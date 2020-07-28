St. Helena Police Log, July 21-27

1026 -- A caller said they’d been threatened on Tuesday and had their vehicle tire slashed.

1138 -- Report of construction vehicles causing a traffic hazard on Pine Street. The caller said they park in the wrong direction, stop in the middle of the street, and cause problems for people backing out of their driveways. The person called back and canceled the call after the vehicles moved.

1346 -- A trailer was set up with its landing gear down near Adams/Library. Its owner called the police asking where a trailer could be stored. Police explained the relevant city ordinance, and she said she would move the trailer when she comes back into town.

1429 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 at Whitehall Lane.

1520 -- Report of a man with his pants down low and his backside exposed near Library Lane. The caller later said she saw him wiping his backside, possibly after defecating. Police checked the area and didn’t see anyone matching the description.

2123 -- Report of a broken-down car on the northbound shoulder of the elm tunnel with its lights off. It was gone when police arrived.

2257 -- Report of a suspicious truck on Meadowood Lane.