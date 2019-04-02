Wednesday, March 27
0551 -- Report of a tree down across Conn Valley Road.
1829 -- A caller asked about cones that had been placed on Hunt Avenue.
1907 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 at Zinfandel Lane.
Thursday, March 28
0947 -- Police arrested a 56-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic violence.
2258 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Spring Street.
Friday, March 29
1015 -- Police provided traffic enforcement during Run Big St. Helena.
1114 -- Report of a car parked on the wrong side of the street facing the wrong direction on Tainter Street.
1205 -- A car with a cracked windshield had been parked near Main/Fulton for two months. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.
1821 -- Police picked up a big black dog that had been wandering near Pope Street.
1852 -- Report of a reckless driver near Highway 29/Deer Park Road.
1938 -- Police picked up a small black dog from Kearney/Spring.
2101 -- Medical aid for an unconscious man at a Hunt Avenue store.
Saturday, March 30
1319 -- A car was blocking a driveway on Voorhees Circle.
1612 -- Report of a large pothole on the Pope Street bridge.
1709 -- Medical aid for someone with a cut finger on Hunt Avenue.
Sunday, March 31
0852 -- Report of a possible structure fire on Hudson Avenue.
0920 -- Report of a black dog running down Main Street near Sulphur Springs Avenue.
0943 -- Report of 12 or so Mustangs speeding down Spring Mountain Road.
1053 -- Report of a possible problem with a water tank on Spring Mountain Road.
1220 -- The letters of a marquee sign on Hillview Place were changed to say something inappropriate. Police took a report.
Monday, April 1
0630 -- A person fell and needed help getting up on Pope Street.
1133 -- A dog had been barking for hours on Stockton Street.
2028 -- The manager of a Main Street property asked for extra patrol due to a group of kids who’ve been hanging out on the property.