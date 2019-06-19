Tuesday, June 11
0805 -- Report of suspicious credit card charges.
0841 -- Police were asked to stand by while a person with a restraining order against them picked up their belongings from a Spring Street property.
1044 -- Report of two cars parked in the no-parking zone on the east side of Church Street.
1110 -- Medical aid for a bicyclist down on Silverado Trail near Meadowood. The cyclist suffered minor injuries.
1131 -- Dispatch received an automatic phone call with a recording stating their Verizon account had been suspended. Dispatch pressed 1 to speak to an operator, who quickly disconnected when dispatch asked who was calling. The St. Helena Police Department has received reports of victims giving their account passcodes and other information leading to charges and purchases of new phones on their account. Do not give out your personal information to anyone, including your passcodes/passwords to your phone or computer. If you are a Verizon customer, dial *611 to speak to a Verizon representative if you have any questions regarding your account.
1209 -- An abandoned car was parked in a parking lot between Main Street and Brown Street.
1210 -- A car with expired tabs had been parked on Church Street for months.
1355 -- Report of an extremely agitated woman looking for her husband on Main Street. A sheriff’s deputy found her husband, who was looking for her.
1709 -- Police and fire units responded to a two-car non-injury accident in the elm tunnel.
1811 -- Report of petty theft on Hunt Avenue.
1828 -- A vehicle that had been involved in the accident in the elm tunnel was now leaking gas.
1948 -- Three kids were swimming in the lower reservoir.
1958 -- Medical aid for a man having trouble breathing on Spring Street.
2136 -- Debris was blocking the sidewalk near Main/Pine.
Wednesday, June 12
0041 -- A woman who’d been drinking called police to say she didn’t want her husband to get near her house because he’d been drinking and probably doing drugs at his friend’s house. She wanted an officer to talk to him. Her daughter took the phone away and said her mom is “trippin” and does this when the husband goes out with his friends.
0650 -- A caller asked police to come to a Main Street property and watch video footage of a theft that occurred overnight.
0720 -- Police followed up on a case involving stolen bicycles.
0904 -- A vegetation fire was extinguished on Rossi Road, off Conn Valley Road.
0933 -- Someone left graffiti on a sign near Wappo Park.
1125 -- Calistoga police asked for a cover unit at a house on Foothill Boulevard.
1342 -- Medical aid for a person with low blood pressure on Pratt Avenue.
1405 -- A black truck had been parked in a Railroad Avenue parking lot with its engine running since 10 a.m.
1910 -- Medical aid for a patient with a diabetic problem on Main Street.
1917 -- A person received a call from a man calling himself “Erick Stoney” who claimed to be involved with the “Social Security Office.” He claimed that U.S. Marshal “Ryan Lombardi” was working on a criminal case involving the person. The police department remind people to never give out their Social Security number or other personal information over the phone.
2034 -- A caller said they were following a car associated with a bike theft that occurred earlier in the day.
2051 -- Firefighters responded to a medical aid on Manley Lane. They didn’t want to leave the patient alone, so they asked police to help get ahold of the patient’s sons in St. Helena.
2107 -- Medical aid for an incoherent woman on Hillview Place.
2239 -- Report of a woman yelling very loudly outside an apartment on Monte Vista. While officers were en route, dispatch got another call from a woman who said a man had just hit her vehicle. The two calls were related. The suspect left drunk in a black Chevy truck that should have some red paint on it and some damage to its passenger side.
Thursday, June 13
0026 -- Report of a possible drunk driver in a black sedan pulling into the parking lot of a Main Street hotel.
0201 -- Report of a suspicious woman on Money Way. She was just waiting for her boyfriend to get off work.
0738 -- Lift assist on Hunt Avenue.
0908 -- An Audi key fob with dealership and license plate tags was found near Hillview Place.
0916 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street involving a car and a motorcycle.
1004 -- Report of excessively loud noise at a business near Crane Avenue. The caller had already talked to the city manager about the issue but wanted to report the information so that he has a record of the issue when filing a formal complaint to the city.
1015 -- The back door of a business was open, and there were pry marks on the door. The business was supposed to be open today but there was nobody there. Police took a report.
1221 -- A guest at a local hotel had stayed past checkout time and was refusing to leave. The guest had been hopping from hotel to hotel and causing issues.
1329 -- Report of cars speeding and running the stop signs at Hudson/Adams.
1415 -- A caller asked how to advise a friend who’s getting a divorce.
1449 -- A ring on the sidewalk near the pool on Grayson Avenue.
1512 -- Non-injury accident just north of the elm tunnel.
1717 -- Disturbance on College Avenue.
1917 -- A caller asked for two Band-Aids for a child who’d scraped her arm. No further medical assistance was needed.
1951 -- A fallen tree was blocking Pope Canyon Road. Police transferred the call to Cal Fire.
Friday, June 14
0028 -- Report of suspicious men shining flashlights in a van on Chiles Avenue.
0955 -- Report of dead squirrels causing a possible traffic hazard on Spring Mountain Road.
1655 -- Two-car accident on Main Street.
1725 -- There was a bee hive in a tree near some apartments on Crinella Drive.
1845 -- Police cited a driver for driving with expired registration and an expired license.
2000 -- Report of teenagers in a black car dragging a small puppy on a leash on Adams Street. Police checked the area.
2104 -- Report of a rape at a Pope Street apartment complex.
2351 -- Police responded to a loud party complaint on Spring Street.
Saturday, June 15
0004 -- A man reportedly punched a woman on Pope Street. Police arrested the 42-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery.
2012 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Crinella. Pulled stopped the car and determined that the driver wasn’t drunk.
Sunday, June 16
0828 -- Police took a vandalism report near Main/Adams.
1513 -- Police received several reports of low-hanging wires at Silverado/Zinfandel. One person said a wire hit their windshield.
1638 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined that the driver wasn’t drunk.
1858 -- Report of a suspicious man walking around a Hunt Avenue parking lot with a bullwhip, trying to hit things and almost hitting a passing woman. He left on food toward Edwards Street. Police found him at Chiles/Pope.
Monday, June 17
0103 -- Medical aid for a man with severe abdominal pain and vomiting, possibly due to a shellfish allergy.
0919 -- Someone reported receiving a cashier’s check that bounced.
1025 -- Report of a man trying to steal liquor at a Hunt Avenue store. The same man had allegedly been involved in previous shoplifting incidents at the same store. Police found the 28-year-old San Pablo man hiding in a parking lot and arrested him on suspicion of attempted burglary and violation of a court order.
1555 -- A young heeler/cattle dog was found near Chiles/Pope.
1600 -- A friendly lab walked into the library, but its owner was nowhere to be found.
1825 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 near the Bale Grist Mill.
1951 -- A caller heard what sounded like gunshots from a small-caliber pistol near Meily Park.
2121 -- A German shepherd was loose near Stockton/Hillview. Police checked the area.
2205 -- A dog owner came to the police department to pick up their dog.
2210 -- Report of two suspicious cars on Vintage Avenue.
2320 -- Police gave a St. Helena woman a ride home.