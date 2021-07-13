St. Helena Police Log, July 6-12

Tuesday, July 6

1147 — Report of a pickup heading north on Main Street with an unsecured dog in the back.

1150 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1419 — Report of a portable toilet trailer left on Riesling Way since Friday. It was reportedly across from a Pacaso house.

1823 — Someone tried to pry off a keypad on Adams Street. The property managers were aware.

1916 — An officer dropped by a basketball game on Hillview Place.

Wednesday, July 7

0037 — Report of a burglary on College Avenue. The suspect broke a door/window. He was described as a bald, light-skinned Hispanic male.

0707 — A caller said her deceased chicken was on a vacant property. Police advised her not to enter the property unless the owner is there, or to leave a note.

0825 — Report of a suspicious man in a beat-up U-Haul on Railroad Avenue. He seemed to be scoping out the firehouse. Whenever the fire department doors opened, he would peek up.