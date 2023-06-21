Wednesday, June 14

1455 — Medical aid on Pine Street.

Thursday, June 15

1119 — Medical aid for a stroke patient on San Juan Court.

1229 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a white box truck speeding near Pope/Silverado. Police determined the driver was not drunk.

1454 — Report of a blue SUV parked in a red zone on Main Street. Police contacted its owner.

1510 — Medical aid for a patient passed out near Main Street.

1603 — Medical aid for a person with chest pain on Main Street.

2021 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

2141 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Friday, June 16

0417 — Report of a leaf blower going for 20 minutes near McCorkle Avenue.

0938 — Report of two cars parked on Kearney Street for at least three or four days.

1137 — A caller received a suspicious package addressed to him, but he hadn’t ordered anything from the company. He opened it and two cans containing chocolate were spilled inside.

1542 — Report of a water leak in front of a Hunt Avenue home.

1655 — Workers reportedly destroyed a gate near Crinella Drive.

1834 — Report of a suspicious van parking in the driveway of a Hudson Avenue house.

1947 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Saturday, June 17

0144 — Report of a drunk man trying to get into his truck near Main Street. Someone took his keys away, so he started walking down Spring Street. Police arrested the 63-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

0938 — Report of someone using a gas-powered leaf blower on June Lane. The caller was referred to the city’s website, which registers leaf blower complaints.

1141 — Report of a reckless motorcyclist going 100 mph.

1435 — A vehicle was reported stolen from Pope Street. The owner knew who’d taken it. Police investigated and determined it was a civil matter. The person who had the vehicle gave it back.

1541 — A Flock camera spotted a stolen vehicle. Calistoga police pulled over the vehicle near Foothill/Petrified Forest and the driver ran away on foot. St. Helena police assisted.

1553 — Medical aid for a sick person on Main Street.

1703 — Report of a dog tied up in direct sunlight near Adams Street. By the time an officer arrived, the dog’s owner was walking it and it was no longer tied up.

1844 — Report of loud music playing all day on El Bonita Avenue.

1850 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Silverado/Pope.

1912 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2002 — Police checked on a woman whose car had overheated near Silverado/Deer Park. Her daughter was coming to pick her up.

2036 — Report of a physical altercation inside a vehicle. The passenger-side vehicle appeared to have been kicked out. Police arrested a 43-year-old Orinda man on suspicion of public intoxication.

2303 — Report of a DJ playing loud amplified music near Crane Avenue. Police responded and the music was turned off.

Sunday, June 18

0036 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Highway 29/Zinfandel. Police stopped the vehicle and determined the driver was not drunk.

0149 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Crinella, police arrested a 48-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI.

0358 — Report of a possible prowler inside a Spring Mountain Road house. Police checked the area and didn’t find anybody.

0957 — Report of an ongoing problem with sprinklers failing to shut off after three hours on Spring Street. Public Works checked it out and concluded that multiple zones were being watered at different times, which might make it seem like the sprinklers were on all day. Public Works also planned to check the timers in case there was a glitch.

1241 — Police checked on a damaged car with its doors open on Starr Avenue. An officer contacted the owner, who’d just bought it and was fixing it up.

1643 — Report of a possible drunk driver almost causing a head-on collision while passing over double yellows near Main/Charter Oak. Police checked the area.

2010 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Lewelling.

2022 — A pit bull tied to a post near Adams Street reportedly jumped out and almost bit somebody.

2241 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop on Oak Avenue.

Monday, June 19

0343 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Lodi.

0733 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Deer Park.

0925 — A child was dropped off at school on Grayson Avenue, but school was out. An officer responded and contacted a parent who picked up the child.

1207 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

2053 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a Toyota pickup near Grayson/Main. The driver had reportedly clipped a tree near Grayson/Crane.

2108 — Report of a suspicious man talking crazy to himself outside a Fulton Lane business.

