St. Helena Police Log, June 21-27

Tuesday, June 21

0710 — Police made an arrest following a traffic stop near Silverado/Deer Park.

0741 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Britton.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1106 — Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue.

1120 — Police issued a parking citation on Main Street.

1124 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Sulphur Springs.

1126 — Police issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.

1128 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone on Main Street.

1449 — Police issued a parking citation on Main Street.

1533 — Police helped with a disabled vehicle near Zinfandel Lane and Highway 29.

1727 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Edwards Street.

2321 — Report of a domestic disturbance on a Main Street commercial property. Police contacted the man and the woman and determined the argument hadn’t been physical. However, they arrested the man, a 68-year-old Calistoga resident, on suspicion of consuming alcohol in violation of his probation terms.

Wednesday, June 22

0111 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.

0925 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

0940 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop near Main/Britton.

1141 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.

1401 — Police issued a parking citation on Adams Street.

1544 — Police issued a traffic citation near Deer Park/Silverado.

1628 — Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.

1647 — Report of a vehicle running into some bushes on Silverado Trail. The CHP responded.

1849 — Lift assist on Olive Avenue.

Thursday, June 23

0033 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police cited a 34-year-old Benicia woman for an outstanding warrant.

0054 — Lift assist on St. Andrews Court.

1140 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1234 — Report of a non-injury hit-and-run.

1537 — An officer escorted a big rig off the Pope Street Bridge.

1642 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a Mercedes on Main Street.

2122 — A person asked for information about what they can sell at the Farmers’ Market. An officer directed them to a website and the proper paperwork.

2124 — Report of someone driving equipment near Charter Oak/Main without lights. The caller almost ran into the equipment. Police contacted the workers.

Friday, June 24

0924 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Charter Oak.

1013 — A parked vehicle was sideswiped in a non-injury hit-and-run on La Fata Street.

1018 — Minor-injury accident at Main/Madrona.

1140 — Police issued a traffic citation on Grayson Avenue.

1243 — Police issued a traffic citation on Church Street.

1310 — Police issued a traffic citation on Charter Oak Avenue.

1409 — Police issued a parking citation on Main Street.

1528 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Vintage Avenue.

Saturday, June 25

0456 — Police issued a traffic citation near Zinfandel/Silverado.

1057 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

1335 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Charter Oak.

1337 — Report of a vehicle into a tree near Silverado/Meadowood.

1424 — Police cited a driver for using a cell phone near Charter Oak/Main.

Sunday, June 26

1037 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

1118 — Report of a reckless driver in a gray Ferrari on Main Street. Police stopped the car and cited the driver for passing over double yellows.

1222 — A cable or phone line was lying in the front of street of an Allyn Avenue home. AT&T was notified.

1241 — Police issued a parking citation on Adams Street.

1318 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

1319 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pope/Silverado.

1919 — Medical aid on Main Street.

2005 — Report of a fall victim on Hunt Avenue.

2105 — Items were stolen from a Fountain Street property over the weekend.

2226 — Report of loud music and kids screaming for most of the afternoon on Hunt Avenue.

2308 — Report of people trespassing in a vineyard near Hillview Place.

Monday, June 27

0744 — Report of a reckless driver near Inglewood Avenue.

0754 — Police issued a traffic citation near Mitchell/Main.

1056 — Police issued a traffic citation on Charter Oak Avenue.

1510 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

1545 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a Ford Explorer reported stolen from Yountville.