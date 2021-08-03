St. Helena Police Log, July 27-Aug. 3

Tuesday, July 27
1511 — Police received a complaint about an Allison Avenue house with a yard filled with garbage, a car and other debris.
1624 — A Madrona Avenue resident received an unexpected package on their front porch. It looked like an ice chest.
1949 — Report of a dog howling for the second morning in a row on Colombard Court. The caller wanted to make sure its owner was OK.
2048 — A fallen tree was blocking both lanes of Sulphur Springs Avenue.
2104 — A neighbor said a person in a Colombard Court home was leaning on the wall, unresponsive. Police confirmed it was not a person.
2126 — A Blue Heeler previously reported missing was found stuck in a five-foot horizontal hole near Madrona Avenue. Its owners needed help getting it out.
2314 — A Spring Mountain Road man said he was woken up when confetti started popping in front of his house, which made his dogs start barking. He said he’s seen juveniles in the area.
2315 — Report of a vehicle-vs.-tree near Lodi Lane. The CHP and Calistoga police were investigating.
Wednesday, July 28
0249 — An officer found a damaged PG&E pole at Main/Madrona and initiated a hit-and-run investigation.
0858 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.
1020 — A woman said an unknown caller was claiming to have her daughter. The caller said they didn’t want the police involved, but the girl was in trouble. The woman gave her location, and the caller said they would take her daughter to her. She then contacted both of her daughters and confirmed they were OK. Police took a report.
1227 — A woman on Stockton Street was reportedly confused about where she’d left her car. An officer helped her find it.
1316 — Police were asked to check on a student who hadn’t attended school for two days.
1333 — Medical aid for a woman who’d been coughing for three days on Olive Avenue.
1423 — Non-injury accident on Main Street. One party said the other party was refusing to provide information. Police took a report.
1603 — The railroad crossing bar at Charter Oak Avenue kept going down over the last 30 minutes. Railroad maintenance personnel were notified.
1605 — A doctor’s office couldn’t get ahold of a patient, so police made sure she was OK.
1806 — A tree was down on Howell Mountain Road.
1806 — A driver was cited for a Pope Street Bridge violation.
Thursday, July 29
1057 — Non-injury lift assist on Main Street.
1122 — An antique truck had been parked near Scott/Madrona for over a year.
2129 — Following a traffic stop on Adams Street, police arrested a 38-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.
2303 — Police were asked to check on a woman.
Friday, July 30
0719 — A car was stolen from College Avenue and found in Vallejo. Police took a report.
0821 — A white Tesla had been parked on Magnolia Avenue for at least a week. Police tagged it to be towed in 72 hours.
1415 — An Arrowhead Drive resident reported finding a white bucket with a green lid on his front porch. There was one across the street as well. The buckets were issued by UVDS for compostable items.
1442 — Report of a reckless driver swerving over the yellow and white lines on Highway 29. Sheriff’s deputies and St. Helena police conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was not DUI.
1445 — Non-injury fender-bender in a Hunt Avenue parking lot.
1501 — Police picked up a dog at Adams/Kearney and contacted its owner, who retrieved it.
1521 — A white fluffy dog was briefly reported missing from Pinot Way, but it was found.
1716 — There was a power outage affecting streets such as Pine, Tainter, Fulton and Main. The traffic light at Main/Fulton was out.
1913 — A transformer blew near Oak/Spring about 30 minutes ago.
1930 — A 12-speed Trek bike was reported stolen from Pope Street.
2104 — Documents were found scattered on Library Lane.
2355 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop at Hunt/Grove.
Saturday, July 31
0150 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst.
0842 — Earlier in the morning Public Works placed stop signs at Main/Madrona where the traffic signal was out of operation.
2021 — Report of loud music near Sulphur Springs Avenue.
2050 — A San Francisco man asked police to check on his daughter, whose cell phone was pinging in St. Helena.
2212 — Report of a reckless driver swerving in and out of the lane near Main/Vintage. Police stopped the car. The driver was not DUI, but police did issue a warning.
2234 — A caller on Oak Avenue said a neighbor trespassed into the caller’s backyard and started yelling and the caller and their partner.
Sunday, Aug. 1
0005 — A man called 911 and said, “Send officers, send officers,” then hung up. Officers contacted the man, who was intoxicated and denied calling 911.
0215 — Police checked on a pedestrian on Main Street and arrested the 25-year-old Napa man for a misdemeanor probation violation.
0422 — Police found an unoccupied, unlocked vehicle near Oak/Adams. The officer locked it to prevent it from being stolen.
0858 — Report of a large dog running loose on Zinfandel Lane. The sheriff’s office was notified.
0927 — A caller asked police to check on a friend on Galleron Lane. The sheriff’s office was notified.
0950 — A Chiles Avenue resident said there was a water leak outside their house and they didn’t know how to shut off the water.
2012 — Report of a pit bull running loose on Pope Street. It was with its owner when police arrived.
2014 — Someone called 911 asking for the phone number of the Calistoga Police Department. Police provided the number and told the caller to use the business line for requests like that.
2111 — Report of power tools running on McCorkle Avenue. An officer checked the area and didn’t hear anything.
2349 — Report of a drunk man near La Fata/Dowdell. Police checked the area and didn’t see him.
Monday, Aug. 2
0116 — Report of a man with a pit bull walking around College Avenue.
0744 — Police received a complaint about trees being cut on the hillside above Meadowood every day. The caller was irritated by the sound of chainsaws. Police referred the call to the sheriff’s office.
0853 — A person reported identity theft and fraudulent activity involving a payment services he uses for his business invoicing.
0915 — Report of a baby’s playpen in the roadway at the corner of Brown and Allison.
1041 — Report of large PG&E trucks creating a hazard near Main/Pope.
1110 — Report of a leaf blower violation on Madrona Avenue.
1215 — An elderly woman needed an ambulance ride to the hospital.
1317 — Police took a report on a residential burglary on Spring Mountain Road.
1658 — Multiple callers reported a Prius parked in the center turn lane of Highway 29 between Zinfandel Lane and Whitehall Lane. A person was reportedly dancing around the car.
2135 — Someone called 911 and told police they were just testing the phone to see if dialing 911 worked. Dispatch told the caller not to call 911 unless there was an emergency.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
0001 — Utility work was occurring along the southbound shoulder of Highway 29 at Deer Park Road. Traffic control was in place.
0016 — An officer found a bag of garbage on the shoulder of Spring Mountain Road.
0200 — Report of two suspicious people going through cars. They put something in the back of their own car. Police took a report.
0420 — The two suspicious people from earlier were back on Rosebud Lane, checking the area and talking to each other. Police responded. A 53-year-old Greenbrae man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 41-year-old San Rafael man was cited on suspicion of aiding and abetting a crime.
