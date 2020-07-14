St. Helena Police Log, July 7-13

1023 -- White liquid was pouring out of a storm drain on Elmhurst Avenue.

1245 -- A man reported being assaulted by his roommate on McCorkle Avenue. Police arrested the 40-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, threats, vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

1407 -- Report of two women and one man walking down the Main Street sidewalk, taking up the whole walkway and not wearing masks.

1644 -- A large tank of non-flammable welder’s gas was found at Pope/College.

1652 -- Report of a solicitor continuing to knock on the door of a Crane Avenue home, even after being told his services weren’t wanted.

1722 -- An SUV with out-of-state plates was parked on private property on McCorkle Avenue.

1805 -- Two-car accident on Ehlers Lane, with one vehicle on its side.

1819 -- Report of a person calling other people names and driving on their property on McCorkle Avenue.

1942 -- A car had been parked on Pope Street for seven days, taking up two parking spaces on the street.

2045 -- Report of power lines down on the sidewalk at Main/Fulton.