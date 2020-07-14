St. Helena Police Log, July 7-13

Tuesday, July 7
0833 -- A black Trek bike was found on McCorkle Avenue.
0930 -- Medical aid at Howell Mountain Road/Silverado Trail for a person bitten by a possibly poisonous snake. The victim was driving and trying to reach a nearby hospital. Police told him to pull over and wait for help.
1216 -- Two-car accident at Main/Vintage.
1609 -- Report of a truck stopped in the middle of the Pope Street Bridge, forcing other cars to drive around it.
1931 -- Report of people trespassing on the high school football field.
1938 -- A Pratt Avenue resident caught a skunk in a cage and wanted help getting rid of it.
Wednesday, July 8
0914 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Laguna Seca Court.
1422 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 passing Deer Park Road.
Thursday, July 9
0730 -- A sprinkler head was broken and water was bubbling underground near Pratt Avenue.
1002 -- Police contacted the owner of a debit card found on Madrona Avenue.
1023 -- White liquid was pouring out of a storm drain on Elmhurst Avenue.
1245 -- A man reported being assaulted by his roommate on McCorkle Avenue. Police arrested the 40-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, threats, vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
1407 -- Report of two women and one man walking down the Main Street sidewalk, taking up the whole walkway and not wearing masks.
1644 -- A large tank of non-flammable welder’s gas was found at Pope/College.
1652 -- Report of a solicitor continuing to knock on the door of a Crane Avenue home, even after being told his services weren’t wanted.
1722 -- An SUV with out-of-state plates was parked on private property on McCorkle Avenue.
1805 -- Two-car accident on Ehlers Lane, with one vehicle on its side.
1819 -- Report of a person calling other people names and driving on their property on McCorkle Avenue.
1942 -- A car had been parked on Pope Street for seven days, taking up two parking spaces on the street.
2045 -- Report of power lines down on the sidewalk at Main/Fulton.
2222 -- A bike was left in front of City Hall.
2240 -- A pickup truck had been parked on Allison Avenue for two weeks.
Friday, July 10
0816 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Pope. The adult son of one of the drivers was reportedly causing a disturbance, so the other driver asked police to assist with the exchange of insurance information.
0941 -- A shot was heard from inside a house near Chiles/June.
1225 -- Report of a man sticking out his tongue and making rude sexual gestures at a woman in a parking lot near Main/Mitchell. He was described as a Hispanic man in his 70s, wearing a cowboy hat.
1506 -- A man asked for help with a vehicle that had been repossessed.
1540 -- Report of a car driving erratically on southbound Main Street, last seen on Charter Oak Avenue.
1705 -- A MacBook laptop was found on a picnic table at Meily Park.
Saturday, July 11
0338 -- A bike was found at the skatepark.
1231 -- Report of a German shepherd in distress in the bed of a pickup near Main/Adams.
1253 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a person bringing an aggressive dog to the dog park at Wappo Park.
1431 -- Loud music complaint on Pope Street.
1526 -- Report of a man setting up a cart and umbrella and selling fruit and drinks near Main/Spring. Police took no action because it wasn’t against the law and there was no city ordinance pertaining to it.
1605 -- A potential employee was told he was not a good fit for a local restaurant. He got upset and refused to leave. He finally left while police were en route.
1831 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a blue van that had been involved in a burglary in Angwin.
2352 -- Fireworks were heard 15 minutes ago.
Sunday, July 12
0005 -- Report of a loud party on Charter Oak Avenue.
0452 -- Police made an arrest at Main/Spring.
0823 -- Public Works cut up a tree that had fallen across Howell Mountain Road near Big Rock Road.
0912 -- Report of constant chainsaw noise at a house on Spring Mountain Road.
1004 -- Report of a loose labradoodle on Madrona Avenue.
1159 -- Police left a message for the owner of a bank card found near Main/Spring.
1355 -- Medical aid for a girl with a possible dislocated knee on Chiles Avenue.
1851 -- Report of an unwelcome man in the yard of a Crinella Drive home.
1939 -- Report of two dogs inside car with its windows rolled up on Granada Court.
Monday, July 13
0000 -- Report of a dog unable to stand up and not letting his owner pick him up on Saint James Drive.
0953 -- A bassinet was found on Allison Avenue.
1000 -- A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for a few days. Police are not enforcing the 72-hour ordinance during the shelter-in-place.
1303 -- Report of a loud leaf blower blowing dust near Crinella Drive.
1504 -- An electrical line was down near Charter Oak/Allison.
1958 -- Report of more than 15 people playing soccer at Meily Park. The caller was concerned about the spread of COVID-19 because they weren’t social-distancing or wearing masks.
