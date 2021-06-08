St. Helena Police Log, June 1-8

Tuesday, June 1
0620 — An unhitched trailer was careening down Highway 29 and nearly hit a patrol vehicle near Rutherford Road. The CHP was on the way.
0721 — Non-injury hit-and-run on College Avenue.
0902 — Report of large trucks blocking visibility on Hillview Place.
0958 — Medical aid for a person who took the wrong medication on Pope Street.
1008 — Report of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Spring Street.
1045 — Medical aid for an employee on Spring Street who hit her head on an outdoor play structure and was feeling ill.
1702 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a matter involving one of his friends.
1717 — Report of an intoxicated person at Wappo Park.
2010 — A dog was briefly reported missing from Pope Street, but his owner found him.
2055 — An unlocked car was burglarized on La Quinta Way. Multiple items were missing.
2147 — Police contacted the owner of a Main Street store where 20 pairs of shoes had been left outside.
2226 — Report of loud music at a Pope Street property for the second night in a row.
Wednesday, June 2
0723 — Police assisted with a child custody exchange at the police department.
0737 — Police took a report on petty theft of alcohol from a Hunt Avenue store.
0753 — Police received a complaint about construction work near Sylvaner/Riesling.
1143 — Report of a suspicious man on Peppertree Circle claiming to be with PG&E. Police confirmed he was a PG&E contractor.
1325 — A pickup that had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for four or five days was tagged to be towed in 72 hours.
1331 — Police helped move a vehicle off the roadway near Main/Adams.
1335 — Report of a rollover accident on Silverado Trailsouth of Howell Mountain Road.
1406 — Report of a man harassing women and demanding money near Main/Pope. Police checked the area.
1946 — Report of a woman selling oranges, possibly without a permit, in a Main Street parking lot.
2008 — The same man from an earlier report was supposedly harassing women again on Pope Street.
2043 — Report of a homeless man sleeping on a lawn near Sulphur Springs Avenue. Officers gave him a ride to Calistoga.
2159 — Napa dispatch asked for cover while responding to a possible domestic disturbance on Silverado Trail.
Thursday, June 3
0129 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Sylvaner Avenue.
0513 — Police notified Public Works of a branch partially blocking the shoulder of Main Street.
0657 — Report of a young child riding a bike without a helmet near Main/El Bonita. Police checked the area.
0814 — Building materials were being unloaded and boards cut in the street near Oak/Madrona. It wasn’t blocking the road, but the caller said it could be a hazard.
1130 — Report of a man pressure-washing a van and possibly dumping restaurant grease down a storm drain near Adams Street.
1148 — A bat was found on the ground outside a downtown office.
1158 — An officer cited someone parked in a blue zone near Oak Avenue.
1218 — Report of a disturbance on Money Way. A man in a work truck was parked in the caller’s rented parking spot. The caller asked him to move because he pays for the spot. The man gog out of the truck, yelled at the caller, and drove away.
1737 — Report of carpenters working too late on Colombard Court.
2130 — Report of a loud party going on for 10 days straight on York Lane. It was outside the city limits, so the call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.
2255 — An officer reminded a bicyclist near Oak/Tainter to turn on their lights while riding at night.
Friday, June 4
1101 — A leaf blower had been going for the past 30 minutes on Allyn Avenue.
1229 — Police were asked to check on a man lying on the sidewalk near Railroad/Adams.
1231 — Medical aid for a woman feeling dizzy and weak on San Juan Court.
1339 — A person said she was confronted by three juveniles outside a Main Street restaurant. Police took a report.
1744 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.
1955 — Police cited a driver for passing in the center turn lane of Highway 29 near Vidovich Avenue.
2117 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Charter Oak Avenue. A car backed up and hit another car.
2315 — Dispatch helped a caller get in touch with police in Washington.
Saturday, June 5
1901 — An officer cited a driver for texting near Main/Dowdell.
Sunday, June 6
0024 — An officer helped jump-start a vehicle on Main Street.
0135 — An officer gave someone a ride to a motel.
0156 — Following a traffic stop at Pope/Mariposa, police arrested a 24-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.
0411 — A caller believed that someone might have been tampering with his vehicle.
1359 — Non-injury accident in a parking lot near Main/Charter Oak. The parties exchanged information, but one of the drivers believed the other was drunk.
1906 — An officer cited a driver for using a cell phone near the elm tunnel.
1934 — An officer cited a driver for using a cell phone near Main/Charter Oak.
2106 — Report of low-hanging branches on the bridge along Pope Street between Allison and Chiles. Police notified Public Works.
2109 — An officer cited a driver for speeding near the elm tunnel.
2157 — Report of a suspicious and possibly intoxicated man threatening to kick people’s throats in at a Pratt Avenue parking lot.
Monday, June 7
1105 — Report of bricks in the road near Main/Vintage.
1144 — Car keys, a wallet and clothing were stolen from a locker on Main Street. Police took a report.
1208 — Report of a car parked on Main Street between Crinella and Pratt for several weeks.
1240 — Police took a report on a child molestation case.
1938 — A woman said she was approached by an approximately 20-year-old man at Wappo Park who said, “Can I kiss you? I want to get to know you.” It happened after noon. She just wanted the police to know in case it happens to someone else. Police told the caller to call them right away if it happens again and she feels unsafe.
2032 — Medical aid for a man with a fever on Fulton Lane.
2051 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Hunt. Police determined the driver was not DUI.
2137 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and almost rear-ending other cars on northbound Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was distracted, but not DUI.
Tuesday, June 8
0109 — A man dropped off an intoxicated woman at the police department. They’d argued, and she’d allegedly hit him on the head. He said he just wanted to get her home and needed help from the police, who took a report on the matter.
