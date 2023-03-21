Wednesday, March 15

0820 — There was a dead raccoon in the road near Pope/Allison.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1051 — Report of a truck parked in a red zone in front of a hydrant near Pine/Stockton. It was gone when police arrived.

Thursday, March 16

1812 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

2047 — Report of a reckless driver speeding and passing over double yellows near Highway 29 and Stice Lane.

2112 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a motorcyclist on Highway 29 who’d fled a deputy in Napa.

2241 — Medical aid for a woman with stomach pain on Spring Mountain Road.

2350 — Report of an unwelcome man with a dog refusing to leave a Hunt Avenue store.

Friday, March 17

1339 — A caller reported a strong odor of natural gas in the 1200 block of Adams Street.

1509 — A box truck broke down partially in the roadway near Main/Spring. Help was on the way.

1606 — Medical aid for two fall victims on Laguna Seca Court.

2104 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.

Saturday, March 18

0020 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Laguna Seca Court.

1108 — Police were asked to check on a man who was waiting for the bus in a place that was not a bus stop. An officer pointed him to the correct location.

1146 — Medical aid for a possible stroke or heart attack victim on Main Street.

1227 — Police took a report following a traffic stop involving the Public Utilities Commission.

1328 — A knife was found in the roadway near Pope/Starr.

1745 — Report of a friendly loose dog near Ehlers Lane. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.

1948 — Kids were on the roof of the elementary school.

2108 — Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on Del Campo Court.

Sunday, March 19

0042 — Report of a barking dog on Tripoli Court.

1202 — Report of a suspicious man wearing a Phantom of the Opera mask, sitting in someone’s unlocked car on Saint James Drive. He was last seen walking toward Mitchell Drive.

1410 — Non-injury lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.

1726 — Police issued a parking citation on Adams Street.

Monday, March 20

0056 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a woman with mental health issues, last seen in Calistoga.

PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena