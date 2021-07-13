St. Helena Police Log, July 6-12

Tuesday, July 6
1147 — Report of a pickup heading north on Main Street with an unsecured dog in the back.
1150 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street.
1419 — Report of a portable toilet trailer left on Riesling Way since Friday. It was reportedly across from a Pacaso house.
1823 — Someone tried to pry off a keypad on Adams Street. The property managers were aware.
1916 — An officer dropped by a basketball game on Hillview Place.
Wednesday, July 7
0037 — Report of a burglary on College Avenue. The suspect broke a door/window. He was described as a bald, light-skinned Hispanic male.
0707 — A caller said her deceased chicken was on a vacant property. Police advised her not to enter the property unless the owner is there, or to leave a note.
0825 — Report of a suspicious man in a beat-up U-Haul on Railroad Avenue. He seemed to be scoping out the firehouse. Whenever the fire department doors opened, he would peek up.
1147 — Minor-injury single-vehicle rollover accident on Vineyard Avenue, with a person stuck inside the vehicle.
1209 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1227 — Report of a reckless driver in a flatbed tow truck towing two vehicles on southbound Main Street. The truck was unable to maintain its lane and appeared to be overloaded.
1734 — Report of two vehicles, a black Bentley and a red sedan, tailgating each other and passing in the center turn lane of Main Street.
2155 — A caller reported there was an intoxicated woman inside the caller’s vehicle on Main Street.
Thursday, July 8
0243 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle on College Avenue that had been reported stolen from Vacaville. The man sleeping inside was uncooperative with police. The 31-year-old Napa man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.
0845 — Medical aid for a woman having a seizure on Olive Avenue.
1613 — Report of two solicitors going door to door on Chablis Circle.
1737 — An officer visited the concert at Lyman Park.
2019 — Medical aid for a woman who hit her head on cement after being knocked down by her son’s dog near College Avenue.
Friday, July 9
0257 — Report of a car stopped in the middle of Bale Lane near Highway 29. Police assisted and notified the CHP.
0332 — Non-injury lift assist on Redondo Court.
0935 — Report of a dog barking for 20 minutes on Pratt Avenue.
1328 — A driver was partially blocking the westbound lane of Dowdell Lane while looking for directions.
1451 — Non-injury lift assist on Redondo Court.
1554 — Report of two solicitors selling solar panels on Christine Court. They asked to see the caller’s PG&E bill to make sure she was “in compliance.”
1611 — A caller saw smoke just west of Sulphur Springs Road.
1613 — Medical aid for a woman with chest pain on Olive Avenue.
1701 — Report of a dump truck leaking diesel on the ground on Dowdell Lane.
1903 — A downed oak tree was partially blocking Pratt Avenue. Police provided traffic control.
2000 — An officer gave a K-9 demonstration to a group of children on Grayson Avenue.
2215 — Non-injury lift assist on Redondo Court.
2326 — An officer found some people at the skatepark and reminded them of the park’s hours.
Saturday, July 10
0513 — St. Helena police were asked to bring a K-9 unit to help Calistoga police with a foot pursuit of a wanted subject on Foothill Boulevard. Before the unit arrived, the subject was tased and taken into custody by Calistoga police.
0830 — Report of a tree down on Howell Mountain Road. Police responded and removed a branch from the roadway.
1430 — A wire was hanging across Church Street.
1519 — Non-injury lift assist on Redondo Court.
1628 — There was a lot of white paper in the road near Main/Adams. Police notified Public Works.
1703 — Report of an alarm sounding on Pope Street for the last 10 minutes.
1938 — Report of a man with mental disabilities cursing at an employee and acting violent and aggressive after being asked to wear a facemask. Police said to call back if he returns.
2003 — Report of a water leak near a vineyard on Madrona Avenue. The property owner was notified.
2212 — Noise complaint on Whitehall Lane. The call was transferred to the county sheriff’s office.
2315 — An officer found a bicycle at Wappo Park.
Sunday, July 11
0033 — Medical aid for a sick person on Vineyard Avenue.
0252 — An officer told a College Avenue resident to bring a barking dog from her car to inside her home.
1141 — A bicycle was reported stolen from La Cuesta Court.
1200 — A car was parked in a red zone near Main/Spring. The driver moved it.
1402 — An officer talked to the owner of a parked car about blocking the crosswalk near Main/Spring.
1823 — Medical aid on Madrona Avenue.
1918 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
2008 — Medical aid for a person with a heart problem on Hunt Avenue.
Monday, July 12
0410 — Police cited a driver for misusing the center turn lane near Main/Dowdell.
0929 — Report of a loud leaf blower and a truck parked on the sidewalk on Edwards Street. Police issued a citation.
0934 — Report of two loose dogs near Oak/Andrea.
1416 — Medical aid for a woman with numbness in her hands on Pope Street.
1704 — A grey and green Genesis bike was reported stolen from Hunt Avenue.
1728 — A person asked to talk to a Spanish-speaking officer about an impounded vehicle.
1902 — A caller lodged a complaint about a short-term rental on Tainter Street. The caller said there weren’t supposed to be more than eight people at the rental. The caller said the guests were playing bocce and making noise when they celebrate.
2306 — Police assisted with a juvenile who was late returning home.
