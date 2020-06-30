St. Helena Police Log, June 23-29

Tuesday, June 23
0641 -- Report of a huge water leak on Saint James Drive.
0819 -- Someone left graffiti on a power pole and nearby hedges on Charter Oak Avenue.
0823 -- Medical aid on Starr Avenue.
1652 -- An officer checked in on the COVID-19 testing site on College Avenue.
1724 -- A downed tree was blocking Howell Mountain Road near Silverado Trail.
1827 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road.
1947 -- A caller said a Spring Street resident had just threatened to shoot her dog.
2036 -- Police were asked about COVID-19 testing in St. Helena.
2124 -- Police were asked to be on the lookout for two men in a U-Haul who were suspected of stealing mail from Edgemont Lane/Howell Mountain Road.
2241 -- Fireworks were heard on the east side of town, possibly near Pope Street.
2243 -- Fireworks were heard outside the city limits, audible from Boyson Lane.
2252 -- Flashes of fireworks were seen in west St. Helena, possibly near Spring Mountain Road.
Wednesday, June 24
0104 -- Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail.
0831 -- A parked car was damaged in a hit-and-run sometime on Tuesday.
1349 -- A person reported being blackmailed via email/app.
1454 -- An officer participated in a teen “Talk With a Cop” via Zoom.
1718 -- Police notified Caltrans that one of the red stoplights at Main/Adams was out.
1847 -- A UPS drop box on Adams Street appeared to have been pried open.
2004 -- Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Hillview Place.
Thursday, June 25
0517 -- Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.
0810 -- Someone left graffiti on a mailbox near Main/Hunt.
1016 -- Report of a man smoking marijuana in the skatepark. Police contacted some people and didn’t see any marijuana.
1222 -- Major-injury accident with a car into a power pole on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1440 -- Medical aid on Pine Street.
2104 -- A man said his roommate punched and kicked him in the face on Crinella Drive. Police took a report.
2243 -- Minor-injury accident after a car hit the Pope Street Bridge.
Friday, June 26
0133 -- A girl ran away from home on Stralla Court.
0900 -- Medical aid for a fallen cyclist on Spring Street.
1326 -- Report of two men using illegal leaf blowers and making a lot of noise on Adams Street.
1456 -- A caller said she and her girlfriend got into a heated argument at the picnic table outside the library, and her girlfriend walked away extremely upset.
1541 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.
2148 -- A father said he would be having a conversation with his teenage son, and he wanted the police to know in case it gets out of hand.
2334 -- Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Main Street hotel.
Saturday, June 27
0128 -- Police contacted some people at Crane Park after hours. They agreed to leave.
1318 -- Report of a dog in distress in a parked car near Hunt Avenue.
1420 -- Medical aid for a woman who fainted near Main Street.
1730 -- Three-car non-injury accident at Main/Grayson.
2054 -- An officer was flagged down about a vehicle that police determined to be legally parked during an event in a parking lot near Main/Charter Oak.
2319 -- Report of loud music and singing on Sylvaner Avenue.
Sunday, June 28
0620 -- A man said someone might be tampering with mailboxes at a Main Street apartment complex. The landlords are installing locking mailboxes.
0815 -- Report of a man sleeping in a running car parked near Hunt Avenue.
1029 -- Police picked up an abandoned bike on Brown Street.
1259 -- A catalytic converter was stolen from a Prius on Main Street.
1556 -- Non-injury lift assist on Crinella Drive.
1746 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Deer Park Road.
2116 -- Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Silverado Trail onto Pratt Avenue.
Monday, June 29
0640 -- Report of a man walking in the elm tunnel wearing only slippers and underwear.
1133 -- Someone left graffiti on a fence in front of a Kennedy Court home.
1423 -- A person reported a fraudulent email scam.
1600 -- A Main Street resident said his mailbox door had been opened a few times recently.
