0820 — There was a dead raccoon in the road near Pope/Allison.
1051 — Report of a truck parked in a red zone in front of a hydrant near Pine/Stockton. It was gone when police arrived.
1812 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.
2047 — Report of a reckless driver speeding and passing over double yellows near Highway 29 and Stice Lane.
2112 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a motorcyclist on Highway 29 who’d fled a deputy in Napa.
2241 — Medical aid for a woman with stomach pain on Spring Mountain Road.
2350 — Report of an unwelcome man with a dog refusing to leave a Hunt Avenue store.
1339 — A caller reported a strong odor of natural gas in the 1200 block of Adams Street.
1509 — A box truck broke down partially in the roadway near Main/Spring. Help was on the way.
1606 — Medical aid for two fall victims on Laguna Seca Court.
2104 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.
0020 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Laguna Seca Court.
1108 — Police were asked to check on a man who was waiting for the bus in a place that was not a bus stop. An officer pointed him to the correct location.
1146 — Medical aid for a possible stroke or heart attack victim on Main Street.
1227 — Police took a report following a traffic stop involving the Public Utilities Commission.
1328 — A knife was found in the roadway near Pope/Starr.
1745 — Report of a friendly loose dog near Ehlers Lane. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.
1948 — Kids were on the roof of the elementary school.
2108 — Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on Del Campo Court.
0042 — Report of a barking dog on Tripoli Court.
1202 — Report of a suspicious man wearing a Phantom of the Opera mask, sitting in someone’s unlocked car on Saint James Drive. He was last seen walking toward Mitchell Drive.
1410 — Non-injury lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.
1726 — Police issued a parking citation on Adams Street.
0056 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a woman with mental health issues, last seen in Calistoga.
