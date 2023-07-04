Tuesday, June 27

0904 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

1417 — An officer cited a vehicle parked in a red zone on Main Street.

1445 — Police received a third-hand report of bank paperwork being stolen from an elderly woman. An officer responded and found all of the paperwork at the woman’s house.

1521 — A gun was reported stolen from Vineyard Avenue.

1620 — Report of a vehicle speeding at about 75 mph on Hunt Avenue.

Wednesday, June 28

0727 — A caller reported being growled at by a fox that looked like it wanted to charge near Magnolia Avenue. The caller was concerned because there were children in the area. The caller was referred to Napa Wildlife.

1219 — Report of a dog in a parked car with the windows up on Main Street.

1846 — Multiple callers reported a man flying a drone over houses on Valley View Street. The caller was concerned he might be planning to break into a house. He reportedly had long curly hair and a backpack. Police checked the area.

Thursday, June 29

0723 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and running another car on the road on Main Street.

0758 — Police cited a truck driver near Silverado/Meadowood.

0811 — A boy was reported missing since Wednesday.

0957 — Medical aid for a man having a heart attack in a car at Silverado/Deer Park.

1236 — A man asked police to check on his son, whom he hadn’t heard from for a long time.

1445 — Report of a reckless driver in a white GMC near Main/Pratt.

1657 — A driver was trying to parallel park downtown. When she started backing up, the driver behind her honked to let her know there were cars there. The woman who was parking then reportedly flipped off the driver who’d honked. Police checked the area.

1930 — Medical aid for a guest who fainted in the bathroom of a lobby on Main Street.

2002 — Medical aid for a person who fainted near Main Street.

2204 — Report of loud music on Hollis Lane.

2359 — A person was down on Main Street. An officer helped the person get back to their hotel.

Friday, June 30

0011 — Report of a loud car muffler on Crinella Drive.

0712 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Deer Park Road and Highway 29.

0748 — Report of a reckless driver tailgating and cutting off other cars on Main Street. The driver reportedly had a small child in the passenger seat, not a car seat. Police checked the area.

0940 — Someone was concerned about a dog in a car on Crane Avenue. An officer determined that the vehicle was in “dog mode,” so the dog was OK.

1024 — A juvenile flagged down an officer asking if he had change to break a $20 bill so the juvenile could pay for bus fare. The officer didn’t have change but provided $2 for bus fare.

1159 — Report of a white Ford parked on the wrong side of Stockton Street, making it hard to drive down the road. An officer arrived just as the Ford was being moved.

1343 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1555 — A key was reported missing on Main Street between Hunt Avenue and Pope Street.

1738 — Report of a ladder in the middle of the road near Main/El Bonita.

1927 — A Crane Avenue resident who’d previously had his son admonished for trespassing now asked to lift that restriction so his son could return to the property.

1929 — A Quail Court home had very low water pressure. Public Works was notified.

2030 — An officer cleared a tree branch from the road near Main/Deer Park.

2229 — Medical aid for an unresponsive person in a bathroom near Main Street.

2324 — An officer removed a traffic cone from Main Street.

Saturday, July 1

0315 — Police cited a driver for speeding in a construction zone.

0453 — Police cited someone for driving without a license on Main Street. The vehicle was impounded.

1119 — A caller brought in some domestic bunnies that had been found Thursday evening near Hunt/Railroad. An officer took the bunnies to a local veterinarian for evaluation.

1146 — A white Nissan was parked in a “no parking” zone on Church Street.

1154 — A water leak started Friday night on Quail Court. Public Works responded, but now the leak had started again. The caller was able to contact the owner of the property where the leak was occurring.

1208 — A caller reported a problem with a neighbor’s cat coming onto their property. The caller asked an officer to talk to the neighbor about the issue.

1410 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Pope.

1422 — Medical aid for a sick woman on Hunt Avenue.

1433 — A caller asked police to check on a man on Hunt Avenue who had something wrong with his right arm. The caller was concerned about the man’s health, but when she tried to talk to him he yelled at her to leave him alone.

1652 — Report of a man and a woman arguing inside a car on Main Street. The caller said the dispute seemed to be verbal and hadn’t gotten physical. Police responded and took a report.

1728 — Four or five juveniles had reportedly been trespassing in a church on Spring Street.

1750 — Report of a dog tied to a tree for three hours in a patio area near Main Street.

1810 — Medical aid for a woman feeling ill on Voorhees Circle. She died shortly after. Police took a report.

1919 — Report of a suspicious vehicle and possible drug activity in a Main Street parking lot. A gray SUV was parked there. Other cars kept coming to the lot, and the drivers would hop into the SUV, do something, and then leave. It seemed to happen every Saturday in that same spot. Police determined they were Uber drivers using the location for a ride share.

2039 — A caller reported being bitten by a dog on Pope Street around 9:30 a.m. The victim got the dog’s information from a dog-sitter and then went to the emergency room to get three stitches. The caller had already filed a case with animal control.

Sunday, July 2

0239 — Police cited a driver for child endangerment near Main/Vintage.

0420 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

1337 — A checkbook was reported lost since June 25.

1624 — An unwelcome man was reportedly threatening violence against employees at a Main Street business and accusing them of being racist. Officers responded and assisted.

1737 — Medical aid for a child having an allergic reaction on Charter Oak Avenue.

1956 — Police assisted deputies responding to a call on Charter Oak Avenue.

2147 — Police cited a driver north of the elm tunnel.

2244 — A man had missed the bus and was now in Lyman Park. An officer gave him a ride home.

2256 — Report of a reckless driver swerving around near Main/Pine.

2333 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

Monday, July 3

0110 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 25-year-old Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI.

0817 — Report of an electrical box with exposed wires near the volleyball court at Crane Park.

1017 — A Visa card was found. Police contacted its owner, who arranged to pick it up.

1607 — A 6-year-old had been missing from Sylvaner Avenue for about 15 minutes. Officers responded and the child was found.

1629 — Medical aid for a person who'd lost consciousness on Main Street.

1741 — Report of an unwelcome man outside a Main Street business that was getting ready to close. When an employee asked him to leave, he lashed out at them.

1939 — Police cited a car parked in a "no parking" zone near Main Street.

2016 — Medical aid on Crane Avenue.

2050 — Report of a big red truck doing burnouts on El Bonita Avenue.

Tuesday, July 4

0507 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Pine.

