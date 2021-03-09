St. Helena Police Log, March 2-9

Tuesday, March 2
0436 — A car reportedly hit a tree and caught on fire on Highway 29 south of Zinfandel Lane. St. Helena police helped with traffic control until the CHP arrived.
0853 — Report of a large pickup parked away from the curb and hindering visibility near Vineyard/Hillview.
1025 — A black wallet containing a driver’s license, credit cards and a small amount of cash was reported lost, possibly near Safety or on the walking trail near the library.
1127 — Report of a baby sleeping in a parked van in a Main Street parking lot.
1625 — Police were asked to check on someone on Grayson Avenue.
1823 — Report of four men smoking near the Crane Park bocce courts.
1854 — Report of a woman screaming for help, possibly in the vineyards near McCorkle Avenue and Kidd Ranch Road. Police checked the area and didn’t find anyone in distress.
2155 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 31-year-old Walnut Creek man on suspicion of DUI.
Wednesday, March 3
0827 — Report of a suspicious man in a parked truck near Main/Grayson. The caller suspected he might be homeless and sleeping in there.
1034 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Grayson.
1531 — Report of a loose golden lab along Highway 29 between Grayson and El Bonita avenues.
1736 — Multiple callers reported a man passed out in his car at the stoplight at Main/Pope, blocking traffic. He woke up and took off ward Pope Street. Police checked the area.
1757 — Police assisted with a loose dog on Starr Avenue.
Thursday, March 4
0740 — A vehicle ran off the road on Pratt Avenue. Police arrested the driver, a 37-year-old Calistoga woman, on suspicion of driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol.
0924 — Someone tried to pry open a garage door on Chablis Circle. Police took a report.
0955 — Paramedics were asked to check on a woman on Redondo Court who might not be taking her medication.
1008 — Report of a reckless driver using the center lane of Highway 29 to pass near Bella Oaks Lane.
1021 — A caller said hundreds of people were standing in line to be vaccinated near College Avenue. The caller said they were wearing masks but not socially distancing.
1138 — Report of a rug cleaner making a lot of noise on Hunt Avenue.
1641 — Report of a large moving truck parked on Main Street for three days. Police determined it was legally parked.
1731 — Medical aid on Main Street.
1733 — Report of a man and a woman yelling at each other near Main Street.
1807 — A blond Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier was reported missing from Kidd Ranch Road.
1841 — Report of a man drinking a beer in a parked car on Hunt Avenue.
1858 — Report of loud chainsaw noise continuing for at least two hours on Main Street between Crinella Drive and Pratt Avenue.
Friday, March 5
1157 — Smoke was coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle at Scott/Hillview. There was no fire, just a mechanical problem.
1617 — Report of a reckless driver weaving and clipping a power pole on Highway 29 approaching the elm tunnel. The vehicle was last seen going up Spring Mountain Road.
1642 — Report of a man threatening to beat someone up.
1806 — A woman said she’d placed an order online, but she hadn’t received everything she’d ordered. She was requesting reimbursement through PayPal, but she needed a police report first.
1835 — Report of a verbal argument on Olive Avenue.
2258 — A 50- to 60-foot-tall tree fell on a garage on McCorkle Avenue, blocking the sidewalk and driveway.
2317 — An officer found trash in the road near Sulphur Springs/Main.
2341 — A fallen tree was blocking the westbound lane of Pratt Avenue.
Saturday, March 6
0021 — A janitor said he and his wife were stuck on a winery property because the power had gone out, disabling an electrical gate.
0035 — Report of a person having a psychotic episode. Police took a report.
0205 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
0414 — A caller said he was locked out of his hotel room and nobody was letting him in.
1304 — Non-injury accident at Main/El Bonita.
1428 — Report of a dead rabbit near the walking path along Madrona Avenue.
1615 — Report of a woman vomiting outside a vehicle near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road. An officer contacted the woman, who declined medical attention.
1812 — Report of a possible drunk driver driving on the shoulder of Highway 29 north of the elm tunnel. Police noticed the CHP and Calistoga police.
1921 — Report of loud bass sounds causing a neighbor’s house to rumble on Mitchell Drive.
2012 — A stop sign had been knocked down on Signorelli Circle.
2209 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Charter Oak Avenue.
2218 — Non-injury accident on Silverado Trail north of Pope Street.
2300 — Report of a structure fire on Rossi Road.
Sunday, March 7
0035 — A caller said people were being loud on Andrea Avenue.
0853 — Medical aid on Olive Avenue.
1016 — Someone saw smoke near Park Street. Police notified Cal Fire.
1435 — Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
1715 — Single-car minor-injury accident at Zinfandel Lane and Highway 29. The driver hit a railroad arm and railroad pole.
2208 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.
2344 — Police notified Public Works of a boulder in the middle of La Fata Street.
Monday, March 8
1415 — A person asked to talk to an officer about fraud.
1556 — Report of eight juveniles skateboarding in the middle of Elmhurst Avenue, using a handheld stop sign to stop traffic.
Tuesday, March 9
0522 — Report of a bright blue explosion near Pratt Avenue.
Editor’s note: In relation to Saturday’s log entry regarding a student with COVID-19, St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto sent the following email to parents Tuesday morning: “Good morning Saints families. We are informing you that there was a student on the high school campus from 1/6 to 1/11/21 who we later found out had COVID-like symptoms and did not notify the school. The student was later tested for COVID-19 on 1/20/21 and found to be positive. After doing contact tracing, Napa County Public Health informed us yesterday afternoon that they determined the individual was infectious from 12/30/20- 1/11/21. Had we been alerted at the time of the infectious period, we would have immediately performed site-based contact tracing and informed everyone who had close contact with this person. We would also have informed the entire high school community as is our policy. The quarantine period for any close contact is over, and so there is nothing to do at this time. We are not aware of any COVID-19 cases linked to this individual. Please ring us at 967-2740 should you have any questions. Thank you.”