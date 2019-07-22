Monday, July 15
1023 -- A woman came to the police department lobby shaking, breathing heavily and saying she was being stalked. Then she collapsed. Police summoned medical help, and a sheriff’s deputy talked to her about her problem.
1256 -- Report of a suspicious man parked near Rosebud Lane.
1257 -- An 11-year-old said he believed someone had stolen his blue Razor scooter on Tainter Street. He later told police he’d gotten it back.
2052 -- Police responded to a two-car non-injury accident at Fulton/Main. Police arrested one of the drivers, a 20-year-old St. Helena woman, on suspicion of DUI.
Tuesday, July 16
0226 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
1325 -- Report of a suspicious man on Main Street asking strange questions and saying he was a biblical researcher.
1437 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Charter Oak.
1920 -- A car knocked down a stop sign at Spring Mountain Road and Spring Mountain Court and just kept on going.
1921 -- A wallet was found on Main Street. Police contacted its owner, who arranged to pick it up at the police station.
Wednesday, July 17
0828 -- A woman said a man had spit at her and pushed his finger into her head while he was driving her from Lake County to work in St. Helena. She wasn’t injured, but she was very upset. Police took a domestic violence report.
1053 -- A man said he left his wallet at a downtown store. It was found, and he made arrangements to pick it up at the police station.
1241 -- A woman said a black Newfoundland ran down the street and attacked and bit her dog. It didn’t draw any blood.
1245 -- Report of cars speeding in the Crane/Sulphur Springs area.
1505 -- A suspicious man came to someone’s door on Crane Avenue. He told the person who answered the door that he didn’t make a lot of money and he wanted to buy a shirt from him.
1648 -- Medical aid on Charter Oak Avenue.
1654 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
1914 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
2023 -- A drone was hovering over a Madrona Avenue home, checking out the front and back of the house. The incident happened at around 6:10 p.m.
2028 -- A backpack, clothes, headphones, and an empty prescription bottle were found in a trash can in a men’s room on Hunt Avenue. The person who found them was concerned that they might have been stolen.
Thursday, July 18
0218 -- Medical aid for a woman with high blood pressure on Hunt Avenue.
1357 -- A person got a scam phone call from someone claiming to be from Social Security.
2224 -- Medical aid for a person with a bloody nose on Adams Street.
Friday, July 19
0244 -- A caller said her daughter saw a noose near the bridge next to Meily Park. An officer checked the area and didn’t see it.
0834 -- A van ran off the road near Meadowood and hit an olive tree. Nobody was hurt, but there was significant damage to the van and the tree.
0933 -- Report of a truck blocking a driveway on Church Street.
1008 -- An 8-year-old girl visiting a relative out of state said she’s been kept in a secret hidden room in a closet behind a mirrored door covered by boxes. Police took a report.
1114 -- Report of an ongoing problem with tour buses causing a visual traffic hazard for cars turning from Spring Street onto Main Street.
1130 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street.
2217 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Charter Oak Avenue.
Saturday, July 20
0904 -- Non-injury lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.
1120 -- Police cited a car parked in a red zone on Main Street.
1305 -- A newborn baby was locked inside a house on Hillview Place. Everything got figured out and the baby was OK.
2021 -- Police checked on a noise complaint on McCorkle Avenue.
2118 -- Report of a bus headed toward the Pope Street Bridge.
2157 -- Dogs were barking on Sylvaner Avenue.
Sunday, July 21
0202 -- Medical aid for a person passed out near Main/Spring.
0944 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
1155 -- A car was driving very slowly on Silverado Trail, with a long line of cars behind it.
1316 -- Police checked on a loud music complaint near Madrona Avenue. People were having a pool party, and they agreed to turn down the music.
1319 -- Medical aid for a man with chest pain on Main Street.
1341 -- Three juveniles were in a Main Street store. One of them took probiotics out of a box and then put the box back on the shelf. When confronted, the juvenile decided not to buy the merchandise and put it back. Police said to call back if it happens again.
1410 -- Medical aid for a man feeling dizzy on Alexander Court.
1420 -- A horse was stuck in a fence near Silverado Trail. It was outside the city limits, so the sheriff’s office was notified.
1529 -- There was graffiti on the roof of a building on Hillview Place.
2021 -- An officer found graffiti on Money Way.
2058 -- Report of an ongoing problem with loud music on Saint James Drive.
2215 -- Four drunk people reportedly left a Highway 29 restaurant in a silver Dodge SUV. The restaurant staff had repeatedly offered to call a cab or an Uber, but the patrons had declined.