Monday, March 20

1535 — There was a minor problem with the sink in one of the bathrooms at Lyman Park.

1917 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Charter Oak.

2218 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 30-year-old Calistoga woman on suspicion of DUI.

Tuesday, March 21

0821 — A vehicle swerved to miss a school bus and hit the mirror of a city vehicle near Elmhurst/Main. Nobody was hurt.

0839 — Police installed a Flock license plate camera on Pope Street.

1320 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1526 — Report of multiple vehicles double-parked (and in one case triple-parked) and blocking the eastbound lane of Grayson Avenue.

1746 — An officer helped drivers exchange information after a collision on private property near Vintage Avenue.

Wednesday, March 22

0828 — Police accompanied firefighters to investigate a possible gas leak near Oak/Tainter.

1100 — Police cited a driver near Madrona/Main.

1146 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.

1353 — Report of a large white van parked in a red zone near Main/Spring. It was gone when police arrived.

1425 — Non-injury hit-and-run near Main/Adams.

1659 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk. However, the driver was cited for being unlicensed.

1829 — A pedestrian on Madrona Avenue reported being approached by a driver in a gray Mustang who stopped next to her before speeding away.

1921 — Report of two loose dogs near Allison Avenue.

2006 — Police cited a driver for speeding and crossing over double yellows on Main Street.

2302 — Police cited a driver for speeding and a crosswalk violation on Main Street.

Thursday, March 23

0440 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29.

1433 — Someone smelled natural gas near Dean York Lane.

2009 — Report of a driver tailgating and traveling without headlights.

2118 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a car that had been involved in a hit-and-run in Napa.

Friday, March 24

0031 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Stice Lane.

0043 — A solo vehicle collision brought down power lines near Silverado Trail and Glass Mountain Road. The Trail was closed until Friday afternoon.

0844 — Police cited a vehicle parked on the sidewalk near Spring/Stockton.

1253 — Multiple callers reported a person screaming at people and acting crazy near Main/Adams. Police located the person and warned them about their behavior.

1319 — Medical aid for a man who collapsed while working out at a Main Street gym.

1445 — Report of a utility line hanging low over the sidewalk near Hunt/Monte Vista.

1553 — Multiple callers reported a woman accosting people entering and exiting the library. Police arrested the 30-year-old St. Helena woman for a probation violation.

1710 — A dog was found at Oak/Andrea. Its owner arranged to pick it up.

2028 — Police cited a driver for running a red light on Main Street.

2100 — Medical aid on El Bonita Avenue.

2119 — Report of a Charger and a Camaro racing and almost causing a collision on Highway 29 near Rutherford.

2309 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.

Saturday, March 25

1019 — Police cited a driver for expired registration near Starr/Meadowcreek.

1021 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pine.

1328 — A dog was loose near McCorkle/Allison. A passer-by knew its owner.

1751 — Report of a fire in an empty lot on Quail Court. The caller extinguished it.

1946 — A pet parakeet was found in a backyard on Chiles Avenue.

2229 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Deer Park Road.

2336 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Whitehall Lane.

Sunday, March 26

0217 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 29-year-old Clearlake man on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and two misdemeanor warrants.

1050 — A phone, car fob and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Mitchell Drive.

1826 — A wallet was found on Main Street.

2019 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Pope. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.

Monday, March 27

0751 — Someone cut a lock on a tool pod on Grove Court sometime after 4 p.m. Saturday. Nothing appeared to be missing.

0801 — Police took a report on a missing person.

1254 — Report of a dog barking on Rosebud Lane.

1442 — Police took a report on a fraudulent loan.

1617 — A woman called 911 to ask what time it was. Police told her to use 911 only for life-threatening emergencies.

1654 — Someone found a loose dog near Spring Mountain/Elmhurst and brought it to the police station. Its owner came to pick it up.

2152 — An officer tried to stop a car near Silverado/Pratt, but the dark-colored sedan took off at approximately 80 mph. Neighboring law enforcement agencies were told to be on the lookout for it.

