspicion of public intoxication.
What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.
Two Vallejo residents were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a reported theft from the Napa Premium Outlets, police reported.
Court proceedings in the murder trial of Paul Flores will be halted for two days, Monterey County Superior Court officials said Tuesday.
As the Kristin Smart murder trial opened Monday, prosecutors introduced jurors to the missing college student and laid out the timeline of her disappearance 26 years ago.
The shooting occurred Friday night near Menlo Avenue and Sonoma Street, according to Napa Police. No injuries were reported.
Kristin Smart disappeared during her freshman year at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo more than 25 years ago. She is presumed dead and her body remains missing but the man accused of killing her heads to trial Monday. Paul Flores is charged with murder and his father Ruben Flores is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart's body. Both have pleaded not guilty. San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen. The trial was moved to Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas because of pretrial publicity.
Three people who stole hundreds of pairs of sunglasses from a Napa store Wednesday evening led police on a vehicle pursuit into San Francisco before they were arrested, according to Napa Police.