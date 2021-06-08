St. Helena Police Log, June 1-8

1144 — Car keys, a wallet and clothing were stolen from a locker on Main Street. Police took a report.

1208 — Report of a car parked on Main Street between Crinella and Pratt for several weeks.

1240 — Police took a report on a child molestation case.

1938 — A woman said she was approached by an approximately 20-year-old man at Wappo Park who said, “Can I kiss you? I want to get to know you.” It happened after noon. She just wanted the police to know in case it happens to someone else. Police told the caller to call them right away if it happens again and she feels unsafe.

2032 — Medical aid for a man with a fever on Fulton Lane.

2051 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Hunt. Police determined the driver was not DUI.

2137 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and almost rear-ending other cars on northbound Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was distracted, but not DUI.

