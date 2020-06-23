St. Helena Police Log, June 16-22

Tuesday, June 16
0737 -- Report of construction noise on Adams Street.
0930 -- A Magnolia Avenue resident said a car had been parked near her home for a few days. Dispatch told her people are allowed to park on the street and the 72-hour ordinance has been relaxed during the shelter-in-place order.
1054 -- Report of a recycling truck speeding on El Bonita Avenue with children in the area.
1442 -- Report of a reckless driver speeding and crossing over double yellows on Highway 29 near Yountville.
2142 -- People were being loud in a field near Pratt Avenue.
2247 -- A dog had been barking for an hour on Spring Mountain Road.
Wednesday, June 17
0707 -- Medical aid on Quail Court.
0932 -- A poodle-like dog walking loose near Main Street was reunited with its owner after a brief stay at the police department.
0945 -- One of the stoplights at Main/Adams was out.
1037 -- A person asked to speak to an officer about an issue at home.
1125 -- A walnut tree limb fell and damaged the trunk of a car on Adams Street.
1246 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a car riding on its rims on northbound Silverado Trail near Rutherford.
1356 -- An officer delivered gift bags to the winners of an anti-vaping poster contest.
1520 -- A caller said a woman frequents a local deli and refuses to wear a mask.
1542 -- A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for three days.
1631 -- A man said he’d been sitting in his car with the air conditioner running on Meadowcreek Circle, relaxing and using his phone, when a homeowner came out, yelled at him to leave, and threatened to call the police. He drove away to avoid a confrontation. Police gave him the location of a park where he was welcome to park and relax in the shade.
2257 -- A dog had been barking for two hours on Granada Court.
Thursday, June 18
1138 -- A motorhome was parked on the wrong side of Edwards Street.
1222 -- A wallet was found on the trail next to the library. Its owner picked it up at the police station.
1427 -- A Napa resident asked police to stand by while he collected his property from a College Avenue residence.
1646 -- Medical aid for a fall victim in a backyard on Spring Street.
1752 -- Report of a drunk man walking around looking for his keys near Main Street.
2145 -- Police took a report on a case of identity theft.
2306 -- Medical aid on Zinfandel Lane.
Friday, June 19
0510 -- Non-injury lift assist on Crinella Drive.
0923 -- A school employee saw people playing doubles on the school tennis court (which is being borrowed by the city), in violation of the current public health order.
1258 -- Report of a suspicious man carrying a long metal pole and looking angry at Main/Pratt.
1329 -- A black Trek mountain bike was stolen from Lydia Lane within the last week.
1420 -- An officer helped a man who was looking weak and possibly dehydrated at Main/Mitchell.
1441 -- Report of two noisy leaf blowers on Stockton Street.
Saturday, June 20
1006 -- Police were asked to check on a woman near the Pope Street Bridge.
1140 -- Two people were using a batting cage on Grayson Avenue, even though the school grounds are closed.
1433 -- Someone reported being harassed.
1722 -- A purse was stolen from a car on Main Street.
1859 -- Report of an unwelcome woman entering the back parking lot of a Hunt Avenue property.
1935 -- Report of juveniles setting off fireworks near Pope/Hollis and starting a fire. They shoveled dirt onto the fire to put it out.
2059 -- Report of noisy neighbors near Sylvaner Avenue.
2120 -- Report of a white Honda passing by Pope/Starr with four people inside, one of them a girl who was screaming.
2141 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Hunt.
Sunday, June 21
1259 -- Report of a tree down on Howell Mountain Road near Big Rock Road.
1409 -- Non-injury accident involving a parked car near Money Way.
1616 -- A person asked to talk to an officer about ongoing child custody problems.
2047 -- Report of a man lying on the ground near Pratt Avenue.
2121 -- A caller saw someone throw fireworks from a moving car on Deer Park Road. Then the caller saw smoke on the side of the road. Cal Fire was alerted.
2122 -- Report of someone throwing firecrackers from a car on Deer Park Road. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.
2307 -- Police arrested a 30-year-old Sacramento man for an outstanding warrant.
Monday, June 22
0530 -- Someone asked for information about tow companies.
0814 -- Public Works asked police to take a report on a fence that had been cut at the lower reservoir.
0827 -- Birds were flying around a Main Street bakery and refusing to leave, even though the employees had opened all the doors and windows.
0951 -- Items were reported stolen from a safe on Hunt Avenue.
1313 -- Report of several juveniles trespassing at the lower reservoir.
1559 -- Three-car non-injury accident at Main/Pine.
