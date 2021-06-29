St. Helena Police Log, June 22-29

Tuesday, June 22
0620 — A vehicle was vandalized near Hunt/Starr. Someone threw paint on the hood and windshield.
0718 — Medical aid on Main Street.
1110 — Police took a vandalism report involving a broken streetlight on Spring Street.
1148 — Report of a loud leaf blower on Spring Mountain Road.
1714 — Report of a dog loose near the end of Spring Street.
2152 — Medical aid for a woman who tripped and fell near Main/Fulton. Police took a report.
Wednesday, June 23
0442 — Following a traffic stop in front of Lyman Park, police cited someone for driving with a suspended license.
0511 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Deer Park, police cited someone for driving with no insurance and expired registration.
0929 — The fire department assisted with a ruptured gas line on Sylvaner Avenue.
1021 — The sink in the men’s bathroom at Meily Park wouldn’t stop running.
1216 — Medical aid for a woman who tripped and fell on Main Street, injuring her arm.
2041 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows near Main/Pope.
2353 — Report of people in a Honda CRV going through people’s mailboxes while driving down Crystal Springs Road. They appeared to throw some junk mail out the window near Deer Park Road. Police checked the area and notified the sheriff’s office.
Thursday, June 24
1148 — A person lost $1,000 to fraud. Police took a report.
1253 — A parent asked for help finding her adult daughter. An officer checked the area. The parent called back to say the daughter had been found.
2027 — Report of a possible drunk driver in Rutherford.
2252 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
2344 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police determined the driver was not DUI.
Friday, June 25
0016 — A fallen tree was blocking the walking path near the elm tunnel.
0617 — St. Helena police assisted the CHP after a car accident on Silverado Trail.
1225 — A big box truck was seen crossing the Pope Street Bridge.
1313 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.
1407 — Report of a reckless driver in a pickup near Valley View/Spring.
1448 — A vehicle flipped over in a solo accident near Howell Mountain/Big Rock. One man suffered a gash on his head.
1513 — Report of a suspicious person trying to enter a house on Hillview Place.
1743 — Report of someone making threats.
1817 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street.
2017 — Report of a drunk driver on Highway 29.
Saturday, June 26
0823 — An officer assisted with a broken-down vehicle on Silverado Trail.
1333 — Medical aid for a woman who fainted near Main/Charter Oak.
1523 — Report of an aggressive man refusing to leave a Main Street business.
1611 — Two people suffered head injuries in an accident on Main Street.
1841 — Medical aid for a man with a heart problem on Pope Street.
1845 — A tree fell over some utility lines north of the elm tunnel.
1941 — Fireworks were heard near Deer Park Road.
2013 — Report of a reckless driver near Main/Pope. Police checked the area and notified the CHP.
2021 — Report of loud music at a party on McCorkle Avenue.
Sunday, June 27
0050 — Report of a loud party on Grayson Avenue.
2119 — Police cited a driver for running a stop sign.
Monday, June 28
0915 — Report of a car parked in front of someone’s house for a week on Magnolia Avenue.
0916 — A person asked to speak to a sergeant about an ongoing leaf blower complaint.
1105 — Non-injury accident at Main/Dowdell.
1144 — Medical aid for a fall victim with a head injury on Main Street.
1240 — A person asked to talk to an officer about fraudulent calls claiming to be from Social Security.
1248 — Report of an elderly man being combative and refusing to come back inside a house on Chablis Circle.
1255 — Non-injury lift assist on Community Drive.
1435 — Non-injury accident on Adams Street.
1522 — A person got a scam phone call claiming there was a warrant out for their arrest.
1559 — Dogs had been barking all day on Pratt Avenue.
1601 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.
Tuesday, June 29
0010 — The CHP was pursuing a motorcyclist who was failing to yield on Highway 29. St. Helena police terminated the pursuit once it left the city limits.
