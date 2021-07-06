 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, June 29-July 6
Tuesday, June 29

1831 — Medical aid for a person with severe arthritic pain on Hunt Avenue.

Wednesday, June 30

0210 — Police cited a parked car with expired registration.

1501 — Non-injury accident in the elm tunnel.

1506 — A neighboring agency asked for help with a food pursuit near Foothill Boulevard.

1538 — Report of a reckless driver on Spring Street.

1539 — Police took a report on a non-injury hit-and-run.

2342 — Report of two unwelcome and possibly intoxicated women standing outside a Spring Street restaurant and harassing the staff. They’d been there for a couple of hours and had already been asked to leave.

Thursday, July 1

0751 — Report of construction noise with ongoing beeping on Scott Street. An officer spoke to the construction crew, which hadn’t started work yet, and discovered the beeping was from a fire alarm.

1417 — Police were told to be on the lookout for an attempted theft suspect last seen driving toward Main Street in an old BMW.

1835 — Medical aid for a stroke victim on El Bonita Avenue.

1945 — A caller said he filled out an online application for a rental in Napa, but he wasn’t sure if it was a scam.

1959 — Police cited a driver for expired registration.

Friday, July 2

0532 — Lift assist on Redondo Court.

1208 — Lift assist on Pope Street. Units on scene determined the need for further evaluation and assistance for a resident who appears to be unable to care for themselves.

1817 — Report of a man possibly under the influence outside the library. He was making weird gestures and talking to himself, and he had an unleashed dog that was going up to people.

2049 — A car was having mechanical problems and blocking the westbound lane of Deer Park Road near Highway 29. An officer helped legally park it on the side of the road.

2222 — Report of a reckless driver on Dowdell Lane.

Saturday, July 3

1239 — Calistoga police said to be on the lookout for a petty theft suspect who was caught on surveillance footage stealing a pair of earrings and a ring from a Calistoga store. She was a light-skinned Black woman, approximately 18 or 19, wearing a light gray cotton dress and white tennis shoes.

1252 — Medical aid for a person on San Juan Court who was feeling very weak and needed to go to the hospital.

1512 — Report of a huge water leak on Fulton Lane.

1856 — Report of a drunk man on a skateboard on Pope Street.

2304 — Police responded to a loud music complaint on Stockton Street.

2353 — Report of a husband and wife trapped inside an apartment on McCorkle Avenue.

Sunday, July 4

0143 — Report of a loud party behind a business near Main/Grayson.

0249 — Report of guests being very loud at a south St. Helena hotel.

0335 — Report of a loud party continuing near Main Street.

0805 — Report of someone using power tools on Tainter Street before 7:30 a.m. on a Sunday.

0915 — Police assisted with the Fourth of July bike parade starting at Starr/Harvest.

0929 — A dog was briefly reported missing from Hudson Avenue, but it returned home momentarily.

1111 — A caller reported being separated from her friend during the bike parade. The friend showed up at her home a few minutes later.

1140 — A black backpack containing a passport and wallet was found near a play structure at Meily Park.

1342 — A pool was overflowing into a neighbor’s backyard on Sylvaner Avenue.

1437 — An officer removed some tire tread from the roadway near Main/Fulton.

1543 — A suspicious man was spotted on surveillance footage trying to enter a Stockton Street house.

1641 — A driver holding an open can of Crown Royal almost hit another car near Railroad/Adams. Police checked the area.

1727 — A black Specialized bike was reported missing. It might have been left at Meily Park at least three weeks ago.

2055 — Report of a loud party on Spring Mountain Road.

Monday, July 5

0030 — Following a traffic stop at Hunt/Main, police arrested a 19-year-old Napa man on suspicion of underage DUI.

0837 — Report of a tree being cut down on a holiday near Oak/Adms.

0944 — Report of a reckless driver in a white Mustang speeding and passing over double yellows on Silverado Trail.

1113 — The manager of a local restaurant reported getting a threatening phone call from a person who’s been asked to leave the restaurant in the past.

1240 — A Hunt Avenue resident locked herself out of her house and needed help getting in. Police referred her to a locksmith.

1405 — A Meadowcreek Circle resident said a fox had been getting into her yard and eating the birdseed out of her bird feeder. She’s seen it twice now.

1714 — A former hotel guest was camping in her car in the hotel’s parking lot, even though she’d been asked to leave.

1846 — Police contacted a pedestrian at Lyman Park and arrested a 29-year-old St. Helena woman for a probation violation.

2002 — An extension cord was stolen from Library Lane.

2119 — Lift assist on Redondo Court.

2143 — A driver was cited for having a bad taillight.

Tuesday, July 6

0513 — A driver was cited for passing in the center turn lane of Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue.

