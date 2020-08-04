St. Helena Police Log, July 28-Aug. 4

0215 -- Vehicle pursuit on southbound Highway 29. The officer tried to stop the vehicle for speeding and driving with its lights off, but it sped away at over 100 mph. The officer cancelled the pursuit after losing sight of the car, but CHP units resumed the chase near Salvador Avenue, with the car still exceeding 100 mph with its lights off. The car exited at First Street and crashed. The driver, a 22-year-old Oakland man, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, felony DUI and driving without a license.