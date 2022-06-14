St. Helena Police Log, June 7-13

Tuesday, June 7

0701 — Police issued a parking citation on College Avenue.

0735 — Police were told to be on the lookout for an injured man who’d voluntarily left the hospital.

0752 — Report of a possible structure fire on Vallejo Street. It was just food left on a stove, not a fire.

0845 — Police received a complaint about an industrial business near Crane Avenue working this morning.

1111 — Police took a report on a fraudulent scam.

1252 — Report of a suspicious woman taking photos of parked cars in a Hunt Avenue parking lot.

1549 — Police were asked to check on panhandlers near Hunt Avenue. The callers were concerned about a child who’d been out in the heat all day.

1603 — A caller was concerned that people weren’t seeing the stop sign at Spring/Main.

Wednesday, June 8

0430 — Medical aid for a fall victim with a head injury on Hunt Avenue.

0852 — Report of a reckless driver speeding on Highway 29.

1055 — An officer attended fifth-grade graduation.

1216 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.

1448 — Report of a non-injury hit-and-run involving a car parked near Hunt/Main.

1502 — Report of a reckless driver weaving and passing illegally on Main Street.

1812 — Report of someone using a leaf blower on Spring Street.

1902 — Non-injury lift assist on Mitchell Drive.

2149 — Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.

Thursday, June 9

0349 — Non-injury lift assist on Dean York Lane.

0515 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Main Street.

0939 — An officer took a report on threats made on Hillview Place.

1051 — An officer took a report on a fraud case.

1112 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.

1243 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows on Main Street. Police observed a traffic violation and cited the driver.

1341 — A caller said her mother’s caregiver abandoned her on June 2. The mother fell and broke her arm and hip. Police took a report.

2307 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 55-year-old Calistoga resident on suspicion of DUI.

Friday, June 10

0748 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Spring Mountain Road.

0917 — Public Works told police they would be fixing a water leak on Main Street north of the Sulphur Creek Bridge.

0921 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Spring Mountain Road.

0950 — Police issued a traffic citation near Vintage/Main.

1157 — Report of a French bulldog running loose on Hunt Avenue and almost causing two accidents as its owner tried to catch it.

1318 — Police issued a traffic citation near Pope/Hollis.

1343 — Police issued a traffic citation near Pope/Hollis.

1433 — Medical aid for a woman who’d passed out in a local tasting room.

1453 — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from Oak Avenue.

1537 — A silver tabby cat had been missing from Zinfandel Lane since May 13.

1557 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Highway 29/Zinfandel.

1627 — A group of kids reportedly went into a bathroom at a gas station and urinated everywhere.

1638 — Police were asked to check on a man lying on the ground at Lyman Park.

1730 — Police attended high school graduation.

2205 — A caller smelled a dead animal near Spring Street. An officer checked the area and didn’t find any dead animal. The officer noticed the same odor was in other parts of town as well.

2227 — An officer was flagged down by a woman who needed help near Spring/Main.

2256 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Highway 29.

2354 — Report of people talking loudly for about an hour on Hunt Avenue.

Saturday, June 11

0019 — Report of two men talking or arguing on Mariposa Lane. Officers determined the men were just visiting a resident.

0715 — Report of a business operating before its allowable hours on Crane Avenue.

0931 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

0942 — Report of someone using a leaf blower on McCorkle Avenue.

1322 — Report of a reckless motorcyclist passing in the center lane and speeding on Highway 29.

1338 — A bike was found on Spring Street.

1700 — Police took a report on a two-car accident on Main Street.

1739 — Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.

1844 — Police cited a driver for expired registration near Pope/College.

1941 — Police assisted a motorist near La Fata/Vintage.

2214 — Police cited a driver for expired registration near Spring/Main.

Sunday, June 12

0054 — An officer happened upon a verbal disturbance on Main Street.

0106 — An officer cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

0115 — Juveniles pounded on the door of a Magnolia Avenue home and then drove away in a white pickup. Police checked the area.

0140 — Report of people yelling and playing loud music on Charter Oak Avenue.

0501 — An officer cited a driver for speeding on Spring Street.

0707 — Report of a man going through garbage cans and throwing trash on the ground near Main Street.

1625 — Police arrested a 50-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding warrant.

1926 — Report of a suspicious man looking into parked vehicles in the Oak/Hillview area and into the backyard of a house on St. Andrews Court.

2233 — An officer cited a driver for expired registration near Pope/Church.

2250 — A juvenile ran away from Lydia Lane.

Monday, June 13

0307 — Report of a suspicious van with its door open on Del Rio Court.

0439 — Police found three people sleeping in a car at Meily Park.

0506 — Police cited an unlicensed driver at Meily Park.

0844 — Report of a suspicious man looking into parked cars near Magnolia/Rosebud.

1311 — A driver said she and other drivers were being blinded by a highly reflective name plaque on the back of the truck in front of her. The truck was last seen near Highway 29 and Dowdell Lane.

1326 — A caller who’d been walking on Pinot Way was nipped by two dogs. Police took a report.

1628 — Report of five or six juveniles trespassing in a pool on Granada Court.

1717 — Report of a possible drunk driver last seen near Main/Hunt.