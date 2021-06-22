 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, June 15-21
Tuesday, June 15

0652 — Non-injury accident at Main/Pratt.

0904 — Report of a loose dog on Hollis Lane.

1459 — Medical aid for an unconscious person on Main Street.

1819 — Police contacted the owner of a wallet found on Main Street.

2102 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone on Spring Street.

Wednesday, June 16

1942 — Report of a drunk driver in a white F-250 leaving a Yountville bar and driving to a St. Helena bar.

2008 — Report of a white pickup truck weaving on Main Street.

2049 — Report of a disoriented man, possibly under the influence, standing in the center lane of Highway 29 near El Bonita Avenue.

2127 — Report of a drunk driver in a Porsche, last seen on Madrona Avenue.

2203 — Report of a loud party on Tainter Street.

Thursday, June 17

0128 — While conducting a pedestrian check on Main Street, police arrested a 53-year-old Napa man with felony warrants.

0155 — Police responded to a loud party on Vallejo Street.

0635 — Medical aid for a person with a heart problem on Pope Street.

0800 — Medical aid for an employee who passed out near Church Street.

1451 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Madrona. The driver, a 53-year-old St. Helena man, collided with another vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

1505 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.

2002 — A fallen tree was blocking traffic on Zinfandel Lane. Cal Fire was notified.

2216 — Report of a dog barking on Pope Street.

Friday, June 18

0059 — Medical aid for a person with a heart problem on Hunt Avenue.

0123 — Report of loud kings hanging out near the school on Adams Street.

0131 — After checking on an occupied vehicle near Spring/Money, police arrested a 61-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

0355 — An officer found a branch blocking the northbound lane of Main Street.

0653 — A loose chihuahua was found near Hillview/Spring Mountain.

0657 — Non-injury accident near Main/Charter Oak.

0855 — Report of a possible child molestation and physical abuse.

0904 — A dog was reported missing.

0906 — A person turned in a gun at the police station.

1119 — Report of a domestic disturbance on Spring Mountain Road.

1228 — A person asked for help accessing a rental property where an eviction is underway. Police said the sheriff’s office would need to assist.

1242 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street just south of Fulton Lane. The responsible car was last seen heading north on Main Street. Calistoga police and the CHP were notified.

1252 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car parked in a Main Street parking lot.

1431 — Report of a parked van blocking visibility at Pope/Stralla.

1839 — A person tripped and fell near Main/Hunt.

1907 — Police contacted the owner of a wallet found near Adams/Oak.

1934 — An iPhone found near Pope/Church was returned to its owner.

2021 — Police notified Public Works of a water leak in the dog park at Wappo Park. Public Works turned off the water until the leak could be fixed.

2035 — An unleashed dog ran up to another dog that was being walked near Tainter/Stockton. The person walking the second dog was scared that the first dog might attack.

2152 — Loud music complaint on Main Street.

2207 — Following a traffic stop at Pine/Main, police arrested a 53-year-old Santa Cruz woman on suspicion of DUI.

2330 — A drunk person was refusing to leave a Hunt Avenue property. Police took a report.

Saturday, June 19

0127 — Report of a drunk man walking along Silverado Trail near Meadowood.

0401 — Medical aid for a man with heart attack on Spring Mountain Road.

0629 — Police checked on a person in a car on Dowdell Lane.

0657 — Report of a woman sleeping on the ground near the flood project.

1401 — Report of a suspicious man with two juveniles at Main/Pope.

1726 — Non-injury accident at Adams/Oak. One of the drivers didn’t have a license.

1750 — Medical aid for a person with heart problems on Del Rio Court.

2138 — Report of two cars driving recklessly and possibly racing near Main/Madrona.

2237 — Police responded to a noise complaint near Oak/Tainter.

Sunday, June 20

0114 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police determined the driver was not DUI.

0757 — Report of a reckless driver passing in the center lane of Main Street.

1249 — Possibly fraudulent identification and credit card were used to buy a ring at a Main Street jewelry store.

1301 — Medical aid near Main/Charter Oak.

1416 — Report of a white car parked in the middle of Main Street near Spring Street. The driver reportedly got out and walked away, leaving passengers in the car.

1502 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Grayson.

1852 — A caller said he went to get his car keys from a friend, but she was refusing to give them back. She drove off and almost ran over his foot. Police arrested the 32-year-old St. Helena woman for an outstanding felony warrant.

2016 — Report of a reckless driver passing in the center lane of Main Street and running a red light at Grayson Avenue.

Monday, June 21

0939 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving all over Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane. Police cited the driver.

0956 — A small cement spill was being cleaned up on Grayson Avenue.

1051 — A woman tripped and fell in a parking lot near Main/Pine.

1121 — A car had been parked on McCorkle Avenue for several days.

1359 — Police were asked to check on a man who hadn’t shown up to scheduled gatherings on Friday and Sunday and wasn’t returning calls.

1653 — Calistoga police asked for help dealing with a man who’d violated a restraining order.

2201 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Oak/Spring.

2341 — Noise complaint on North Crane Avenue. The people had turned down their music but were still talking loudly.

