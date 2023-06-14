Tuesday, June 6

0850 — Report of a dead animal on Allison Avenue.

0854 — A car was parked in a construction zone on Tainter Street. An officer contacted its owner, who agreed to move it.

0924 — A vehicle was reported stolen from Hudson Avenue.

0931 — Report of a vehicle parked in the middle of the street and blocking a garbage truck near Riesling/Sylvaner. An officer contacted its owner.

0937 — Report of a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone.

1044 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile on Hillview Place.

1209 — Report of a vehicle with a broken window parked near Grayson Avenue for over three weeks, with marijuana inside. Police determined it was parked on school property, not public property.

1336 — Report of an unoccupied car blocking traffic downtown.

1551 — Police checked on a disheveled-looking pedestrian near Main/Sulphur Springs. The person didn’t need help and planned to walk all the way to Oregon.

2153 — Police had a vehicle towed from the College/Pope area.

Wednesday, June 7

0402 — A vehicle was reported stolen from Rosebud Lane. An officer found it nearby.

0537 — A driver got a flat tire from a pothole near Silverado/Pope. The car was towed.

0703 — A pickup was reported stolen from El Bonita Avenue. Napa police later found it occupied by one person. Police took a report.

0820 — A caller reported an unleashed dog on Olive Avenue had gone after the caller but hadn’t caused any injuries. An officer contacted the dog’s owner, who agreed to keep it leashed in the neighborhood.

0834 — The traffic light near Main/Grayson was reportedly malfunctioning.

1146 — Report of an ongoing issue with a loud industrial saw in a residential area on Palmer Drive.

1154 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.

1204 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone and blocking an alley way on Main Street.

1219 — Report of a bicyclist down with injuries on North Crane Avenue. Police responded and took a report.

1417 — Someone broke into a truck on Dahlia Street overnight and stole $600 worth of property. Police took a report.

1906 — A caller said a transient by Sulphur Creek near Main Street was trying to convince her to follow him down to the creek. Police contacted the man, who was just trying to get her attention to help him find his dog. Dog and owner were reunited.

1957 — Police found an unoccupied vehicle near Arrowhead/Sulphur Springs that had been reported stolen from Napa. It was returned to its owner.

2301 — Loud music complaint on Edwards Street.

2341 — Police contacted some juveniles leaving a Grayson Avenue property.

Thursday, June 8

0012 — Report of a dog barking on Adams Street. The caller was concerned that something might be wrong with its owner. An officer made sure everything was OK.

0101 — A caller was a juvenile hop a fence on to the football field on Grayson Avenue.

0724 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

1143 — Items had been dumped on Monte Vista.

1209 — Report of a truck blocking the Pope Street Bridge.

1327 — Non-injury accident in a parking lot near Grayson Avenue.

1436 — Report of four or five vehicles parked in assigned parking spaces on Money Way.

1555 — There was a hubcap in the road near Pope/Silverado. It looked sharp, and the caller wasn’t sure if it was a hazard.

1939 — Police cited a driver in the elm tunnel.

2000 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from Main Street.

Friday, June 9

0135 — Report of a suspicious man sitting in a vehicle outside an El Bonita Avenue home. He’d also been seen rummaging through the side of the house. Officers confirmed that he’d recently moved into the house.

1008 — A car parked in a Grayson Avenue parking lot was damaged Thursday in a hit-and-run.

1632 — Lift assist on Pratt Avenue.

1640 — A dog was briefly reported missing from Vineyard Avenue, but it returned home.

1913 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Grayson. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.

1936 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

2241 — Police cited a driver near Main/Deer Park.

Saturday, June 10

0313 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0810 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Silverado/Zinfandel.

2111 — Report of three suspicious teens – two girls and one boy – hiding behind some bushes near Oak/Andrea.

2144 — Shots were heard in the Vineland Avenue area. Police checked the area.

2238 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop on Main Street.

2333 — Police checked on two occupied vehicles at Meily Park.

Sunday, June 11

0452 — Medical aid for someone who fell out of bed on Alexander Court.

2115 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 36-year-old Windsor woman on suspicion of DUI.

Monday, June 12

0240 — Report of a big machine operating near Main/Charter Oak. PG&E was drilling and working on a gas line.

0954 — Someone stole a check and cashed it for more than $6,000.

1208 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.

1549 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police contacted a 50-year-old Paradise man with a misdemeanor warrant. He was cited and released with a promise to appear in court.

1737 — Report of cars parking all day in three-hour parking spaces on Railroad Avenue.

1946 — A vehicle that had been parked near Starr/Meadowcreek for over 72 hours was towed.

Tuesday, June 13

0250 — An officer found a garage door open on Magnolia Avenue. The officer contacted the homeowner, who asked the officer to close it.

0353 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pope.

0403 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

0859 — A vehicle was briefly reported stolen from Los Robles Court, but its owner found it.

1301 — Report of a black convertible speeding down Spring Street. An officer gave the driver a warning.

1600 — Police assisted someone having a mental breakdown on Pratt Avenue.

1612 — A woman was seen dumping cigarettes out of a vehicle near Main/Pope.

