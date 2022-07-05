St. Helena Police Log, June 28-July 4

Tuesday, June 28

0738 — An officer cited someone following a traffic stop near Main/Charter Oak.

0746 — Report of construction starting at 6:30 a.m. on Crinella Drive.

0900 — Report of someone violating a restraining order.

0929 — An AT&T line had been down on Allyn Avenue since the weekend.

1244 — An officer cited someone following a traffic stop on Silverado Trail.

Wednesday, June 29

0856 — Report of possible vandalism at in the mail room at Vineyard Valley.

1025 — Police cited a car parked on the wrong side of Kearney Street.

1133 — Report of people filming without a permit in front of the Richie Block.

1219 — Police issued a traffic citation near Pope/Church.

1319 — Police issued a traffic citation near Pope/Hollis.

1333 — Police issued a traffic citation on Highway 29.

1417 — A bike was reported stolen from the library.

1857 — A bike was reported stolen from Lyman Park.

2257 — Report of five juveniles being loud on Grove Court.

Thursday, June 30

0825 — The flashing lights at the Charter Oak Avenue crosswalk weren’t working. Caltrans was notified.

0857 — Police issued a traffic citation near Oak/Spring.

0859 — Police issued a traffic citation on Highway 29.

0915 — Police helped with a road closure on Highway 29 following a chemical spill near Zinfandel Lane.

1034 — Medical aid for a man with chest pain who was driving himself to the hospital.

1229 — Police issued a parking citation on Church Street.

1546 — Police tagged several abandoned vehicles on Church Street and sent letters to their owners. One oversize trailer was cited per city ordinance.

1550 — A black and white border collie was reported missing from Oak Avenue.

1601 — Report of someone acting aggressively inside a Main Street bank.

1609 — Medical aid for a man who fell and injured his head on Del Monte Court.

1939 — A gray Honda Civic rear-ended another vehicle on Main Street and then left the scene. The victim in the other vehicle didn’t need medical assistance.

2226 — Report of a dog barking for about two hours on Laguna Seca Court. An officer contacted its owners.

2300 — Police checked an on occupied car at Crane Park after hours.

2325 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police stopped the vehicle and determined the driver was not drunk.

2350 — Non-injury lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.

Friday, July 1

0952 — Police were asked to check on two dogs on Vallejo Street, especially one that appeared to be injured. Police talked its owner, who said the dog has a genetic disorder with her spine and has to use a canine wheelchair. Police made sure both dogs were well-fed.

1327 — Police issued a traffic citation near Charter Oak/Main.

1355 — Police issued a traffic citation on Main Street.

1419 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Mills.

1920 — Report of a water leak on Crane Avenue. Public Works confirmed it was just a pressure release valve, and everything was OK.

Saturday, July 2

0339 — Report of a vehicle going about 100 mph on northbound Main Street.

1331 — A mountain lion was seen lying near a fence on a Pope Street property. It walked away after a little while. Police contacted the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

1346 — A man reportedly stole about $1,500 worth of leather goods from a Main Street store. He was described as a white man, unshaven, 5’10”, medium build, in his late 40s, wearing a white shirt and jeans.

1522 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Madrona.

1612 — Police issued a traffic citation near Pope/Hollis.

1617 — Report of a drunk person acting inappropriately with employees of a Main Street store. After he was asked to leave, he reportedly passed out in front of a neighboring store. The 24-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and later released.

Sunday, July 3

0651 — Report of construction noise starting at 6 a.m. near Vineyard Avenue.

0908 — Report of another mountain lion near a Pope Street property. This one was smaller than the one from Saturday.

1152 — Police issued a traffic citation near Church/Pope.

1159 — Report of someone threatening to beat up an elderly person who lives on Madrona Avenue.

1500 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Madrona.

1537 — Police issued a traffic citation near Main/Dowdell.

1913 — Police assisted a driver with a flat tire on Silverado Trial.

2126 — Report of a man passed out near Main/Dowdell. Police detained the 42-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication. He was later released.

2304 — Police checked on a loud music complaint on Pope Street.

2306 — Police checked on a loud music complaint on Sylvaner Avenue.

Monday, July 4

0435 — Report of a dog barking for hours on Pope Street.

1417 — Police assisted with the bike parade beginning at Starr/Harvest.