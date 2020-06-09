St. Helena Police Log, June 2-9

Tuesday, June 2
0654 -- A woman asked police to check on her friend who has a heart condition.
1012 -- Non-injury accident in a Main Street parking lot.
1810 -- A caller reported there were protesters at Meily Park. She wanted to let the police know because she was nervous about it becoming a riot. An officer patrolled the area, and the demonstration remained peaceful.
2004 -- There were some protesters at Vintage Hall.
2014 -- An officer hung out with two kids who were riding their bikes near Charter Oak/Main.
2040 -- A caller asked about whether St. Helena was doing OK. He was also wondering if a Nixle alert mentioning a curfew applied to St. Helena. It did not.
2143 -- Report of a suspicious truck near Charter Oak Avenue.
2221 -- A car was broken into near Main Street. A wallet was stolen, and then someone tried to use a stolen credit card in Napa.
Wednesday, June 3
0032 -- A large group of people were gathering at Safeway. An officer made sure everything was OK.
1955 -- Following a widespread power outage, Cal Fire said there was a transformer fire near a PG&E substation.
2100 -- Report of a problem between neighbors involving a generator on Sylvaner Avenue. It was a civil matter.
Thursday, June 4
No logs available
Friday, June 5
No logs available
Saturday, June 6
1224 -- Police assisted with a youth community project.
1355 -- Police picked up a male Westie wandering Elmhurst Avenue. Its owner arranged to pick him up.
1815 -- Police responded to a physical altercation on College Avenue and arrested a 34-year-old Napa man on suspicion of domestic battery.
1830 -- Police were notified of a child custody matter.
1901 -- Report of a woman screaming and a man sounding aggressive near Highway 29 and Ehlers Lane.
2033 -- A caller asked whether there was a fire in St. Helena. Cal Fire said there was a vegetation fire near Sage Canyon Road, but not in St. Helena.
2055 -- Report of a reckless driver tailgating and passing over double yellows on Highway 29 near Rutherford Road.
2206 -- A set of keys was found in a crosswalk at Main/Spring.
2220 -- St. Helena police provided cover for Calistoga police on a traffic stop for possible hit-and-run/DUI.
Sunday, June 7
1048 -- Report of a loud power-washing-type noise near Main Street.
1149 -- Police received a 911 call from Hunt Avenue, with male and female voices arguing in the background. Police checked the area.
1329 -- Report of a white Porsche speeding and driving recklessly on Adams Street.
1608 -- Report of a dog barking nonstop every day near Crane Avenue.
1916 -- A wire was hanging from the banner across Main Street.
Monday, June 8
0831 -- Police helped St. Helena Primary School distribute certificates to students around town.
1027 -- A set of keys was found on Adams Street near the trail.
1112 -- Report of a parking problem on Meadowcreek Circle.
1141 -- Police assisted with high school graduation at Vintage Hall.
1352 -- Non-injury accident at Silverado/Pope.
1435 -- Keys were found near the skatepark.
1642 -- A caller asked how to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department so that she could report a break-in at her home in Walnut Creek.
1835 -- Report of a possible drunk driver parked at a Main Street gas station and throwing up.
2319 -- A Silverado Trail resident was locked out of her house and needed help getting in. She was referred to Cal Fire.
Tuesday, June 9
0125 -- A Mitchell Drive resident heard a mountain lion behind their house, maybe in the creek.
