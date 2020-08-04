St. Helena Police Log, July 28-Aug. 4

Tuesday, July 28
0914 -- Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure on Pope Street.
1047 -- Report of people smoking marijuana under the bridge near Starr Avenue.
1059 -- A man tried to jump a fence and fell near Hunt/Starr. He declined medical attention.
1122 -- A person at a downtown business reported being harassed.
1456 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a dog barking early in the morning on Sylvaner Avenue.
1716 -- Medical aid for a man with chest pain in the police department lobby.
1836 -- Report of loud construction noise at Oak/Mitchell.
1848 -- Vandalism on Main Street.
1848 -- Report of a rattlesnake behind a Main Street building.
Wednesday, July 29
0708 -- Someone left graffiti in the city parking lot on Oak Avenue.
0752 -- Medical aid for a person who fell out of bed on Scott Street.
1144 -- An iPad Mini was found on Main Street last week.
1209 -- The newly installed lockbox and cover placed over a power outlet had been torn off the exterior wall of the library.
1354 -- An iPad Pro was found near Hillview/Spring Mountain.
2139 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell, police arrested a 38-year-old Fairfield man on suspicion of DUI, resisting arrest and driving without proof of insurance.
2144 -- Report of two suspicious cars on Rosebud Lane.
Thursday, July 30
0741 -- Report of a leaf blower near Palmer Drive.
0853 -- Report of a leaf blower on Allyn Avenue.
1330 -- A woman said her son has been receiving fraudulent checks and depositing them.
1808 -- Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 in Rutherford.
1920 -- Report of a young girl running away from an older man near Meadowcreek/Starr. They both got into a car and left. Police found them and arrested the juvenile on suspicion of domestic battery.
2019 -- Report of men drinking beer at Lewis Station Park every evening between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
2125 -- A caller said a drunk driver followed her roommate home to El Bonita Avenue. Police arrested the 37-year-old San Francisco woman on suspicion of DUI.
Friday, July 31
1033 -- Report of a dog barking all day long on Edwards Street.
1440 -- The manager of a restaurant near Main/Charter Oak said a man was refusing to wear a mask, being loud and obnoxious, and using vulgar language. He left before police arrived.
Saturday, Aug. 1
0436 -- Non-injury lift assist on El Bonita Avenue.
1803 -- Report of three juveniles vandalizing a sign behind a Main Street business. They were seen punching it until it tilted to the side.
2243 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving and traveling at erratic speeds on Highway 29.
Sunday, Aug. 2
1421 -- Report of a loud party in the Sulphur Springs/Rosebud/Magnolia area.
1614 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Valley View.
1740 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Oak Avenue.
1929 -- Someone was setting off firecrackers near Hunt Avenue.
2006 -- Report of a suspicious car on Meadowcreek Circle.
Monday, Aug. 3
0019 -- Report of a dog barking on Sylvaner Avenue.
0215 -- Vehicle pursuit on southbound Highway 29. The officer tried to stop the vehicle for speeding and driving with its lights off, but it sped away at over 100 mph. The officer cancelled the pursuit after losing sight of the car, but CHP units resumed the chase near Salvador Avenue, with the car still exceeding 100 mph with its lights off. The car exited at First Street and crashed. The driver, a 22-year-old Oakland man, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, felony DUI and driving without a license.
1003 -- Report of a man with two horses walking on the side of Silverado Trail. The caller was concerned for his safety due to passing vehicles.
1007 -- A caller asked police to check on a vehicle parked on Church Street that was up on a jack. The caller was concerned about a number of cars belonging to one person in the area.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
0041 -- Report of a dog barking on Sylvaner Avenue. Police cited its owner.
