Tuesday, July 4

0507 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Pine.

0858 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

0954 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a man who might have been riding a stolen bike in the Yountville area.

1457 — Police helped with traffic control during the bike parade from Meily Park to Lyman Park.

2017 — Report of a black Cadillac SUV parking a driveway on Vallejo Street. An officer contacted its owner, who moved it.

2118 — Report of drunk men almost driving into a vineyard on Vallejo Street. They were last seen walking to Crane Park.

2155 — Report of illegal fireworks in the Vineyard Avenue area, not associated with the Crane Park show.

2226 — Report of people with open beer bottles walking to their parked cars in the Vallejo/Crane area.

Wednesday, July 5

0140 — Officers assisted the CHP with a traffic stop near Main/Chaix.

1308 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1315 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Adams/Oak.

1319 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Main/Adams.

1458 — A dog reportedly jumped out of a vehicle and bit another dog near Main Street. An officer confirmed the dog also bit a human. The officer called for medical aid and took a report.

1537 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from College Avenue.

1722 — Police helped the Napa County Sheriff’s Office respond to a domestic violence call in the county near Silverado/Meadowood. One person was detained.

1751 — A person was reported missing since July 2.

1856 — Police attended the concert at Lyman Park.

2008 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Church.

Thursday, July 6

0337 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0444 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

0706 — A vehicle was reported missing from Valley View Street. Police learned it had been repossessed.

0834 — Police cited a driver for expired registration near Main/Deer Park.

0836 — Police attended a Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) meeting.

0922 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Spring Mountain Court and Spring Mountain Road.

1256 — There was a partially disabled semitrailer in the center turn lane of Highway 29 near Vintage Avenue.

1517 — A van had been parked on Adams Street for four days. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

1657 — An officer helped two women on Pope Street who needed a ride.

1840 — Medical aid on Madrona Avenue.

1900 — An officer removed a construction zone from Silverado Trail.

Friday, July 7

0408 — Police cited a driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.

0923 — A pickup had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for five days. An officer contacted its owner, who agreed to move it.

1237 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1630 — Police cited a driver near Main/Madrona.

1639 — A caller reported receiving multiple fraud alerts after her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at a Hunt Avenue store.

1837 — Workers were cutting trees after hours on Meadowcreek Circle. An officer told an employee about the city’s noise ordinance.

2059 — Medical aid for a man feeling ill in a Main Street home.

2113 — Police cited a driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.

2145 — A dog near McCorkle Avenue had reportedly been barking for five hours.

2200 — Report of a suspicious car pulling up to a house on Colombard Court whose owner was out of town. Police checked the area and didn’t find anything out of the ordinary.

2302 — Police found two occupied vehicles at Crane Park after hours. An officer told the occupants the park was closed for the night.

Saturday, July 8

0254 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 50-year-old Oakland man on suspicion of DUI.

1411 — Report of an empty truck idling for hours on Library Lane.

1930 — Police cited two cars for speeding on Main Street. They’d been going over 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. One of the cars was towed because its registration had been expired for over six months.

2100 — Report of approximately 20 juveniles drinking at a quinceañera on Oak Avenue. They were reportedly getting into a verbal dispute that might get physical. Officers responded and security shut down the event.

2202 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road for excessive speed, illegal passing, and driving without insurance.

2237 — Police cited a driver for speeding and illegal passing near Main/Dowdell.

2258 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell, police arrested a 24-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana while driving.

2311 — Cameras showed three people kicking a wall near Main Street. Police responded and admonished the people for trespassing. There was no damage to the building.

Sunday, July 9

0753 — Police cited a driver on Main Street for speeding and illegal use of the center turn lane.

1106 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

1112 — Report of construction occurring on a Sunday on Dean York Lane. An officer notified the workers of the city’s noise ordinance.

1159 — There was a water leak at a Magnolia Avenue house, and police were asked to help shut off the water. They couldn’t find the shut-off, but a plumber had already been notified.

1302 — Report of an online fraud case.

1420 — Report of a heavyset man running down Hunt Avenue with items in his arms, pursued by other people. He threw items into the bushes and got into a silver van. Nobody else had called the police about a theft. Officers contacted the business, which declined to prosecute.

1545 — Three-car accident at Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane. One vehicle with major front-end damage had to be towed.

1657 — Multiple callers heard what they thought were fireworks in the Mills Lane area. Police determined it was a noise cannon intended to deter gophers and other critters. Police contacted someone who agreed to turn off the cannon for the day.

1902 — Report of loud music playing for hours on Madrona Avenue.

2207 — Report of someone vomiting on Main Street, possibly intoxicated.

2222 — An officer issued a traffic citation near Main/El Bonita.

2315 — Aerial fireworks were set off over the flood project site. Police took a report.

Monday, July 10

1321 — Medical aid for a sick man on Granger Way.

1327 — Report of a reckless driver weaving, crossing over double yellows, trying to stop in the middle of Highway 29, and almost causing an accident. An officer pulled over the car on Main Street. The driver was not drunk but was advised to be more cautious while driving.

2022 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Silverado.

2037 — Report of a garbage truck picking up garbage and recycling in the same truck on Monte Vista.

2109 — A coyote was spotted running down Allison Avenue. It was last seen turning on Brown Street.

2131 — A dog got hit by a car on Main Street. The vehicle left the scene.

2204 — Police got another call about a garbage truck operating outside of regular hours on Monte Vista. The truck was reportedly blocking the cul de sac while a man was shaking trash cans and strewing trash all over the street.

