St. Helena Police Log, July 20-27

Thursday, July 22

0147 — A woman staying in a Spring Street building asked an officer to walk her to her car a few blocks away after she heard what sounded like a person walking into the building.

1230 — A vehicle had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for over 72 hours. An officer contacted its owner, who moved it.

1657 — Someone dropped off ammunition at the police station so it could be destroyed safely.

1809 — Someone left confetti in the driveway of a Spring Mountain Road home at around 1 or 2 a.m. About six high-school-aged juveniles with bikes and skateboards were seen in the area at around 11 p.m.

1943 — A motorhome had been parked on Edwards Street all day. The caller said it looked like someone might be living there.

2029 — Report of a suspicious woman with a laptop and food on top of a recycling bin at a Main Street property.

2056 — A man was seen driving a pickup down the railroad tracks near Crinella Drive and then trespassing on a neighbor’s property.

2108 — Report of a car speeding with loud exhaust about 20 minutes ago in the Dean York/Madrona/Spring Mountain area.