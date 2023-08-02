Tuesday, July 25
0842 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Pope.
1016 — Report of a hazardous problem with the traffic light at Main/Fulton.
1148 — Report of two men using a hanger and trying to get into a vehicle near Adams Street.
1434 — Report of a car accident blocking both lanes near Pratt/Silverado, with a woman trapped in a vehicle.
1457 — Traffic was being diverted from the Trail due to the accident, creating traffic back-ups and near-collisions on Main Street at Crinella and Pratt.
1710 — Report of a reckless driver traveling in the bike lane on Spring Street. The car parked near Chablis/Pinot.
2002 — Report of several teenagers walking on the flood project wall. The caller was concerned they might fall. Security asked them to leave.
2112 — A caller said he left his backpack leaning against a fence near the Pope Street Bridge, and a man took it. The other man was last seen entering Vineyard Valley.
Wednesday, July 26
0134 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Inglewood Avenue.
0425 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
0833 — Police teamed up with county health officials on tobacco education at several local stores.
1622 — Police took a report on an accident at Main/Vidovich that left one car with major damage.
1710 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver near Main/Deer Park who’d swerved and made an illegal U-turn.
2338 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.
Thursday, July 27
0707 — A downed tree was blocking the road near Spring Mountain/Dean York. Phone lines were down. The fire department asked for help with traffic control.
0948 — Police received a recorded iPhone message via 911 saying the phone’s owner had been involved in an accident. Police located the accident at Main/Charter Oak. Nobody was hurt and both vehicles were drivable.
1354 — An irrigation well and fence near Rosebud Lane were vandalized.
1959 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
2151 — Police cited a driver near Dowdell/McCormick.
Friday, July 28
0411 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
0427 — Police cited a driver near Fulton/Railroad.
0503 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
0547 — Two-car accident near Main/Pope.
1047 — Two-car accident near Main/Vintage.
1347 — Report of a basketball hoop in the roadway near El Bonita/Dahlia.
1426 — Report of a non-injury hit-and-run at Main/Britton. The responsible car was found in Calistoga, where Calistoga police pulled it over and St. Helena police responded to take a report.
1437 — Report of a possible drunk driver braking erratically, swerving and almost causing a collision on Main Street.
1852 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a reckless driver in a Honda Accord who’d almost hit somebody in Calistoga.
1936 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.
1954 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Madrona, police arrested a 67-year-old Pleasant Hill woman on suspicion of DUI.
2339 — Report of a girl crying and a woman screaming near Grayson Avenue.
Saturday, July 29
0055 — Report of a child screaming near Grayson Avenue. Police found it was a juvenile screaming at a video game.
0236 — Medical aid for a person trapped in bed on San Juan Court.
1017 — Report of a loose dog at Meily Park. It went back home.
1703 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
1724 — A backpack with hibiscus flowers was found on Main Street.
1859 — Police issued a parking citation near Main/Hunt.
1947 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
2044 — Medical aid for a sick man on Fulton Lane who needed to go to the hospital..
2144 — Report of two white husky-looking dogs near Oak/Hillview.
2157 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Mee Lane.
2222 — An officer heard loud music playing near Oak/Tainter after permitted hours, with no noise permit on file. The officer talked to the person responsible.
Sunday, July 30
0007 — Report of a man in his 30s possibly buying alcohol for juveniles at a Hunt Avenue store. He was in a white SUV and the juveniles were in a black sedan.
1953 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Crinella.
Monday, July 31
0635 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows.
0929 — Two futons and a shelf were illegally dumped on the curb near Monte Vista. Public Works was notified.
1205 — Report of a car blowing stop signs and doing donuts in the Hudson/Adams area. Police checked the area and talked to neighbors.
1257 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Big Tree Road.
1441 — Someone left graffiti on the Sulphur Creek Bridge on Main Street.
1635 — Police picked up a black dog wandering around near South Crane Avenue.
1917 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a motorcycle that fled the CHP on northbound Highway 29.
2003 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Crinella.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
0432 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.