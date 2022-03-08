St. Helena Police Log, March 1-8

Tuesday, March 1

0727 — A gray trailer had been parked on Valley View for several days.

0758 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1002 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pope Street.

1118 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1255 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Charter Oak Avenue.

1406 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

1631 — Report of a possible homeless encampment at the flood project site.

1708 — Report of someone using a leaf blower on Madrona/Spring Mountain.

1725 — People asked to speak to an officer about parking citations and street parking around a local bank.

1958 — An officer cited someone for running a stop sign at Deer Park/Silverado.

2317 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Silverado/Taplin.

Wednesday, March 2

0701 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0807 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.

1004 — Report of two dogs running loose on Valley View.

1021 — Report of a construction truck parked on Oak Avenue for several days.

1152 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Starr/Pope.

1247 — An officer cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.

1444 — An officer gave someone directions near the Pope Street Bridge.

1500 — Report of people throwing trash on the ground near an Adams Street business. Police contacted the people, who left the area.

1510 — An officer cited a vehicle blocking a crosswalk at Main/Spring.

1542 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Sulphur Springs/Rosebud.

1657 — Report of a truck parked on Kearney Street for several days.

1853 — An officer cited someone for driving with an expired license near Main/Pratt.

1912 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on Highway 29. Police arrested the driver, a 30-year-old Angwin man, on suspicion of DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving without a license.

2307 — An officer found someone in a parked car at Meily Park and reminded them that the park was closed for the night.

Thursday, March 3

0235 — An officer found someone in a parked car on Adams Street and advised them of the city’s prohibition on camping in vehicles.

0708 — A Hudson Avenue resident needed help getting a live possum out of her house.

1432 — Lift assist on Saint James Drive.

2119 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Pratt.

2334 — Two golden retrievers were barking on Saint James Drive. Police took a report.

Friday, March 4

0754 — A trailer had been parked on Riesling Way for three or four days.

1019 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

1212 — Report of a brush fire on Howell Mountain Road. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.

1236 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Charter Oak.

1716 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Silverado/Pope.

1752 — Report of a drunk woman at a local business.

2049 — Report of a structure fire on Scott Street, possibly already extinguished. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.

2137 — A bike was reported stolen from Grayson Avenue.

2150 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Spring.

2304 — Report of dogs barking on Saint James Drive. Officers responded and didn’t hear any barking.

Saturday, March 5

0000 — Report of a reckless driver swerving all over Highway 29 from Rutherford to St. Helena.

0211 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Vintage.

0246 — Report of three loose dogs on Main Street. Two were found and returned to their owner, and the other went home on its own.

0648 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1123 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Grayson.

1131 — Report of a continual problem with a loud leaf blower on Spring Mountain Road.

1556 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

1646 — A woman reportedly walked out of a Main Street business with an armful of clothing she hadn’t paid for. She left in a red Toyota sedan. Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and took a report.

1840 — Someone was parked in a blue zone near Hunt/Main. The driver agreed to move the vehicle.

1931 — Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 near Big Tree Road.

2122 — During a traffic stop near Main/Grayson, police arrested a 38-year-old Windsor man for a misdemeanor warrant.

2242 — Medical aid on El Bonita Avenue.

2244 — Medical aid on Sylvaner Avenue.

2324 — Report of loud music and yelling on Mitchell Drive.

Sunday, March 6

0921 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pope Street.

1037 — Report of a small gray dog walking by itself on Stockton Street.

1210 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue.

1224 — Four men entered a local church service and asked for help. They told the congregation in broken English that they’d just come from San Francisco and needed help. The congregation took up a collection and the men left the church.

1329 — Medical aid for a person with a diabetic problem on Pratt Avenue.

1456 — A woman received a Visa card in the mail, but she didn’t remember requesting one.

1623 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Charter Oak.

Monday, March 7

0746 — Report of a suspicious truck on Pope Street.

0921 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.

1049 — A caller from Hunt Avenue said someone had removed the covers of her vehicle’s rear lights.

1103 — Report of an ongoing problem with construction workers blocking driveways on Pine Street.

1142 — Report of a large fire near Deer Park. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.

1159 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Vintage.

1415 — Police took a report on an assault/battery case on Grayson Avenue.

1419 — Medical aid on Sulphur Springs Avenue for a baby who’d eaten a piece of plastic and them thrown it up. The baby appeared to be OK but the caller wanted medics to check her out.

1605 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.

1649 — Report of two suspicious men trying to sell gold and silver necklaces out of a van near Adams Street.

1830 — Report of a fire near Deer Park. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.

Tuesday, March 8

0208 — An officer contacted someone sleeping in a car near Main/Spring.

0343 — An officer contacting someone sleeping in a car on Library Lane.

0550 — Medical aid on Birch Street for a man who fell down some stairs and hit his head.