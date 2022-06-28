St. Helena Police Log, June 21-27

Tuesday, June 21
0710 — Police made an arrest following a traffic stop near Silverado/Deer Park.
0741 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Britton.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
1106 — Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue.
1120 — Police issued a parking citation on Main Street.
1124 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Sulphur Springs.
1126 — Police issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.
1128 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone on Main Street.
1449 — Police issued a parking citation on Main Street.
1533 — Police helped with a disabled vehicle near Zinfandel Lane and Highway 29.
1727 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Edwards Street.
2321 — Report of a domestic disturbance on a Main Street commercial property. Police contacted the man and the woman and determined the argument hadn’t been physical. However, they arrested the man, a 68-year-old Calistoga resident, on suspicion of consuming alcohol in violation of his probation terms.
People are also reading…
Wednesday, June 22
0111 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.
0925 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
0940 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop near Main/Britton.
1141 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.
1401 — Police issued a parking citation on Adams Street.
1544 — Police issued a traffic citation near Deer Park/Silverado.
1628 — Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.
1647 — Report of a vehicle running into some bushes on Silverado Trail. The CHP responded.
1849 — Lift assist on Olive Avenue.
Thursday, June 23
0033 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police cited a 34-year-old Benicia woman for an outstanding warrant.
0054 — Lift assist on St. Andrews Court.
1140 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.
1234 — Report of a non-injury hit-and-run.
1537 — An officer escorted a big rig off the Pope Street Bridge.
1642 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a Mercedes on Main Street.
2122 — A person asked for information about what they can sell at the Farmers’ Market. An officer directed them to a website and the proper paperwork.
2124 — Report of someone driving equipment near Charter Oak/Main without lights. The caller almost ran into the equipment. Police contacted the workers.
Friday, June 24
0924 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Charter Oak.
1013 — A parked vehicle was sideswiped in a non-injury hit-and-run on La Fata Street.
1018 — Minor-injury accident at Main/Madrona.
1140 — Police issued a traffic citation on Grayson Avenue.
1243 — Police issued a traffic citation on Church Street.
1310 — Police issued a traffic citation on Charter Oak Avenue.
1409 — Police issued a parking citation on Main Street.
1528 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Vintage Avenue.
Saturday, June 25
0456 — Police issued a traffic citation near Zinfandel/Silverado.
1057 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
1335 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Charter Oak.
1337 — Report of a vehicle into a tree near Silverado/Meadowood.
1424 — Police cited a driver for using a cell phone near Charter Oak/Main.
Sunday, June 26
1037 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
1118 — Report of a reckless driver in a gray Ferrari on Main Street. Police stopped the car and cited the driver for passing over double yellows.
1222 — A cable or phone line was lying in the front of street of an Allyn Avenue home. AT&T was notified.
1241 — Police issued a parking citation on Adams Street.
1318 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
1319 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pope/Silverado.
1919 — Medical aid on Main Street.
2005 — Report of a fall victim on Hunt Avenue.
2105 — Items were stolen from a Fountain Street property over the weekend.
2226 — Report of loud music and kids screaming for most of the afternoon on Hunt Avenue.
2308 — Report of people trespassing in a vineyard near Hillview Place.
Monday, June 27
0744 — Report of a reckless driver near Inglewood Avenue.
0754 — Police issued a traffic citation near Mitchell/Main.
1056 — Police issued a traffic citation on Charter Oak Avenue.
1510 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.
1545 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a Ford Explorer reported stolen from Yountville.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Napa Police arrested an Antioch man for attempting to steal a catalytic convertor.
A shoplifting attempt at a Napa grocery led to an attack on a security guard and the suspect’s arrest on a robbery allegation.
A 33-year-old man was arrested after threatening workers in a Napa supermarket, police reported.
Nobody was injured after a pickup truck struck another vehicle and then the side of a fast-food restaurant, according to police.
Napa Police detectives arrested two Oakland residents on suspected fraud after investigating the theft of over $20,000 in bicycles from the Na…