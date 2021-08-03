St. Helena Police Log, July 27-Aug. 3

0858 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

1020 — A woman said an unknown caller was claiming to have her daughter. The caller said they didn’t want the police involved, but the girl was in trouble. The woman gave her location, and the caller said they would take her daughter to her. She then contacted both of her daughters and confirmed they were OK. Police took a report.

1227 — A woman on Stockton Street was reportedly confused about where she’d left her car. An officer helped her find it.

1316 — Police were asked to check on a student who hadn’t attended school for two days.

1333 — Medical aid for a woman who’d been coughing for three days on Olive Avenue.

1423 — Non-injury accident on Main Street. One party said the other party was refusing to provide information. Police took a report.

1603 — The railroad crossing bar at Charter Oak Avenue kept going down over the last 30 minutes. Railroad maintenance personnel were notified.

1605 — A doctor’s office couldn’t get ahold of a patient, so police made sure she was OK.

1806 — A tree was down on Howell Mountain Road.