St. Helena Police Log, July 20-27

Tuesday, July 20
0810 — Someone was using a leaf blower before 9 a.m. on Boyson Lane.
0920 — The driver of a 75-foot semi full of wine said he was stuck on Spring Mountain Road and needed help backing up or turning around.
1303 — Medical aid for a fall victim who couldn’t get up on Fulton Lane.
1641 — A backpack containing school items was reported lost on Pope Street.
1757 — A package containing clothing was delivered to the wrong address on Allison Avenue, and now the recipients were refusing to give the package to its rightful owners unless the police were involved.
2325 — A non-injury hit-and-run occurred Monday night or Tuesday morning on Hunt Avenue.
Wednesday, July 21
1536 — Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 near the elm tunnel.
1609 — A woman said she felt like she was being stalked by a man who’d gone in and out of a store on Main Street.
2105 — Medical aid for a sick woman on Hudson Avenue.
2213 — Someone was heard screaming in fear on Hollis Lane.
Thursday, July 22
0147 — A woman staying in a Spring Street building asked an officer to walk her to her car a few blocks away after she heard what sounded like a person walking into the building.
1230 — A vehicle had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for over 72 hours. An officer contacted its owner, who moved it.
1657 — Someone dropped off ammunition at the police station so it could be destroyed safely.
1809 — Someone left confetti in the driveway of a Spring Mountain Road home at around 1 or 2 a.m. About six high-school-aged juveniles with bikes and skateboards were seen in the area at around 11 p.m.
1943 — A motorhome had been parked on Edwards Street all day. The caller said it looked like someone might be living there.
2029 — Report of a suspicious woman with a laptop and food on top of a recycling bin at a Main Street property.
2056 — A man was seen driving a pickup down the railroad tracks near Crinella Drive and then trespassing on a neighbor’s property.
2108 — Report of a car speeding with loud exhaust about 20 minutes ago in the Dean York/Madrona/Spring Mountain area.
Friday, July 23
0212 — People on Charter Oak Avenue had been listening to loud music since 11:30 p.m.
0800 — Report of low water pressure at a faucet on Howell Mountain Road. Public Works was notified.
0803 — Medical aid for a person with stomach pain on Sylvaner Avenue.
0948 — A woman said she’d been trying to contact the city water department about billing questions. She said she’d called the listed phone number and other phone numbers without getting an answer. She was going to the office directly.
0956 — A tree branch was stuck under a car near Pratt/Main.
1034 — A woman was running outside the city limits when she was followed by a man in a silver car who tried to talk to her. The sheriff’s office was told to be on the lookout.
1201 — A white box truck was trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge.
1231 — Lift assist for a fall victim on Community Drive.
1452 — An SUV covered with a tarp had been parked near Park/Christine for 10 days.
1925 — Report of a silver convertible speeding and tailgating near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.
1927 — Report of three drunk people half naked outside a Main Street store. Police detained a 28-year-old Napa resident on suspicion of public intoxication.
2101 — Noise complaint on Main Street. Dispatch told the caller the music was allowed until 10 p.m.
2159 — Flames were seen at a fire pit near the Crane Park playgrounds.
Saturday, July 24
0749 — Medical aid for a man with shortness of breath on Pope Street.
1551 — There was a tree in the eastbound lane of Zinfandel Lane. An officer helped clear the road.
1904 — Report of a dog panting inside a Tesla on Main Street. The vehicle left before an officer arrived.
2031 — A caller said a neighbor keeps double-parking on Monte Vista, making it hard for everyone else to park. Police advised the caller to contact the property manager.
2057 — Report of a pickup truck parked in a red zone in front of a hydrant on Oak Avenue. The truck left while the caller was still on the phone with police.
2059 — A man in a truck had been playing loud music on Railroad Avenue since 3 p.m.
2107 — Police assisted a driver whose car battery died near Pope/Peppertree.
2146 — A man was seen crawling out of a ditch at the flood project site. The caller believed he might be living there.
2350 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst, police arrested a 34-year-old Antioch man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license for DUI.
Sunday, July 25
0752 — Report of a loud chainsaw or other power tool near Stockton Street.
0956 — Multiple callers asked about helicopters that were checking power lines under contract with PG&E.
1141 — Report of a possible drunk driver traveling extremely slowly near Stice Lane.
1215 — A 5-year-old Blue Heeler with a long tail was reported missing from Madrona Avenue.
1520 — A man asked police to check on his adult son, who reportedly lives in a large yellow school bus with five dogs.
1858 — Police conducted a pedestrian check on Library Lane and arrested a 27-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of resisting arrest and violating her bail agreement.
2319 — Medical aid on Main Street.
Monday, July 26
1049 — A limousine struck another car’s mirror on Money Way. The other car wasn’t damaged, but the limousine’s mirror folded back. The driver of the other car tried to stop the limo, but it ran a stop sign and sped away.
1051 — There was a large branch in the road near Howell Mountain/Big Rock. An officer moved it to the side of the road.
1311 — A person came to the lobby to file a fraud report.
1739 — Medical aid for a possibly dehydrated juvenile at the softball fields on Grayson Avenue.
2207 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Mills, police arrested a 41-year-old Clearlake Oaks man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.
Tuesday, July 27
0530 — Following a traffic stop at Pope/Allison, police arrested a 36-year-old Napa woman and a 28-year-old Napa man for outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
