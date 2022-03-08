St. Helena Police Log, March 1-8

Tuesday, March 1
0727 — A gray trailer had been parked on Valley View for several days.
0758 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
1002 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pope Street.
1118 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1255 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Charter Oak Avenue.
1406 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.
1631 — Report of a possible homeless encampment at the flood project site.
1708 — Report of someone using a leaf blower on Madrona/Spring Mountain.
1725 — People asked to speak to an officer about parking citations and street parking around a local bank.
1958 — An officer cited someone for running a stop sign at Deer Park/Silverado.
2317 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Silverado/Taplin.
Wednesday, March 2
0701 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
0807 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.
1004 — Report of two dogs running loose on Valley View.
1021 — Report of a construction truck parked on Oak Avenue for several days.
1152 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Starr/Pope.
1247 — An officer cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.
1444 — An officer gave someone directions near the Pope Street Bridge.
1500 — Report of people throwing trash on the ground near an Adams Street business. Police contacted the people, who left the area.
1510 — An officer cited a vehicle blocking a crosswalk at Main/Spring.
1542 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Sulphur Springs/Rosebud.
1657 — Report of a truck parked on Kearney Street for several days.
1853 — An officer cited someone for driving with an expired license near Main/Pratt.
1912 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on Highway 29. Police arrested the driver, a 30-year-old Angwin man, on suspicion of DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving without a license.
2307 — An officer found someone in a parked car at Meily Park and reminded them that the park was closed for the night.
Thursday, March 3
0235 — An officer found someone in a parked car on Adams Street and advised them of the city’s prohibition on camping in vehicles.
0708 — A Hudson Avenue resident needed help getting a live possum out of her house.
1432 — Lift assist on Saint James Drive.
2119 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Pratt.
2334 — Two golden retrievers were barking on Saint James Drive. Police took a report.
Friday, March 4
0754 — A trailer had been parked on Riesling Way for three or four days.
1019 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.
1212 — Report of a brush fire on Howell Mountain Road. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.
1236 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Charter Oak.
1716 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Silverado/Pope.
1752 — Report of a drunk woman at a local business.
2049 — Report of a structure fire on Scott Street, possibly already extinguished. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.
2137 — A bike was reported stolen from Grayson Avenue.
2150 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Spring.
2304 — Report of dogs barking on Saint James Drive. Officers responded and didn’t hear any barking.
Saturday, March 5
0000 — Report of a reckless driver swerving all over Highway 29 from Rutherford to St. Helena.
0211 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Vintage.
0246 — Report of three loose dogs on Main Street. Two were found and returned to their owner, and the other went home on its own.
0648 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
1123 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Grayson.
1131 — Report of a continual problem with a loud leaf blower on Spring Mountain Road.
1556 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.
1646 — A woman reportedly walked out of a Main Street business with an armful of clothing she hadn’t paid for. She left in a red Toyota sedan. Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and took a report.
1840 — Someone was parked in a blue zone near Hunt/Main. The driver agreed to move the vehicle.
1931 — Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 near Big Tree Road.
2122 — During a traffic stop near Main/Grayson, police arrested a 38-year-old Windsor man for a misdemeanor warrant.
2242 — Medical aid on El Bonita Avenue.
2244 — Medical aid on Sylvaner Avenue.
2324 — Report of loud music and yelling on Mitchell Drive.
Sunday, March 6
0921 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pope Street.
1037 — Report of a small gray dog walking by itself on Stockton Street.
1210 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue.
1224 — Four men entered a local church service and asked for help. They told the congregation in broken English that they’d just come from San Francisco and needed help. The congregation took up a collection and the men left the church.
1329 — Medical aid for a person with a diabetic problem on Pratt Avenue.
1456 — A woman received a Visa card in the mail, but she didn’t remember requesting one.
1623 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Charter Oak.
Monday, March 7
0746 — Report of a suspicious truck on Pope Street.
0921 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.
1049 — A caller from Hunt Avenue said someone had removed the covers of her vehicle’s rear lights.
1103 — Report of an ongoing problem with construction workers blocking driveways on Pine Street.
1142 — Report of a large fire near Deer Park. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.
1159 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Vintage.
1415 — Police took a report on an assault/battery case on Grayson Avenue.
1419 — Medical aid on Sulphur Springs Avenue for a baby who’d eaten a piece of plastic and them thrown it up. The baby appeared to be OK but the caller wanted medics to check her out.
1605 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.
1649 — Report of two suspicious men trying to sell gold and silver necklaces out of a van near Adams Street.
1830 — Report of a fire near Deer Park. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.
Tuesday, March 8
0208 — An officer contacted someone sleeping in a car near Main/Spring.
0343 — An officer contacting someone sleeping in a car on Library Lane.
0550 — Medical aid on Birch Street for a man who fell down some stairs and hit his head.
