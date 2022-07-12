St. Helena Police Log, July 4-12

Monday, July 4
2235 — Police checked on a loud music complaint on Sylvaner Avenue.
2322 — Report of a possible fire in the eastern hills. Cal Fire was notified.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
2327 — Report of someone setting off fireworks on the west side of town.
2329 — Another report of neighbors shooting off fireworks in the Vallejo Street area.
Tuesday, July 5
0655 — Report of a dog howling every morning near Christine Court.
0815 — Report of a garbage truck speeding on Spring Street.
1410 — Report of an intoxicated man with a pit bull harassing the owner of a Main Street business. The owner didn’t want him to come back.
1521 — Lake County police and the CHP were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 29.
1951 — Report of a pickup parked on Edwards Street for a week.
People are also reading…
2141 — Report of a possibly intoxicated man possibly trying to steal something from a Hunt Avenue store. Police contacted the man and determined he wasn’t intoxicated and hadn’t stolen anything.
Wednesday, July 6
0609 — Report of a man possibly under the influence of drugs standing in the middle of Highway 29 south of town.
0804 — Report of two cars parked on Hunt Avenue since Saturday.
0926 — During a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell, police cited a passenger for a seat belt violation.
1015 — Report of a main smoking in front of a Main Street business in violation of city code.
1111 — Report of a swarm of bees near a playground at Crane Park. A mother and child had already been stung but didn’t need medical help.
1158 — An officer cited a driver for using a cell phone near Charter Oak/Main.
1310 — Police issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.
1418 — Police took a report on grant theft at a Main Street business.
1505 — Police issued a traffic citation near Railroad/Adams.
1512 — Report of two large vehicles blocking traffic and trying to turn around near Peppertree/Pope.
1718 — Non-injury lift assist on Olive Avenue.
Thursday, July 7
1136 — An officer helped a driver who needed a jump-start on Railroad Avenue.
1212 — A person reported losing $7,000 from their bank account. Police took a report.
1436 — Police cited an unregistered vehicle parked near Oak/Tainter.
1528 — Report of a gray truck parked in the middle of Vallejo Street. It was gone when police arrived.
1638 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile.
1644 — Report of an ongoing problem with neighbors on Sylvaner Avenue.
Friday, July 8
0609 — Police were asked to check on a woman on Madrona Avenue.
1000 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Grayson.
1013 — Police issued a traffic citation on Charter Oak Avenue.
1149 — Medical aid for a 5-year-old who swallowed a Lego piece on Allison Avenue.
1224 — A large truck broke a railroad crossing arm at Vintage Avenue. Police took a report.
1529 — Report of nine young boys yelling and being disrespectful to employees at various downtown businesses. Police checked the area.
1634 — Multiple callers reported that people went into an Adams Street business and stole things. They left in a red Challenger. Police took a report.
1804 — Report of a loose dog near Magnolia/Rosebud.
Saturday, July 9
0113 — Police detained a 30-year-old St. Helena resident on suspicion of public intoxication near Main/Britton.
1407 — Report of a female passenger crying and trying to exit a moving Jeep near Main/Charter Oak. Police determined the woman was having a mental episode and was being taken to the hospital for treatment.
2007 — Police cited a driver for expired registration during a traffic stop on Main Street.
2048 — An officer informed some kids about bicycle laws, rules and safety.
2136 — Police helped a person with a garage door on Mariposa Lane.
Sunday, July 10
0248 — Report of a reckless driver.
1056 — Medical aid for a person having a seizure near Grayson/Crane.
1636 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Silverado/Deer Park.
1709 — A shaggy dog was running loose near Main/Pope.
1934 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Oak Avenue.
2002 — Police interacted with kids playing basketball on Monte Vista.
2055 — Report of a drone flying around and disturbing guests on a Main Street property.
Monday, July 11
0235 — Police found a bicycle near Main/Mitchell and brought it to the police station for safekeeping.
0624 — Report of jackhammering occurring near Fulton Lane. Police determined that vineyard workers were installing a post. Agricultural work is exempt from the noise ordinance.
0854 — Police cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.
1203 — Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue.
1501 — A caller asked whether police had found an orange bike on Sunday night.
2245 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.
Tuesday, July 12
0105 — Following a traffic stop on Highway 29, police arrested a 24-year-old Napa resident on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license.
0552 — Report of a dog barking all night near Spring Mountain Road.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Napa Police arrested an Antioch man for attempting to steal a catalytic convertor.
A shoplifting attempt at a Napa grocery led to an attack on a security guard and the suspect’s arrest on a robbery allegation.
A 33-year-old man was arrested after threatening workers in a Napa supermarket, police reported.
Nobody was injured after a pickup truck struck another vehicle and then the side of a fast-food restaurant, according to police.
Napa Police detectives arrested two Oakland residents on suspected fraud after investigating the theft of over $20,000 in bicycles from the Na…