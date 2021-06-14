St. Helena Police Log, June 8-15

1315 — Report of a possibly intoxicated man sitting on the steps of a Main Street house.

1442 — Report of an angry customer claiming his card had been stolen by a Main Street business. The business didn’t have his card anymore, and camera footage indicated they’d already given it back. The man was screaming and yelling and saying he wouldn’t leave unless the police arrived. He left before police could be dispatched.

1454 — A Sulphur Springs Avenue resident said a man showed up at the house and said he’d rented an Airbnb at the address. The house was appearing on the Airbnb website. The homeowner planned to call Airbnb.

1651 — An iPhone and earbuds were found on Main Street.

2203 — Police received a loud music complaint from Edwards Street.

2213 — Report of a drunk driver coming from a party in Angwin. Police checked the area and notified the CHP.

2331 — Report of someone yelling and screaming at a house on Saint Andrews Court.

Sunday, June 13