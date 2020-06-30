St. Helena Police Log, June 23-29

2243 -- Minor-injury accident after a car hit the Pope Street Bridge.

Friday, June 26

0133 -- A girl ran away from home on Stralla Court.

0900 -- Medical aid for a fallen cyclist on Spring Street.

1326 -- Report of two men using illegal leaf blowers and making a lot of noise on Adams Street.

1456 -- A caller said she and her girlfriend got into a heated argument at the picnic table outside the library, and her girlfriend walked away extremely upset.

1541 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.

2148 -- A father said he would be having a conversation with his teenage son, and he wanted the police to know in case it gets out of hand.

2334 -- Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Main Street hotel.

Saturday, June 27

0128 -- Police contacted some people at Crane Park after hours. They agreed to leave.

1318 -- Report of a dog in distress in a parked car near Hunt Avenue.