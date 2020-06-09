St. Helena Police Log, June 2-9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday, June 2

0654 -- A woman asked police to check on her friend who has a heart condition.

1012 -- Non-injury accident in a Main Street parking lot.

1810 -- A caller reported there were protesters at Meily Park. She wanted to let the police know because she was nervous about it becoming a riot. An officer patrolled the area, and the demonstration remained peaceful.

2004 -- There were some protesters at Vintage Hall.

2014 -- An officer hung out with two kids who were riding their bikes near Charter Oak/Main.

2040 -- A caller asked about whether St. Helena was doing OK. He was also wondering if a Nixle alert mentioning a curfew applied to St. Helena. It did not.

2143 -- Report of a suspicious truck near Charter Oak Avenue.

2221 -- A car was broken into near Main Street. A wallet was stolen, and then someone tried to use a stolen credit card in Napa.

Wednesday, June 3

0032 -- A large group of people were gathering at Safeway. An officer made sure everything was OK.