Tuesday, June 25
2207 -- A dad said his 16-year-old daughter has a learner’s permit and took his car to a friend’s house without his permission. He wanted to know the laws involving learner’s permits, and he wanted an officer to talk to his daughter.
Wednesday, June 26
1034 -- Someone left graffiti on a fence on Rosebud Lane.
1113 -- Public Works was dispatched to Chiles Avenue to help some baby quail that had fallen into a storm drain.
1543 -- Report of a reckless driver heading south out of town.
1835 -- Contractors were using chainsaws after hours on Meadowcreek Circle. They agreed to stop for the day.
1942 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor who speeds on Magnolia Avenue, including when children are present.
2314 -- Medical aid for a man with a diabetic problem on Redondo Court.
Thursday, June 27
0527 -- Police, fire and medical units responded to a solo accident on Rutherford Road. The vehicle had rolled over and caught on fire, but everyone had gotten out safely.
0713 -- A woman said someone slashed the tire of her car on Tuesday, possibly related to a threat on Facebook.
0824 -- Lines were down on Vineyard Avenue.
1206 -- The railroad arms at Pope Street were stuck in the down position. They were fixed soon.
1207 -- Medical aid on Del Monte Court.
1309 -- Minor-injury accident at Main/Crinella.
1315 -- A window at a winery had been shot on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1357 -- Report of a reckless driver at Main/Adams.
1525 -- Utility lines were down on Library Lane.
1711 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Madrona/Oak.
1723 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.
1836 -- Report of a man standing in the middle of Grayson Avenue hitting cars with his hands and yelling obscenities. Police arrested the 19-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
2035 -- A man wanted to know why his son had been arrested.
Friday, June 28
0654 -- Report of a car tailgating, speeding and passing over double yellows between Calistoga and St. Helena.
0825 -- Report of large gravel trucks parking on Sylvaner Avenue and leaving their trailers there.
1007 -- Police gave two 3-year-old boys and their moms a tour of the police department. The kids brought the police cookies and left with stickers.
1028 -- Report of cars blocking disabled spaces at Crane Park.
1246 -- An Edwards Street home looked like it might have been burglarized.
1321 -- A walker and a chaise lounge were dumped next to a clothing donation bin on Elmhurst Avenue.
1650 -- Police responded to a fight on Spring Street.
2033 -- A man had reportedly left his dog chained to a bike rack on Main Street while he drank in a bar. When the caller and a friend told him to take care of his dog, he got disgruntled and flipped them off. Police contacted the man, who agreed to take his dog home.
2059 -- A person experiencing a manic episode was screaming and yelling on Valley View Street.
Saturday, June 29
0613 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a dog barking on Voorhees Circle.
0939 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.
1038 -- A pet rabbit was found on Hudson Avenue. The person who found it will take care of it until its owner is found.
1418 -- A pickup ran into multiple power poles at Main/Madrona, bringing lines down.
1445 -- Report of kids jumping out in front of cars and then running away at Pope/Starr.
1543 -- Report of a reckless limo driver in the elm tunnel.
1647 -- A large boat had been parked on Signorelli Circle for over two hours.
1937 -- Report of a woman sleeping near a path between Adams Street and Hunt Avenue. She was just taking a nap on the grass. Police made sure she was OK.
2141 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Oak Knoll Avenue. Police transferred the call to the CHP.
2212 -- Loud bangs were heard south of Spring Street.
2259 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Pratt, police arrested a 42-year-old Calistoga man for a misdemeanor warrant. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.
Sunday, June 30
1213 -- Cal Fire responded to a brush fire near Highway 29 and Washington Street.
1330 -- A black German shepherd was reported missing from Silverado Trail. Someone reported seeing the dog half an hour later, so police notified the owner.
1351 -- Graffiti was found behind a sign at Adams/Railroad.
1458 -- A parked car was partially blocking a driveway on Spring Street.
1734 -- Medical aid for a man who fell in the shower on Crinella Drive.
1903 -- Medical aid for a woman who’d been vomiting all day on Hillview Place.
1951 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail near Rutherford Road.
Monday, July 1
0125 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 in Rutherford.
0453 -- There was a downed branch in the road in the elm tunnel.