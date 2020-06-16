St. Helena Police Log, June 9-16

Tuesday, June 9
0811 -- Report of a man yelling in Lewis Station Park.
0820 -- Report of a man yelling outside the gas station at Main/Pope.
1035 -- An officer assisted with high school graduation at Vintage Hall.
1226 -- Non-injury accident at Hunt/Main.
1308 -- A Hunt Avenue resident asked to talk to an officer about an ongoing dispute with a neighbor.
1703 -- Report of a man carrying a knife and talking incoherently near Main/Spring.
1807 -- Someone stole four garden hoses from Scott Street.
1905 -- A caller said he wanted the police chief to know he has a great police officer working for him.
1918 -- A wallet was found in a parking lot near Hunt Avenue.
Wednesday, June 10
0935 -- Report of a dead cat on the sidewalk near Spring/Oak. Police notified Public Works.
1123 -- Someone left graffiti on a bulletin board near the tennis courts and baseball field on Grayson Avenue.
1548 -- Report of a white Chrysler speeding on Silverado Trail. Police stopped the car near Taplin Road and gave the driver a warning.
1627 -- Two teens shoplifted a 12-pack of Bud Light and a 12-pack of Smirnoff Ice from a Hunt Avenue store.
2006 -- A dog had been barking for two hours on Harvest Lane.
2221 -- Report of a suspicious man singing, shining a light and possibly growling on Howell Mountain Road.
2232 -- A suspicious car had been idling on Park Street for over an hour.
Thursday, June 11
0716 -- Graffiti on Grayson Avenue.
0835 -- Report of a car tailgating and speeding on Highway 29 near Lodi Lane.
1245 -- Report of a suspicious man wandering around and acting confused near Spring Mountain Road. He drove away 30 minutes ago.
1553 -- Report of a delivery truck parked in the center lane of Main Street.
Friday, June 12
0744 -- A man shoplifted razors and candy from a Main Street store. When employees approached him outside the store, he threw items at them and left on foot. Store staff said he’d been shoplifting for the last few days, but this was the first time they’d been able to confront him. Police contacted the suspect and told him he is no longer welcome in the store.
1022 -- A car was parked in a red zone on Main Street. When confronted, the driver cursed and refused to move the car.
1112 -- A caller from a Hunt Avenue business reported being harassed by someone trying to serve a civil subpoena.
1442 -- Someone tried to break into a vacant house on Sulphur Springs Avenue. There were pry marks on a door handle and deadbolt.
1558 -- A white truck and trailer was hauling porta-potties on southbound Silverado Trail near Pope Street, but the doors of the porta-potties kept opening and their contents were spilling out. Police notified the CHP.
Saturday, June 13
0849 -- Report of a significant sewage leak in front of the former City Hall building on Main Street. Police notified Public Works.
1245 -- Report of a possible drunk driver in a blue Volkswagen on northbound Highway 29. Police notified the CHP.
1311 -- Report of a reckless driver in a white Nissan on Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane. Police notified the CHP.
1533 -- A bike was stolen from Hudson Avenue.
1803 -- A dog attacked another dog at Meily Park. The owner of the attacking dog seemed intoxicated and got confrontational with the owner of the other dog.
2132 -- Report of a man paying with a counterfeit bill at a Main Street business.
2217 -- Report of loud music on Valley View Street for the second night in a row.
Sunday, June 14
0735 -- Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.
0932 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
1131 -- Medical aid for a 13-year-old girl who fainted near Tainter Street following mass.
1416 -- An iPhone was found at Lewis Station Park.
2016 -- A Rosebud Lane resident asked about her rights regarding the plants in front of her apartment.
2058 -- Report of a suspicious man sitting in a car near Main/Grayson.
Monday, June 15
0134 -- Police found four people in a parked car at Crane Park. Police issued a citation.
0702 & 0827: -- Vandalism on Grayson Avenue.
0922 -- An officer helped distribute food to students at Vintage Hall.
1241 -- Three gunshots – maybe fireworks – were heard north of Dean York Lane.
1251 -- An iPad found at the car wash sometime around May 1 was turned into the police.
1311 -- A person reported receiving a fraudulent check.
1347 -- Half a dozen kids were seen swimming in the lower reservoir, possibly after cutting a hole in the fence. Police took a report.
2043 -- Report of four juveniles trespassing near Mitchell Drive.
2108 -- Someone broke into a UPS box at the end of Adams Street.
Tuesday, June 16
0053 -- Report of a suspicious person in a car on Pratt Avenue.
0137 -- Following a traffic stop on Deer Park Road, police arrested a 36-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.
