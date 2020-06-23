St. Helena Police Log, June 16-22

1246 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a car riding on its rims on northbound Silverado Trail near Rutherford.

1356 -- An officer delivered gift bags to the winners of an anti-vaping poster contest.

1520 -- A caller said a woman frequents a local deli and refuses to wear a mask.

1542 -- A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for three days.

1631 -- A man said he’d been sitting in his car with the air conditioner running on Meadowcreek Circle, relaxing and using his phone, when a homeowner came out, yelled at him to leave, and threatened to call the police. He drove away to avoid a confrontation. Police gave him the location of a park where he was welcome to park and relax in the shade.

2257 -- A dog had been barking for two hours on Granada Court.

Thursday, June 18

1138 -- A motorhome was parked on the wrong side of Edwards Street.

1222 -- A wallet was found on the trail next to the library. Its owner picked it up at the police station.

1427 -- A Napa resident asked police to stand by while he collected his property from a College Avenue residence.