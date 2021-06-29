St. Helena Police Log, June 22-29

2041 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows near Main/Pope.

2353 — Report of people in a Honda CRV going through people’s mailboxes while driving down Crystal Springs Road. They appeared to throw some junk mail out the window near Deer Park Road. Police checked the area and notified the sheriff’s office.

Thursday, June 24

1148 — A person lost $1,000 to fraud. Police took a report.

1253 — A parent asked for help finding her adult daughter. An officer checked the area. The parent called back to say the daughter had been found.

2027 — Report of a possible drunk driver in Rutherford.

2252 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

2344 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police determined the driver was not DUI.

Friday, June 25

0016 — A fallen tree was blocking the walking path near the elm tunnel.

0617 — St. Helena police assisted the CHP after a car accident on Silverado Trail.