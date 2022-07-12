St. Helena Police Log, July 4-12

Monday, July 4

2235 — Police checked on a loud music complaint on Sylvaner Avenue.

2322 — Report of a possible fire in the eastern hills. Cal Fire was notified.

2327 — Report of someone setting off fireworks on the west side of town.

2329 — Another report of neighbors shooting off fireworks in the Vallejo Street area.

Tuesday, July 5

0655 — Report of a dog howling every morning near Christine Court.

0815 — Report of a garbage truck speeding on Spring Street.

1410 — Report of an intoxicated man with a pit bull harassing the owner of a Main Street business. The owner didn’t want him to come back.

1521 — Lake County police and the CHP were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 29.

1951 — Report of a pickup parked on Edwards Street for a week.

2141 — Report of a possibly intoxicated man possibly trying to steal something from a Hunt Avenue store. Police contacted the man and determined he wasn’t intoxicated and hadn’t stolen anything.

Wednesday, July 6

0609 — Report of a man possibly under the influence of drugs standing in the middle of Highway 29 south of town.

0804 — Report of two cars parked on Hunt Avenue since Saturday.

0926 — During a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell, police cited a passenger for a seat belt violation.

1015 — Report of a main smoking in front of a Main Street business in violation of city code.

1111 — Report of a swarm of bees near a playground at Crane Park. A mother and child had already been stung but didn’t need medical help.

1158 — An officer cited a driver for using a cell phone near Charter Oak/Main.

1310 — Police issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.

1418 — Police took a report on grant theft at a Main Street business.

1505 — Police issued a traffic citation near Railroad/Adams.

1512 — Report of two large vehicles blocking traffic and trying to turn around near Peppertree/Pope.

1718 — Non-injury lift assist on Olive Avenue.

Thursday, July 7

1136 — An officer helped a driver who needed a jump-start on Railroad Avenue.

1212 — A person reported losing $7,000 from their bank account. Police took a report.

1436 — Police cited an unregistered vehicle parked near Oak/Tainter.

1528 — Report of a gray truck parked in the middle of Vallejo Street. It was gone when police arrived.

1638 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile.

1644 — Report of an ongoing problem with neighbors on Sylvaner Avenue.

Friday, July 8

0609 — Police were asked to check on a woman on Madrona Avenue.

1000 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Grayson.

1013 — Police issued a traffic citation on Charter Oak Avenue.

1149 — Medical aid for a 5-year-old who swallowed a Lego piece on Allison Avenue.

1224 — A large truck broke a railroad crossing arm at Vintage Avenue. Police took a report.

1529 — Report of nine young boys yelling and being disrespectful to employees at various downtown businesses. Police checked the area.

1634 — Multiple callers reported that people went into an Adams Street business and stole things. They left in a red Challenger. Police took a report.

1804 — Report of a loose dog near Magnolia/Rosebud.

Saturday, July 9

0113 — Police detained a 30-year-old St. Helena resident on suspicion of public intoxication near Main/Britton.

1407 — Report of a female passenger crying and trying to exit a moving Jeep near Main/Charter Oak. Police determined the woman was having a mental episode and was being taken to the hospital for treatment.

2007 — Police cited a driver for expired registration during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2048 — An officer informed some kids about bicycle laws, rules and safety.

2136 — Police helped a person with a garage door on Mariposa Lane.

Sunday, July 10

0248 — Report of a reckless driver.

1056 — Medical aid for a person having a seizure near Grayson/Crane.

1636 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Silverado/Deer Park.

1709 — A shaggy dog was running loose near Main/Pope.

1934 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Oak Avenue.

2002 — Police interacted with kids playing basketball on Monte Vista.

2055 — Report of a drone flying around and disturbing guests on a Main Street property.

Monday, July 11

0235 — Police found a bicycle near Main/Mitchell and brought it to the police station for safekeeping.

0624 — Report of jackhammering occurring near Fulton Lane. Police determined that vineyard workers were installing a post. Agricultural work is exempt from the noise ordinance.

0854 — Police cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

1203 — Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue.

1501 — A caller asked whether police had found an orange bike on Sunday night.

2245 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

Tuesday, July 12

0105 — Following a traffic stop on Highway 29, police arrested a 24-year-old Napa resident on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license.

0552 — Report of a dog barking all night near Spring Mountain Road.