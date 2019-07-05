Monday, July 1
1018 -- Someone logged into an online store and bought wine with stolen credit cards. Police took a report.
1709 -- Report of a dead animal smelling really bad along the Sulphur Creek floodwall in Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.
1739 -- Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Main Street.
1825 -- Report of a suspicious man yelling and waving his arms at people on Main Street. He was seen taking newspapers out of a news rack.
2108 -- The windshields of several cars were broken on Pope Street.
2113 -- Report of a compressor going on and off at a construction site on Vineyard Avenue.
2317 -- Report of kids yelling at an Adams Street playground.
Tuesday, July 2
1128 -- Report of a truck parked in a red zone at Church/Hunt.
1149 -- Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Adams/Oak.
1159 -- It appeared that someone had tried to break into the sliding door of a house on Wallis Court. Nothing was missing, and it didn’t look like anyone had gotten into the house. Police took a report.
1312 -- Report of workers playing loud music on McCorkle Avenue.
1624 -- A caller reported a dog left inside a truck with its windows up and its engine running on Railroad Avenue. The owner returned to the truck while the caller was still on the line with police.
1740 -- A man was seen punching a woman during an argument near Main Street. The man was seen leaving in a burgundy Odyssey.
1749 -- A tree limb was hanging over a sidewalk on Allyn Avenue.
1916 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.
1949 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Deer Park Road.
Wednesday, July 3
0743 -- A blue Toyota had been parked on Starr Avenue for three days.
0752 -- Report of a possible electrical fire in a PG&E box at a loading dock near Main Street.
0912 -- A caller asked police for more speed enforcement on Spring Street.
1522 -- Police cited a car parked in a red zone at Adams/Railroad.
1545 -- Police cited an abandoned car on Edwards Street.
1832 -- Report of a black Mercedes stopped in the middle of Railroad Avenue while trying to make an illegal maneuver.
1915 -- A driver in a blue Saturn hit a telephone pole at Fulton/Railroad, drove away, parked at the corner of Railroad and Adams, and then walked away. Police arrested the 33-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, and violation of probation.
2001 -- Report of two kids refusing to leave the skatepark even though the Fourth of July fireworks were being set up right next to them.
Thursday, July 4
0739 -- Someone left graffiti on a building and a charging station near Oak/Tainter.
0939 -- A local medical facility reported a victim of domestic violence. Police took a report.
1432 -- Non-injury accident involving a red convertible and a gray/silver Civic on Hunt Avenue. Police took a report.