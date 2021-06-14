St. Helena Police Log, June 8-15

Tuesday, June 8
0717 — Report of construction workers using power tools before 8 a.m. on Voorhees Circle.
1215 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail heading toward Napa. The call was transferred to the CHP.
1333 — Report of an ongoing problem with cars speeding on Riesling Way, mostly in the late afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m.
1337 — Report of a large flatbed truck parked on Pope Street. The caller was frustrated that it was taking up so much space when there wasn’t much parking on Pope.
1720 — Report of a shoeless woman stumbling down Highway 29 north of the elm tunnel. The caller was worried she might fall into traffic.
1746 — Medical aid for a woman down near Highway 29 and Whitehall Lane.
1815 — A local resident asked for advice on how to deal with an unwanted person on their property. Police said they could help.
1912 — Police checked on a report of a suspicious man in a car near College/Pope.
2312 — Report of a suspicious car parked near Main/Charter Oak.
Wednesday, June 9
0645 — Report of a reckless driver tailgating and passing illegally near Charter Oak Avenue.
0726 — A child custody exchange took place at the police station.
0755 — A car ran into a fence on Spring Mountain Road. Nobody was hurt.
1210 — An officer cited a car parked in a red zone on Main Street.
1517 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Chablis Circle.
1533 — The railroad crossing arm at Zinfandel Lane was broken.
1537 — A large wine delivery truck was blocking the Pope Street bridge while trying to cross.
1727 — Police received a loud music complaint from Sulphur Springs Avenue.
Thursday, June 10
0730 — Report of a reckless driver in a dump truck running stop signs, swerving, and almost causing an accident near Silverado/Zinfandel.
1019 — A vehicle ran off the road just north of some vineyards on Main Street, causing a minor injury.
1056 — Report of a loud leaf blower going for an hour and a half on Boyson Lane.
1124 — Report of a reckless or drunk driver on Highway 29 near Stice Lane.
1155 — Report of loud leaf blowers on Dean York Lane.
1254 — Three bikes had been left at a College Avenue bike rack for a few weeks.
1344 — Medical aid for a man down in a Main Street parking lot.
1349 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone on Oak Avenue.
1623 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car on Pope Street. The suspect vehicle was described as a blue Chevy sedan that backed into the other car.
1731 — Report of a reckless driver in a Ferrari-like vehicle cutting people off, speeding and passing over double yellows.
1809 — A wallet was stolen from a vehicle near Main/Elmhurst.
1919 — A drone was hovering over someone’s backyard on Pinot Way.
1933 — A 13-year-old boy was at the ice cream shop when a high-schooler took his bike without permission. Police took a report.
2135 — Report of people yelling curse words, drinking, smoking pot and playing really loud music for at least an hour on Church Street.
2335 — A caller needed help jump-starting her car. She was referred to a tow company.
Friday, June 11
0830 — A person turned in some cash found outside the Meily Park bathrooms.
1712 — The school resource officer attended high school graduation.
1815 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving over double yellows and slamming on their brakes on Highway 29. Police arrested a 45-year-old Grants Pass, Oregon woman on suspicion of DUI.
2010 — A woman suffering dementia was reported missing from home on Valley View Street. After an extension search, she was found safe in another home.
2029 — The water in the Crane Park bathrooms wouldn’t turn off.
2050 — A caller asked whether backyard fires were allowed or no. Cal Fire said such fires are allowed on private property.
Saturday, June 12
0244 — An intoxicated woman called 911 saying she and her friend couldn’t remember where they’d parked. After she called 911, police were able to ping her location and find her near Grayson Avenue. A 39-year-old Suisun resident was detained on suspicion of public intoxication and later released. 42-year-old San Pablo resident was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and taken to the Napa County Jail.
0701 — Report of a water leak at a home under construction on Olive Avenue.
0834 — A dog found on Allyn Avenue was returned to its owner.
1146 — A “no smoking” sign fell down at Lyman Park. Police notified Public Works.
1315 — Report of a possibly intoxicated man sitting on the steps of a Main Street house.
1442 — Report of an angry customer claiming his card had been stolen by a Main Street business. The business didn’t have his card anymore, and camera footage indicated they’d already given it back. The man was screaming and yelling and saying he wouldn’t leave unless the police arrived. He left before police could be dispatched.
1454 — A Sulphur Springs Avenue resident said a man showed up at the house and said he’d rented an Airbnb at the address. The house was appearing on the Airbnb website. The homeowner planned to call Airbnb.
1651 — An iPhone and earbuds were found on Main Street.
2203 — Police received a loud music complaint from Edwards Street.
2213 — Report of a drunk driver coming from a party in Angwin. Police checked the area and notified the CHP.
2331 — Report of someone yelling and screaming at a house on Saint Andrews Court.
Sunday, June 13
0304 — An officer found someone sleeping in a car parked at the city lot on Oak Avenue. After multiple attempts, the officer woke up the man and took him to the police station lobby, where his girlfriend picked him up.
1053 — A Hillview Place resident asked to discuss a person in her neighborhood who creates verbal disturbances.
1055 — An officer was flagged down by someone asking for directions to Angwin.
1143 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car parked near Main/Pope.
1244 — A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was reported missing from Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1448 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and speeding on northbound Silverado Trail passing Pope Street.
1626 — Medical aid for an unresponsive woman who appeared to have stopped breathing in a Charter Oak Avenue restaurant.
2143 — Police cited a driver for traveling in the center turn lane of Main Street.
2221 — Police contacted two people in a car on Library Lane. They were told to move along.
2241 — A dog, possibly a German Shorthaired Pointer, was found on Hunt Avenue.
Monday, June 14
0418 — Following a traffic stop at Mitchell/Main, police cited a driver for driving with expired registration and no proof of insurance.
0717 — Report of hammering, sawing and power tools in use before 8 a.m. on Oak Avenue.
0726 — A child custody exchange took place in the PD lobby.
0736 — Police received a complaint about two different construction sites on Oak Avenue.
1055 — Police responded to a two-car accident on Main Street, with airbags deployed.
1150 — Oliver, a white cat with brown spots, had been missing from Edwards/Pope since Saturday morning.
1537 — Medical aid for a man having diabetic problems on Hunt Avenue.
1542 — A faucet at the Meily Park bathroom was leaking. Police notified Public Works.
1622 — Public Works found graffiti in the Meily Park bathroom.
1817 — Non-injury accident on Hunt Avenue.
Tuesday, June 15
0538 — Report of an intoxicated man harassing employees, yelling profanities and smashing his face against the pavement outside a Hunt Avenue store.
