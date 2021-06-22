St. Helena Police Log, June 15-21

2237 — Police responded to a noise complaint near Oak/Tainter.

Sunday, June 20

0114 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police determined the driver was not DUI.

0757 — Report of a reckless driver passing in the center lane of Main Street.

1249 — Possibly fraudulent identification and credit card were used to buy a ring at a Main Street jewelry store.

1301 — Medical aid near Main/Charter Oak.

1416 — Report of a white car parked in the middle of Main Street near Spring Street. The driver reportedly got out and walked away, leaving passengers in the car.

1502 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Grayson.

1852 — A caller said he went to get his car keys from a friend, but she was refusing to give them back. She drove off and almost ran over his foot. Police arrested the 32-year-old St. Helena woman for an outstanding felony warrant.

2016 — Report of a reckless driver passing in the center lane of Main Street and running a red light at Grayson Avenue.

Monday, June 21