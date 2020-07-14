St. Helena Police Log, July 7-13
St. Helena Police Log, July 7-13

St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, July 7

0833 -- A black Trek bike was found on McCorkle Avenue.

0930 -- Medical aid at Howell Mountain Road/Silverado Trail for a person bitten by a possibly poisonous snake. The victim was driving and trying to reach a nearby hospital. Police told him to pull over and wait for help.

1216 -- Two-car accident at Main/Vintage.

1609 -- Report of a truck stopped in the middle of the Pope Street Bridge, forcing other cars to drive around it.

1931 -- Report of people trespassing on the high school football field.

1938 -- A Pratt Avenue resident caught a skunk in a cage and wanted help getting rid of it.

Wednesday, July 8

0914 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Laguna Seca Court.

1422 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 passing Deer Park Road.

Thursday, July 9

0730 -- A sprinkler head was broken and water was bubbling underground near Pratt Avenue.

1002 -- Police contacted the owner of a debit card found on Madrona Avenue.

1023 -- White liquid was pouring out of a storm drain on Elmhurst Avenue.

1245 -- A man reported being assaulted by his roommate on McCorkle Avenue. Police arrested the 40-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, threats, vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

1407 -- Report of two women and one man walking down the Main Street sidewalk, taking up the whole walkway and not wearing masks.

1644 -- A large tank of non-flammable welder’s gas was found at Pope/College.

1652 -- Report of a solicitor continuing to knock on the door of a Crane Avenue home, even after being told his services weren’t wanted.

1722 -- An SUV with out-of-state plates was parked on private property on McCorkle Avenue.

1805 -- Two-car accident on Ehlers Lane, with one vehicle on its side.

1819 -- Report of a person calling other people names and driving on their property on McCorkle Avenue.

1942 -- A car had been parked on Pope Street for seven days, taking up two parking spaces on the street.

2045 -- Report of power lines down on the sidewalk at Main/Fulton.

2222 -- A bike was left in front of City Hall.

2240 -- A pickup truck had been parked on Allison Avenue for two weeks.

Friday, July 10

0816 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Pope. The adult son of one of the drivers was reportedly causing a disturbance, so the other driver asked police to assist with the exchange of insurance information.

0941 -- A shot was heard from inside a house near Chiles/June.

1225 -- Report of a man sticking out his tongue and making rude sexual gestures at a woman in a parking lot near Main/Mitchell. He was described as a Hispanic man in his 70s, wearing a cowboy hat.

1506 -- A man asked for help with a vehicle that had been repossessed.

1540 -- Report of a car driving erratically on southbound Main Street, last seen on Charter Oak Avenue.

1705 -- A MacBook laptop was found on a picnic table at Meily Park.

Saturday, July 11

0338 -- A bike was found at the skatepark.

1231 -- Report of a German shepherd in distress in the bed of a pickup near Main/Adams.

1253 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a person bringing an aggressive dog to the dog park at Wappo Park.

1431 -- Loud music complaint on Pope Street.

1526 -- Report of a man setting up a cart and umbrella and selling fruit and drinks near Main/Spring. Police took no action because it wasn’t against the law and there was no city ordinance pertaining to it.

1605 -- A potential employee was told he was not a good fit for a local restaurant. He got upset and refused to leave. He finally left while police were en route.

1831 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a blue van that had been involved in a burglary in Angwin.

2352 -- Fireworks were heard 15 minutes ago.

Sunday, July 12

0005 -- Report of a loud party on Charter Oak Avenue.

0452 -- Police made an arrest at Main/Spring.

0823 -- Public Works cut up a tree that had fallen across Howell Mountain Road near Big Rock Road.

0912 -- Report of constant chainsaw noise at a house on Spring Mountain Road.

1004 -- Report of a loose labradoodle on Madrona Avenue.

1159 -- Police left a message for the owner of a bank card found near Main/Spring.

1355 -- Medical aid for a girl with a possible dislocated knee on Chiles Avenue.

1851 -- Report of an unwelcome man in the yard of a Crinella Drive home.

1939 -- Report of two dogs inside car with its windows rolled up on Granada Court.

Monday, July 13

0000 -- Report of a dog unable to stand up and not letting his owner pick him up on Saint James Drive.

0953 -- A bassinet was found on Allison Avenue.

1000 -- A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for a few days. Police are not enforcing the 72-hour ordinance during the shelter-in-place.

1303 -- Report of a loud leaf blower blowing dust near Crinella Drive.

1504 -- An electrical line was down near Charter Oak/Allison.

1958 -- Report of more than 15 people playing soccer at Meily Park. The caller was concerned about the spread of COVID-19 because they weren’t social-distancing or wearing masks.

