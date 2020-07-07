St. Helena Police Log, June 30-July 6

Tuesday, June 30
1045 -- Medical aid for an elderly person experiencing severe dementia on Hunt Avenue.
1626 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.
2110 -- Police found a small brown Chihuahua loose near the library.
2159 -- A Magnolia Avenue resident needed to get in touch with animal control about a few raccoons – or maybe a fox – stuck under his foundation.
Wednesday, July 1
0640 -- A golden lab named Buster was loose on Crinella Drive.
1039 -- A caller reported that a neighbor’s car is frequently left on Magnolia Avenue for up to a week at a time. Police said the car is not abandoned, and the 72-hour parking ordinance is being relaxed during the pandemic.
1513 -- Report of a man drinking a bottle of wine near a fountain on Library Lane. Police arrested the 34-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication and violation of probation.
2118 -- A backpack containing chef’s knives was reported lost.
Thursday, July 2
1106 -- Report of a man smoking marijuana near the Crane Park bocce courts.
1113 -- Report of an ongoing issue with a black Audi parking in a blue zone near Main/Mitchell.
1205 -- Police checked on a verbal dispute on Main Street.
1849 -- A caller said a lot of people were outside not practicing social distancing or wearing masks.
2254 -- Report of a dog barking on Spring Street.
Friday, July 3
0445 -- A person asked for directions to St. Helena Road.
0702 -- Medical aid for a man with difficulty breathing on Pope Street.
1023 -- A man came to the lobby asking for help with his DMV paperwork because his printer was broken and he needed to make some copies. Police helped him.
1232 -- A woman asked for help serving a restraining order to a former boyfriend who was supposed to be in St. Helena today. Police told her to call the sheriff’s office or hire a process server.
1247 -- Report of a suspicious couple on Doris Court.
1651 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Charter Oak.
1831 -- Report of a reckless driver tailgating and passing illegally on Silverado Trail near Meadowood Road.
2140 -- A woman came to the lobby crying and saying her son had hit her. Police assisted.
Saturday, July 4
1021 -- Report of fireworks going off all morning near the end of Madrona Avenue.
1031 -- Report of someone using a leaf blower on a holiday.
1212 -- The police and fire departments participated in a First Responder Parade downtown.
1234 -- Report of a fall victim with a possible head injury near Linda Falls in Angwin.
1344 -- Medical aid at a south St. Helena winery.
1538 -- Report of a possible drunk driver leaving a parking lot near Main/Charter Oak.
2145 -- Fireworks were audible from the La Quinta/Dahlia area.
2221 -- Report of a stray dog near Main/Charter Oak.
2235 -- Possible fireworks near Charter Oak Avenue.
2324 -- Fireworks near Vallejo Street.
Sunday, July 5
0048 -- Fireworks near Adams Street.
0049 -- Fireworks southeast of Oak Avenue.
0305 -- Police assisted two people at a winery south of town who needed a ride to St. Helena and couldn’t find a Lyft or Uber. An officer gave them a ride. One of the occupants later thanked the office for being “very nice” and “not mean.”
1214 -- Report of a juvenile and a black dog swimming in someone else’s pool on Stockton Street.
1447 -- Someone saw a box of fireworks in the middle of Carpy Field.
1636 -- Someone broke into a storage unit and stole a bike from a porch on Hunt Avenue.
1703 -- Hikers near Linda Falls got turned around and were unsure how to get back to their car. Police referred the matter to the sheriff’s office.
2104 -- Lift assist on Fulton Lane.
2328 -- Report of a suspicious man near Main Street, driving a white Mercedes.
Monday, July 6
0807 -- Report of two German shepherds wandering near the railroad tracks on Pratt Avenue.
0910 -- Report of a drunk man screaming on a cell phone in front of a south St. Helena winery, with a bottle of Hennessey on the ground next to him.
1247 -- An officer assisted at the COVID-19 testing site on College Avenue.
1448 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving into oncoming traffic, last seen heading south in the lm tunnel.
1551 -- Report of a black Aston Martin stopped in the southbound lane of the elm tunnel. Police assisted.
1707 -- A Sulphur Springs Avenue resident said she was receiving packages purchased with her stolen credit card.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!