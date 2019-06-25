Tuesday, June 18
0827 -- Police cited a large truck parked in a no-parking area near a Pratt Avenue vineyard.
0913 -- A driver said she ran over some hard plastic debris on Grayson Avenue that was making her tire go flat.
1101 -- A sheriff’s office in Kansas asked for help serving a felony arrest warrant on a St. Helena resident for alleged child molestation charges.
1403 -- A driver’s license, passport card, AAA card and health insurance card were found in Lyman Park.
1451 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.
1906 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
1922 -- Medical aid for a person feeling dizzy and weak on Pope Street.
1953 -- Police dealt with a tenant/landlord eviction issue on Chablis Circle.
2219 -- A person received a fraudulent voice message claiming that their Social Security number had been compromised. Never give out personal information over the phone.
Wednesday, June 19
0221 -- Report of someone pressure-washing on Oak Avenue.
0830 -- Police asked Public Works to pick up a dead skunk from June/Chiles.
0848 -- Report of a car blocking a driveway on McCorkle Avenue.
1928 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
2001 -- Police were flagged down by two people who asked for advice about a juvenile who’s being bullied.
2228 -- Two loose Chihuahuas were returned to their owners.
2247 -- A tree branch was blocking part of the sidewalk on Railroad Avenue.
2356 -- Report of possible domestic violence in a Main Street hotel room. Police took a report.
Thursday, June 20
0356 -- Medical aid for a person with back pain on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
0726 -- Report of loud construction work with a jackhammer on Stockton Street.
0752 -- Police took a vandalism report on Money Way.
0943 -- A caller requested traffic enforcement due to cars speeding all day on Hudson Avenue.
1508 -- A passing car hit the open door of a car parked near Adams/Main. The two parties exchanged information.
1633 -- A caller reported that a woman staying at a house on Chablis Circle has a terrier that just nipped at the caller’s toddler. When confronted, the woman became agitated and pulled a cable line out of the wall. The owner of the dog also called police to tell her side of the story. She said her dog didn’t bite anyone, and she was moving out of the house.
1833 -- Report of an argument between a man and a woman at a Main Street hotel.
2016 -- Report of an intoxicated couple with a child on Main Street.
2338 -- Police responded to a disturbance near Main Street and arrested a 27-year-old Napa man on suspicion of assault and battery and public intoxication.
Friday, June 21
0616 -- Non-injury lift assist on Del Rio Court.
0728 -- Police took a vandalism report near Mitchell/Main.
1120 -- A witness saw a green van hit a silver Volvo and drive away near Main/Mitchell.
1405 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a silver Kia that had blown a stop sign and crossed over double yellows in Calistoga.
1602 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.
1721 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling ill on Pratt Avenue.
1916 -- Police took a vandalism report at Main/Fulton.
2130 -- Police took a vandalism report on College Avenue.
Saturday, June 22
2022 -- A witness saw a man tagging a piece of plywood with black spray paint on Crane Avenue.
2107 -- Report of a solicitor collecting money for a Swedish soccer foundation scholarship on Brown Street.
2109 -- A caller said her small Brittany spaniel had been sprayed with something, maybe Mace or pepper spray.
2318 -- Report of a loud party on Mitchell Drive.
Sunday, June 23
0831 -- A parked car was burglarized on Crane Avenue. Two floor mats and a blue wallet were stolen. Three charges were already pending on a credit card that had been in the wallet.
1354 -- Non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car.
1505 -- A man in a Kia was reportedly tailgating, swerving and flipping people off on Highway 29 near White Lane.
1515 -- Public Works was dispatched to investigate a sewer backup in a Main Street building.
1550 -- A car ran off Sanitarium Road.
1836 -- A driver reported being run off the road by a silver convertible on Howell Mountain Road.
Monday, June 24
0733 -- Two small dogs were running across the street near Adams/Railroad. They both made it home safely.
0832 -- Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Silverado Trail onto Deer Park Road.
0833 -- Medical aid for a possible heart attack victim on Main Street.
0926 -- Report of a dead skunk in the middle of Pope Street. Police notified Public Works personnel, who didn’t see any dead skunks.
1628 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Deer Park.
1721 -- Someone left graffiti on the door of the bathroom at Lewis Station Park.
1723 -- Someone left graffiti on the side of a building near Money Way.
1847 -- Small birds fell from a nest outside the police department. They were still alive.