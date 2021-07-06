St. Helena Police Log, June 29-July 6

1945 — A caller said he filled out an online application for a rental in Napa, but he wasn’t sure if it was a scam.

1959 — Police cited a driver for expired registration.

Friday, July 2

0532 — Lift assist on Redondo Court.

1208 — Lift assist on Pope Street. Units on scene determined the need for further evaluation and assistance for a resident who appears to be unable to care for themselves.

1817 — Report of a man possibly under the influence outside the library. He was making weird gestures and talking to himself, and he had an unleashed dog that was going up to people.

2049 — A car was having mechanical problems and blocking the westbound lane of Deer Park Road near Highway 29. An officer helped legally park it on the side of the road.

2222 — Report of a reckless driver on Dowdell Lane.

Saturday, July 3