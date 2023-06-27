Tuesday, June 20
0850 — A yellow lab walked into a downtown restaurant. An officer picked it up.
0953 — Report of a water leak on a walking path near Library Lane. Public Works determined it was on private property.
1317 — A gold ring with diamonds was reported missing.
1523 — Report of eastbound traffic speeding on Spring Street, including two garbage trucks.
1535 — Report of a car parked near an entryway on Monte Vista for the last four weeks. An officer contacted its owner, who agreed to move it.
1613 — A dog was reported missing. It turned out to be the dog police had in their kennel. Dog and owner were reunited.
1859 — Police received a third-hand report of a family dispute on Redondo Court. Police spoke to the woman who’d reportedly been threatened and she said everything was OK.
People are also reading…
2030 — Report of a strong odor of someone using drugs near a Crane Park playground.
Wednesday, June 21
0008 — Following a traffic stop near Madrona/Main, police arrested a 34-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI.
0541 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pope/College.
0726 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Zinfandel.
1157 — A caller heard a loud boom or crash like something had fallen about 20 minutes ago on Saint Andrews Court.
1332 — Report of a reckless driver in a Mini Cooper near Highway 29/Big Tree.
1713 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop at Main/Deer Park.
Thursday, June 22
1208 — Report of a hillside fire at Silverado/Deer Park. Police assisted with traffic control while firefighters put out the fire.
1332 — Medical aid for a fall victim in a Main Street parking lot.
1337 — Report of a drunk neighbor yelling and playing music on Charter Oak Avenue.
1554 — A caller asked to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred in the morning at Vineyard Valley.
1852 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone near Hunt/Main.
1944 — Police cited a driver for speeding and failing to yield near Main/Hunt.
2041 — A caller’s teenage son had reportedly been locked in the skatepark by an adult man who’d been staring him down and acting aggressive.
Friday, June 23
0326 — Report of a possible drunk driver.
0443 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Crinella, police cited someone for driving with a suspended license. The vehicle was impounded.
0609 — Medical aid for a man feeling sick on Del Monte Court.
0923 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop near Valley View/Olive.
1032 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1305 — A camera, possibly belonging to a child, was found in the bushes near Money Way.
1332 — Report of music playing on Charter Oak Avenue.
1423 — An officer checked on a woman having a panic attack on Main Street. She declined medical attention.
1457 — Report of a possible water leak on Riesling Way.
1655 — Police took a report on an accident involving a government vehicle near Main/Charter Oak. Medics responded to check for injuries.
1918 — An officer removed a bag of trash from the westbound lane of Deer Park Road.
2051 — Medical aid for an unconscious woman at a Main Street restaurant.
Saturday, June 24
0435 — Police stopped a vehicle for reckless driving near Main/Charter Oak. Meanwhile, dispatch got a call about a man who’d knocked on the door of a room and kept asking what the people inside looked like. He’d started banging on the door asking for a description of the other woman in the room. The man described by the caller matched the description of the driver police had just stopped. Officers arrested the 38-year-old Marion, Ohio man on suspicion of resisting arrest and reckless driving.
0901 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Charter Oak Avenue.
1231 — Medical aid for an 80-year-old man having difficulty breathing on Oak Avenue.
1833 — Police cited a driver for a crosswalk violation on Main Street.
1903 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Silverado Trail.
2020 — Report of a verbal dispute on Silverado Trial, with a woman crying and a man screaming at her to get out of the car.
2026 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a white Charger and a black Camaro racing at high speed on northbound Highway 29 near Trancas in Napa.
Sunday, June 25
0118 — Medical aid for an unconscious and intoxicated man on Pratt Avenue.
0243 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29 in south St. Helena.
0704 — Following a traffic stop near Spring/Main, police cited a driver and issued a warning about driving on a suspended license.
0801 — An officer tagged an abandoned vehicle near Dowdell/McCormick to be towed in 72 hours.
1055 — Report of furniture on the side of Pratt Avenue. Police notified Public Works.
1137 — An officer warned a driver about failing to yield to a pedestrian near Mitchell/Main.
1505 — Non-injury lift assist on Madrona Avenue.
1534 — Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
1536 — While on a traffic stop near Silverado/Deer Park, an officer noticed a truck drive by dragging a metal chain and creating sparks. The officer pulled over the truck and helped the driver secure the chain.
1616 — A green Audi was partially blocking Main Street. The driver moved the car just as police arrived.
1730 — The same Audi from the previous call was reportedly blocking Main Street again. An officer contacted the driver and said it was a “no parking” zone. The driver moved the car again.
1931 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on southbound Main Street.
Monday, June 26
0411 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.
0857 — Police cited a driver for running a stop sign on Spring Mountain Road.
1000 — Report of an abandoned pickup parked on Monte Vista for about a week. An officer marked it to be towed in 72 hours.
1748 — A caller asked police to check on a San Juan Court resident they hadn't heard from in over a month.
2211 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and told the occupant that the park was closed for the night.