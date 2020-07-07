St. Helena Police Log, June 30-July 6

1214 -- Report of a juvenile and a black dog swimming in someone else’s pool on Stockton Street.

1447 -- Someone saw a box of fireworks in the middle of Carpy Field.

1636 -- Someone broke into a storage unit and stole a bike from a porch on Hunt Avenue.

1703 -- Hikers near Linda Falls got turned around and were unsure how to get back to their car. Police referred the matter to the sheriff’s office.

2104 -- Lift assist on Fulton Lane.

2328 -- Report of a suspicious man near Main Street, driving a white Mercedes.

Monday, July 6

0807 -- Report of two German shepherds wandering near the railroad tracks on Pratt Avenue.

0910 -- Report of a drunk man screaming on a cell phone in front of a south St. Helena winery, with a bottle of Hennessey on the ground next to him.

1247 -- An officer assisted at the COVID-19 testing site on College Avenue.

1448 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving into oncoming traffic, last seen heading south in the lm tunnel.