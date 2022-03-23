St. Helena Police Log, March 15-22

Tuesday, March 15

0713 — Medical aid for someone having trouble with their oxygen machine on Main Street.

0830 — An officer met with a parent about a problem involving a juvenile.

1148 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Elmhurst.

1323 — Report of a man hitting another man who was lying on a bench on Pope Street.

1542 — Report of a reckless driver speeding and fishtailing on Birch Street, with kids in the area.

1732 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Oak Avenue.

1929 — An officer cited someone for speeding near Main/Alexander.

2302 — An officer cited someone for speeding near Main/Dowdell.

Wednesday, March 16

0720 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Grayson.

0748 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.

0757 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Charter Oak Avenue.

0809 — A vehicle was sideswiped near Charter Oak Avenue.

0907 — A caller said a man had been providing pocket-sized Bibles to juveniles on Hillview Place on Tuesday. The caller thought it was suspicious.

0935 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Vidovich/Main.

1033 — Report of someone making threats.

1155 — Report of a golden lab wandering around a vineyard near El Bonita Avenue. The police cannot remove a pet from private property.

1156 — Report of a family member taking funds from an account without authorization.

1243 — Report of a big semi trying to back up near Spring Mountain Road and Spring Mountain Court. The semi wasn’t blocking the road, but the driver needed directions to get to Santa Rosa.

1338 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Mitchell/Main.

1425 — A caller asked for help getting a rattlesnake out of her electric car on Bella Vista Court.

1503 — A cyclist said a limo driver honked at him and almost hit him near Madrona/Allyn.

1658 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near College/Pope.

1758 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.

2334 — An officer cited an unlicensed driver on Main Street.

Thursday, March 17

0758 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Spring/Sylvaner.

0830 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Spring/Oak.

0844 — A caller heard noise in her basement and wanted to make sure there was nobody down there.

0954 — A local woman was almost a victim of the grandson scam. She received a call from a man fraudulently claiming to be her grandson. He said he was in jail and needed her to wire him $3,500 for bail. She went to Safeway to wire the money, but a Safeway employee stopped her and said it was a scam. She gave police the phone number from which the call had originated, and it turned out to be associated with numerous scams.

1030 — Petty theft on Grayson Avenue.

1138 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

1304 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1314 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/Hollis.

1643 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near College/Pope.

1726 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Mitchell/Main.

1730 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1759 — A caller said he parked his car near Hunt/Main. The vehicle parked behind him was left in neutral, and it rolled forward and hit his car.

2135 — A vehicle hit a parked car on Hillview Place. The responsible driver was reportedly getting aggressive. Police responded and took a report.

Friday, March 18

0107 — Medical aid for a patient with a diabetic problem on Main Street.

0437 — Medical aid for a patient with heart problems on Allison Avenue.

0838 — Baseball equipment was stolen from a vehicle on Reed Court.

1032 — An officer took a vandalism report on Grayson Avenue.

1219 — An officer cited a pickup parked in a red zone near Mitchell/Oak.

1524 — Two loose dogs found near Valley View/Spring were returned to their owner.

1732 — Barking dog complaint on Dahlia Street.

1826 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Mitchell/Main.

1956 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Charter Oak Avenue.

2337 — An officer found a car parked in the middle of the road near Park/Crinella and contacted its owner.

Saturday, March 19

0003 — Police responded to a noise complaint on Colombard Court.

0811 — Report of a big rig heading down Pope Street and possibly planning to cross the bridge. An officer contacted the driver, who was just making a delivery in the area.

0901 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Pratt.

0918 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near the elm tunnel.

1119 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Crinella.

1150 — Report of a fire in the hills east of Highway 29, visible from Vineyard Avenue. The call was transferred to Cal Fire, which confirmed it was a permissive burn day.

1230 — Two bicycles were stolen from the front porch of a Birch Street house.

1520 — Report of a suspicious vehicle that seemed to be following an Amazon delivery truck in the Crinella/Park area. It was last seen heading south on Main Street.

1917 — Report of a loud party near the tennis courts along Crane Avenue. The caller was told to call back if the noise continued past 10 p.m.

1941 — Police responded to a disturbance on Redondo Court. They determined the argument was strictly verbal.

2040 — Multiple callers and on officer reported fireworks on the east side of town. Police took a report.

2052 — Teenagers were seen leaving the Adams Street area. The caller thought they might have been associated with the fireworks.

Sunday, March 20

0128 — Report of a fight in the backyard of a Crinella Drive home. Officers contacted two intoxicated men who’d been wrestling. No medical help was needed.

0752 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Grayson.

0833 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1155 — Report of dogs barking nonstop on Spring Mountain Road.

1159 — Report of a car parked in a red zone on Pope Street. It was gone when police arrived.

2033 — An officer arrested someone during a traffic stop near Main/Adams.

Monday, March 21

0832 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1018 — Report of a vehicle fire on Allyn Avenue.

1401 — An officer led a fifth-grade DARE program.

1457 — A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for several days.

Tuesday, March 22

0721 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0742 — A bike was reported stolen from a house on Mitchell Drive.

0750 — Graffiti was found in the public bathrooms in the city parking lot on Oak Avenue.

0751 — An officer taught a DARE class for seventh-graders.

0850 — Report of a pickup parked on Pine Street for five days.

1405 — An officer taught a DARE class for fifth-graders.

1730 — A caller reported being harassed by a neighbor on Park Street.