St. Helena Police Log, June 15-21

Tuesday, June 15
0652 — Non-injury accident at Main/Pratt.
0904 — Report of a loose dog on Hollis Lane.
1459 — Medical aid for an unconscious person on Main Street.
1819 — Police contacted the owner of a wallet found on Main Street.
2102 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone on Spring Street.
Wednesday, June 16
1942 — Report of a drunk driver in a white F-250 leaving a Yountville bar and driving to a St. Helena bar.
2008 — Report of a white pickup truck weaving on Main Street.
2049 — Report of a disoriented man, possibly under the influence, standing in the center lane of Highway 29 near El Bonita Avenue.
2127 — Report of a drunk driver in a Porsche, last seen on Madrona Avenue.
2203 — Report of a loud party on Tainter Street.
Thursday, June 17
0128 — While conducting a pedestrian check on Main Street, police arrested a 53-year-old Napa man with felony warrants.
0155 — Police responded to a loud party on Vallejo Street.
0635 — Medical aid for a person with a heart problem on Pope Street.
0800 — Medical aid for an employee who passed out near Church Street.
1451 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Madrona. The driver, a 53-year-old St. Helena man, collided with another vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
1505 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.
2002 — A fallen tree was blocking traffic on Zinfandel Lane. Cal Fire was notified.
2216 — Report of a dog barking on Pope Street.
Friday, June 18
0059 — Medical aid for a person with a heart problem on Hunt Avenue.
0123 — Report of loud kings hanging out near the school on Adams Street.
0131 — After checking on an occupied vehicle near Spring/Money, police arrested a 61-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.
0355 — An officer found a branch blocking the northbound lane of Main Street.
0653 — A loose chihuahua was found near Hillview/Spring Mountain.
0657 — Non-injury accident near Main/Charter Oak.
0855 — Report of a possible child molestation and physical abuse.
0904 — A dog was reported missing.
0906 — A person turned in a gun at the police station.
1119 — Report of a domestic disturbance on Spring Mountain Road.
1228 — A person asked for help accessing a rental property where an eviction is underway. Police said the sheriff’s office would need to assist.
1242 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street just south of Fulton Lane. The responsible car was last seen heading north on Main Street. Calistoga police and the CHP were notified.
1252 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car parked in a Main Street parking lot.
1431 — Report of a parked van blocking visibility at Pope/Stralla.
1839 — A person tripped and fell near Main/Hunt.
1907 — Police contacted the owner of a wallet found near Adams/Oak.
1934 — An iPhone found near Pope/Church was returned to its owner.
2021 — Police notified Public Works of a water leak in the dog park at Wappo Park. Public Works turned off the water until the leak could be fixed.
2035 — An unleashed dog ran up to another dog that was being walked near Tainter/Stockton. The person walking the second dog was scared that the first dog might attack.
2152 — Loud music complaint on Main Street.
2207 — Following a traffic stop at Pine/Main, police arrested a 53-year-old Santa Cruz woman on suspicion of DUI.
2330 — A drunk person was refusing to leave a Hunt Avenue property. Police took a report.
Saturday, June 19
0127 — Report of a drunk man walking along Silverado Trail near Meadowood.
0401 — Medical aid for a man with heart attack on Spring Mountain Road.
0629 — Police checked on a person in a car on Dowdell Lane.
0657 — Report of a woman sleeping on the ground near the flood project.
1401 — Report of a suspicious man with two juveniles at Main/Pope.
1726 — Non-injury accident at Adams/Oak. One of the drivers didn’t have a license.
1750 — Medical aid for a person with heart problems on Del Rio Court.
2138 — Report of two cars driving recklessly and possibly racing near Main/Madrona.
2237 — Police responded to a noise complaint near Oak/Tainter.
Sunday, June 20
0114 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police determined the driver was not DUI.
0757 — Report of a reckless driver passing in the center lane of Main Street.
1249 — Possibly fraudulent identification and credit card were used to buy a ring at a Main Street jewelry store.
1301 — Medical aid near Main/Charter Oak.
1416 — Report of a white car parked in the middle of Main Street near Spring Street. The driver reportedly got out and walked away, leaving passengers in the car.
1502 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Grayson.
1852 — A caller said he went to get his car keys from a friend, but she was refusing to give them back. She drove off and almost ran over his foot. Police arrested the 32-year-old St. Helena woman for an outstanding felony warrant.
2016 — Report of a reckless driver passing in the center lane of Main Street and running a red light at Grayson Avenue.
Monday, June 21
0939 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving all over Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane. Police cited the driver.
0956 — A small cement spill was being cleaned up on Grayson Avenue.
1051 — A woman tripped and fell in a parking lot near Main/Pine.
1121 — A car had been parked on McCorkle Avenue for several days.
1359 — Police were asked to check on a man who hadn’t shown up to scheduled gatherings on Friday and Sunday and wasn’t returning calls.
1653 — Calistoga police asked for help dealing with a man who’d violated a restraining order.
2201 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Oak/Spring.
2341 — Noise complaint on North Crane Avenue. The people had turned down their music but were still talking loudly.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.
American Canyon Police arrested two suspects after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.