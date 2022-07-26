St. Helena Police Log, July 19-25

Tuesday, July 19

1051 — A baggie containing white powder was found in a men's restroom on Pratt Avenue. Police will dispose of it.

1106 — Someone left graffiti and damaged equipment in a maintenance yard on Grayson Avenue.

1135 — Two suspicious men entered an Adams Street business asking for donations to a Sacramento Restoration Church drug program. The caller was concerned because of the recent robbery down the street.

1258 — Report of a possible domestic disturbance on Mitchell Drive.

1923 — Report of water coming out of a pipe on Kearney Street. Public Works responded.

2040 — Police asked to provide traffic control due to gridlock as vehicles exited a Highway 29 winery.

Wednesday, July 20

0140 — Police found a gold tooth in the pill receptacle outside the police station.

0141 — Someone asked for information about restraining orders.

0857 — Police took a report on an embezzlement case.

1020 — Someone reported suspicious charges on their credit card.

1051 — Non-injury accident on Main Street involving a work truck and a Tesla. One of the people involved was reportedly yelling.

1123 — Medical aid at the police station.

1338 — Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue.

1641 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1700 — Medical aid for a person with respiratory problems on Pratt Avenue.

1840 — An intoxicated man reportedly fell inside a Crane Avenue home and got a bloody nose.

1932 — Report of a red zone violation on Monte Vista. Police issued a parking citation.

Thursday, July 21

0215 — Police found a bike at the bus stop near Main/Britton.

0720 — Cash found on Oak Avenue was turned in for safekeeping.

1305 — A local business received a fraudulent check.

1710 — Report of a man in a fedora urinating in public on Pine Street.

1714 — Report of a parking issue downtown. Police contacted the vehicle’s owner, who agreed to move it.

1909 — A person reported receiving a concerning email.

Friday, July 22

1351 — Police were asked to provide civil standby while an employer terminated two employees who had been verbally aggressive in the past.

1535 — Someone broke a lock and stole a bicycle from a bike rack on Hunt Avenue.

1840 — Report of an angry driver yelling at homeowners on Pratt Avenue and telling them his Escalade cost $130,000.

1958 — An officer issued a traffic citation in the elm tunnel.

2048 — Police gave a person information about restraining orders and referred them to the UpValley Family Centers for help with their situation.

Saturday, July 23

0033 — Report of a black car parked partly on the sidewalk on Main Street.

0139 — An officer cited a driver in front of the police station.

0415 — An officer issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

0519 — An officer issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

1002 — Report of a parking dispute on Oak Avenue.

1243 — Water leaked from a broken sprinkler on Saint James Drive. A Flume device reported a lot of lost water.

1310 — Police were asked to check on a man lying under a tree near Dowdell/La Fata.

1436 — An officer issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

1512 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Deer Park Road and Highway 29.

1615 — An accident involving a car and a truck/trailer was blocking one lane of Main Street near Hunt Avenue. Police helped the parties exchange information.

2107 — Report of loud music on Spring Street. There was a noise permit on file.

2318 — Report of a reckless driver near Mitchell/Oak.

Sunday, July 24

1040 — Report of a landscaping/gardening service working on Meadowcreek Circle even though it was Sunday.

1319 — Police were asked to check on a man leaning against a tree and yelling near the railroad tracks on Fulton Lane.

1518 — A Main Street property owner asked police to provide extra patrol after learning of a man sleeping on her property. He was reportedly dirty and unkempt, and had a bike and a couple of bags. Police said to call back if he returns.

1958 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2004 — Someone reportedly stolen an iPhone from a shopping cart on Hunt Avenue. The phone was pinging from northbound Highway 29. Police were able to trace the phone to an address, recover it, and return it to its owner.

Monday, July 25

1155 — A shattered Samsung cell phone was found on Grayson Avenue.

1725 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

2035 — Police checked on a pedestrian on Main Street and arrested the 24-year-old transient on suspicion of public intoxication.