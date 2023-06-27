Tuesday, June 20

0850 — A yellow lab walked into a downtown restaurant. An officer picked it up.

0953 — Report of a water leak on a walking path near Library Lane. Public Works determined it was on private property.

1317 — A gold ring with diamonds was reported missing.

1523 — Report of eastbound traffic speeding on Spring Street, including two garbage trucks.

1535 — Report of a car parked near an entryway on Monte Vista for the last four weeks. An officer contacted its owner, who agreed to move it.

1613 — A dog was reported missing. It turned out to be the dog police had in their kennel. Dog and owner were reunited.

1859 — Police received a third-hand report of a family dispute on Redondo Court. Police spoke to the woman who’d reportedly been threatened and she said everything was OK.

2030 — Report of a strong odor of someone using drugs near a Crane Park playground.

Wednesday, June 21

0008 — Following a traffic stop near Madrona/Main, police arrested a 34-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI.

0541 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pope/College.

0726 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Zinfandel.

1157 — A caller heard a loud boom or crash like something had fallen about 20 minutes ago on Saint Andrews Court.

1332 — Report of a reckless driver in a Mini Cooper near Highway 29/Big Tree.

1713 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop at Main/Deer Park.

Thursday, June 22

1208 — Report of a hillside fire at Silverado/Deer Park. Police assisted with traffic control while firefighters put out the fire.

1332 — Medical aid for a fall victim in a Main Street parking lot.

1337 — Report of a drunk neighbor yelling and playing music on Charter Oak Avenue.

1554 — A caller asked to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred in the morning at Vineyard Valley.

1852 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone near Hunt/Main.

1944 — Police cited a driver for speeding and failing to yield near Main/Hunt.

2041 — A caller’s teenage son had reportedly been locked in the skatepark by an adult man who’d been staring him down and acting aggressive.

Friday, June 23

0326 — Report of a possible drunk driver.

0443 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Crinella, police cited someone for driving with a suspended license. The vehicle was impounded.

0609 — Medical aid for a man feeling sick on Del Monte Court.

0923 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop near Valley View/Olive.

1032 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1305 — A camera, possibly belonging to a child, was found in the bushes near Money Way.

1332 — Report of music playing on Charter Oak Avenue.

1423 — An officer checked on a woman having a panic attack on Main Street. She declined medical attention.

1457 — Report of a possible water leak on Riesling Way.

1655 — Police took a report on an accident involving a government vehicle near Main/Charter Oak. Medics responded to check for injuries.

1918 — An officer removed a bag of trash from the westbound lane of Deer Park Road.

2051 — Medical aid for an unconscious woman at a Main Street restaurant.

Saturday, June 24

0435 — Police stopped a vehicle for reckless driving near Main/Charter Oak. Meanwhile, dispatch got a call about a man who’d knocked on the door of a room and kept asking what the people inside looked like. He’d started banging on the door asking for a description of the other woman in the room. The man described by the caller matched the description of the driver police had just stopped. Officers arrested the 38-year-old Marion, Ohio man on suspicion of resisting arrest and reckless driving.

0901 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Charter Oak Avenue.

1231 — Medical aid for an 80-year-old man having difficulty breathing on Oak Avenue.

1833 — Police cited a driver for a crosswalk violation on Main Street.

1903 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Silverado Trail.

2020 — Report of a verbal dispute on Silverado Trial, with a woman crying and a man screaming at her to get out of the car.

2026 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a white Charger and a black Camaro racing at high speed on northbound Highway 29 near Trancas in Napa.

Sunday, June 25

0118 — Medical aid for an unconscious and intoxicated man on Pratt Avenue.

0243 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29 in south St. Helena.

0704 — Following a traffic stop near Spring/Main, police cited a driver and issued a warning about driving on a suspended license.

0801 — An officer tagged an abandoned vehicle near Dowdell/McCormick to be towed in 72 hours.

1055 — Report of furniture on the side of Pratt Avenue. Police notified Public Works.

1137 — An officer warned a driver about failing to yield to a pedestrian near Mitchell/Main.

1505 — Non-injury lift assist on Madrona Avenue.

1534 — Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.

1536 — While on a traffic stop near Silverado/Deer Park, an officer noticed a truck drive by dragging a metal chain and creating sparks. The officer pulled over the truck and helped the driver secure the chain.

1616 — A green Audi was partially blocking Main Street. The driver moved the car just as police arrived.

1730 — The same Audi from the previous call was reportedly blocking Main Street again. An officer contacted the driver and said it was a “no parking” zone. The driver moved the car again.

1931 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on southbound Main Street.

Monday, June 26

0411 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

0857 — Police cited a driver for running a stop sign on Spring Mountain Road.

1000 — Report of an abandoned pickup parked on Monte Vista for about a week. An officer marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

1748 — A caller asked police to check on a San Juan Court resident they hadn't heard from in over a month.

2211 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and told the occupant that the park was closed for the night.

