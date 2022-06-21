St. Helena Police Log, June 14-21

Tuesday, June 14

0637 — Report of a clogged toilet overflowing on Edwards Street.

0910 — An officer issued a traffic citation on Highway 29.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1551 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police cited a 22-year-old Napa man for an outstanding warrant.

1737 — Report of water gushing from irrigation pipes near Crane/Sulphur Springs.

2211 — Construction workers doing a project on Main Street asked for extra patrol due to vehicles – including cement trucks – that had been speeding on Monday night.

Wednesday, June 15

0000 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Redondo Court.

0124 — Report of a suspicious person with a flashlight looking into parked cars on Christine Court.

0848 — Report of an injured cat in a storm drain on Grayson Avenue.

0858 — Police issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.

0900 — A child was ill on Grayson Avenue. A family member was on the way.

1208 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a box truck on Vintage Avenue over the weekend.

1353 — Report of an injured cat on school grounds on Grayson Avenue.

1513 — A caller was concerned about a young girl who was standing with a woman asking for money near Adams/Railroad. Police made sure the girl was not in distress. The family was heading home to Vallejo.

1701 — A father asked for advice on what to do with his 17-year-old daughter who is unlicensed and took his car without permission. He will give it some thought and call back if he decides to file a stolen vehicle report.

1903 — A caller reported almost being rear-ended by a reckless driver on Highway 29.

2135 — The railroad crossing arms at Hunt Avenue were down.

2148 — Police contacted a few occupied vehicles at Meily Park.

Thursday, June 16

0253 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Adams, police arrested a 19-year-old Napa man on suspicion of violating probation.

0743 — Report of two loose dogs near Spring/Sylvaner.

0915 — A property owner on Hillview Place said someone had been going onto his property and trashing it for the past month. The latest incident occurred Wednesday night. Police took a report.

1048 — A mother fox and six pups were living under the front porch of a Meadowcreek Circle home. Police advised the caller to contact Napa Wildlife.

1326 — Report of a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street. It was gone when police arrived.

1406 — Police detoured an 18-wheeler that was heading east on Pope Street toward the bridge.

2100 — Police cited a tour bus for crossing the Pope Street Bridge.

Friday, June 17

0957 — Police issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.

1208 — Drivers got into a verbal dispute after a non-injury accident on Main Street.

1523 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

1851 — Police issued a traffic citation near Highway 29 and Lodi Lane.

Saturday, June 18

0144 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle on Adams Street and notified the occupant of the city’s no-camping ordinance.

0529 — Police issued a traffic citation near Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.

1221 — Report of people selling puppies at the corner of Main and Adams.

1251 — Child custody exchange on Rosebud Lane.

1306 — The railroad crossing arm at Charter Oak Avenue was malfunctioning.

1452 — Medical aid for a person having a seizure on White Lane.

1541 — Report of a reckless driver texting, driving aggressively, and trying to pass on the right near Highway 29 and Oakville Cross.

1846 — Report of a drunk driver on White Lane heading toward Highway 29.

2125 — Report of loud music/party on Main Street. The caller agreed to call back if the noise continued past 10 p.m.

2204 — A man reported being threatened by a man who tried to lunge at him on Main Street. Police took a report.

2353 — Report of a possible drunk driver who supposedly hit a few trees and an electric traffic sign on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.

Sunday, June 19

0258 — While downtown, an officer heard a vehicle doing donuts. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

0430 — Report of a suspicious man walking around outside a Spring Mountain Road home. He might have been connected to a wedding that took place next door the night before.

0639 — Report of a large water leak at a house under construction on Sylvaner Avenue.

1610 — Report of a possible water leak on McCorkle Avenue.

1722 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

2010 — Report of a reckless driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.

2131 — Report of a suspicious man looking into parked cars on Monte Vista.

2140 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and notified the occupant that the park was closed for the night.

2301 — Report of a man threatening an employee at a Main Street hotel.

2338 — Report of loud music in the Pope Street area. An officer contacted the residents, who agreed to turn off the music.

Monday, June 20

0740 — Police picked up a dog walking loose on Madrona Avenue. Its owner picked it up from the police station.

0853 — Complaint of construction noise on a holiday on Pine Street.

1142 — Complaint of a leaf blower running on a holiday on Stockton Street.

1604 — Report of a reckless driver tailgating and passing illegally on Main Street.

1622 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

1907 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving, speeding and passing illegally on Highway 29.

2038 — Police cited someone for driving with a suspended license near Hunt/Grove.

2157 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 19-year-old Hidden Valley Lake woman on suspicion of DUI and underage DUI. The woman was booked at the police station and later released.

Tuesday, June 21

0353 — Report of loud construction noise audible from Crane Avenue. Police said PG&E is allowed to work at night in the Main/Charter Oak area.