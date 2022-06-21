St. Helena Police Log, June 14-21

Tuesday, June 14
0637 — Report of a clogged toilet overflowing on Edwards Street.
0910 — An officer issued a traffic citation on Highway 29.
1551 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police cited a 22-year-old Napa man for an outstanding warrant.
1737 — Report of water gushing from irrigation pipes near Crane/Sulphur Springs.
2211 — Construction workers doing a project on Main Street asked for extra patrol due to vehicles – including cement trucks – that had been speeding on Monday night.
Wednesday, June 15
0000 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Redondo Court.
0124 — Report of a suspicious person with a flashlight looking into parked cars on Christine Court.
0848 — Report of an injured cat in a storm drain on Grayson Avenue.
0858 — Police issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.
0900 — A child was ill on Grayson Avenue. A family member was on the way.
1208 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a box truck on Vintage Avenue over the weekend.
1353 — Report of an injured cat on school grounds on Grayson Avenue.
1513 — A caller was concerned about a young girl who was standing with a woman asking for money near Adams/Railroad. Police made sure the girl was not in distress. The family was heading home to Vallejo.
1701 — A father asked for advice on what to do with his 17-year-old daughter who is unlicensed and took his car without permission. He will give it some thought and call back if he decides to file a stolen vehicle report.
1903 — A caller reported almost being rear-ended by a reckless driver on Highway 29.
2135 — The railroad crossing arms at Hunt Avenue were down.
2148 — Police contacted a few occupied vehicles at Meily Park.
Thursday, June 16
0253 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Adams, police arrested a 19-year-old Napa man on suspicion of violating probation.
0743 — Report of two loose dogs near Spring/Sylvaner.
0915 — A property owner on Hillview Place said someone had been going onto his property and trashing it for the past month. The latest incident occurred Wednesday night. Police took a report.
1048 — A mother fox and six pups were living under the front porch of a Meadowcreek Circle home. Police advised the caller to contact Napa Wildlife.
1326 — Report of a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street. It was gone when police arrived.
1406 — Police detoured an 18-wheeler that was heading east on Pope Street toward the bridge.
2100 — Police cited a tour bus for crossing the Pope Street Bridge.
Friday, June 17
0957 — Police issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.
1208 — Drivers got into a verbal dispute after a non-injury accident on Main Street.
1523 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
1851 — Police issued a traffic citation near Highway 29 and Lodi Lane.
Saturday, June 18
0144 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle on Adams Street and notified the occupant of the city’s no-camping ordinance.
0529 — Police issued a traffic citation near Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.
1221 — Report of people selling puppies at the corner of Main and Adams.
1251 — Child custody exchange on Rosebud Lane.
1306 — The railroad crossing arm at Charter Oak Avenue was malfunctioning.
1452 — Medical aid for a person having a seizure on White Lane.
1541 — Report of a reckless driver texting, driving aggressively, and trying to pass on the right near Highway 29 and Oakville Cross.
1846 — Report of a drunk driver on White Lane heading toward Highway 29.
2125 — Report of loud music/party on Main Street. The caller agreed to call back if the noise continued past 10 p.m.
2204 — A man reported being threatened by a man who tried to lunge at him on Main Street. Police took a report.
2353 — Report of a possible drunk driver who supposedly hit a few trees and an electric traffic sign on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.
Sunday, June 19
0258 — While downtown, an officer heard a vehicle doing donuts. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.
0430 — Report of a suspicious man walking around outside a Spring Mountain Road home. He might have been connected to a wedding that took place next door the night before.
0639 — Report of a large water leak at a house under construction on Sylvaner Avenue.
1610 — Report of a possible water leak on McCorkle Avenue.
1722 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
2010 — Report of a reckless driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.
2131 — Report of a suspicious man looking into parked cars on Monte Vista.
2140 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and notified the occupant that the park was closed for the night.
2301 — Report of a man threatening an employee at a Main Street hotel.
2338 — Report of loud music in the Pope Street area. An officer contacted the residents, who agreed to turn off the music.
Monday, June 20
0740 — Police picked up a dog walking loose on Madrona Avenue. Its owner picked it up from the police station.
0853 — Complaint of construction noise on a holiday on Pine Street.
1142 — Complaint of a leaf blower running on a holiday on Stockton Street.
1604 — Report of a reckless driver tailgating and passing illegally on Main Street.
1622 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
1907 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving, speeding and passing illegally on Highway 29.
2038 — Police cited someone for driving with a suspended license near Hunt/Grove.
2157 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 19-year-old Hidden Valley Lake woman on suspicion of DUI and underage DUI. The woman was booked at the police station and later released.
Tuesday, June 21
0353 — Report of loud construction noise audible from Crane Avenue. Police said PG&E is allowed to work at night in the Main/Charter Oak area.
