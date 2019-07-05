{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, July 1

1018 -- Someone logged into an online store and bought wine with stolen credit cards. Police took a report.

1709 -- Report of a dead animal smelling really bad along the Sulphur Creek floodwall in Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.

1739 -- Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Main Street.

1825 -- Report of a suspicious man yelling and waving his arms at people on Main Street. He was seen taking newspapers out of a news rack.

2108 -- The windshields of several cars were broken on Pope Street.

2113 -- Report of a compressor going on and off at a construction site on Vineyard Avenue.

2317 -- Report of kids yelling at an Adams Street playground.

Tuesday, July 2

1128 -- Report of a truck parked in a red zone at Church/Hunt.

1149 -- Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Adams/Oak.

1159 -- It appeared that someone had tried to break into the sliding door of a house on Wallis Court. Nothing was missing, and it didn’t look like anyone had gotten into the house. Police took a report.

1312 -- Report of workers playing loud music on McCorkle Avenue.

1624 -- A caller reported a dog left inside a truck with its windows up and its engine running on Railroad Avenue. The owner returned to the truck while the caller was still on the line with police.

1740 -- A man was seen punching a woman during an argument near Main Street. The man was seen leaving in a burgundy Odyssey.

1749 -- A tree limb was hanging over a sidewalk on Allyn Avenue.

1916 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.

1949 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Deer Park Road.

Wednesday, July 3

0743 -- A blue Toyota had been parked on Starr Avenue for three days.

0752 -- Report of a possible electrical fire in a PG&E box at a loading dock near Main Street.

0912 -- A caller asked police for more speed enforcement on Spring Street.

1522 -- Police cited a car parked in a red zone at Adams/Railroad.

1545 -- Police cited an abandoned car on Edwards Street.

1832 -- Report of a black Mercedes stopped in the middle of Railroad Avenue while trying to make an illegal maneuver.

1915 -- A driver in a blue Saturn hit a telephone pole at Fulton/Railroad, drove away, parked at the corner of Railroad and Adams, and then walked away. Police arrested the 33-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, and violation of probation.

2001 -- Report of two kids refusing to leave the skatepark even though the Fourth of July fireworks were being set up right next to them.

Thursday, July 4

0739 -- Someone left graffiti on a building and a charging station near Oak/Tainter.

0939 -- A local medical facility reported a victim of domestic violence. Police took a report.

1432 -- Non-injury accident involving a red convertible and a gray/silver Civic on Hunt Avenue. Police took a report.

