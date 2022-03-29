St. Helena Police Log, March 23-29

Wednesday, March 23

1849 — Report of a suspicious suitcase on the sidewalk near Lyman Park.

2149 — Police responded to a second-hand report of a family disturbance on Nemo Court.

2239 — Report of a reckless driver near Main/Grayson.

Thursday, March 24

0913 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1255 — An officer taught DARE classes to fifth-graders.

1729 — A chihuahua was reported missing from the June/Hunt area.

1748 — A caller found a dog on Allyn Avenue that looked neglected.

1920 — Police responded to a disturbance on Stralla Court.

2027 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Highway 29.

2032 — Report of a reckless driver swerving, brake-checking, and moving at erratic speeds on Main Street.

2112 — During a traffic stop near Main/Mitchell, police arrested a 60-year-old Naperville, Illinois man on suspicion of DUI.

2151 — Police helped the sheriff’s office respond to a reported burglary in progress on Sunnyside Road in Deer Park.

Friday, March 25

0828 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Madrona/Oak.

0838 — Medical aid for a student possibly having a seizure near Main/Grayson.

1213 — A caller said a dog almost bit her 2-year-old daughter at Crane Park.

1319 — Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Hunt Avenue.

1506 — An abandoned vehicle was towed from Pine Street.

1521 — A caller believed that a sign on the levee trail had been posted illegally. The sign referred to minimum wage, workers’ rights and human trafficking. The matter was referred to code enforcement.

1721 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near College/Pope.

1849 — A driver reportedly hit a parked car on Main Street and then got out and took off on foot. Officers found the 38-year-old Calistoga man and arrested him on suspicion of hit-and-run, DUI and driving without a license.

1923 — While police were responding to the hit-and-run, a vehicle flew past the patrol car above the speed and over double yellows. An officer pulled over the vehicle and cited the driver.

1930 — A caller said her father was approached my men who asked for money. He gave them some but they pushed him to give more. In exchange they gave him a gold ring and a gold chain. The caller brought the jewelry to the police out of suspicion that it might be stolen. Police took a report.

Saturday, March 26

0909 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Alexander.

Sunday, March 27

0731 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile.

0847 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0904 — An officer cited someone after conducting a vehicle check on El Bonita Avenue.

1009 — Report of a loose manhole cover on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Main Street. Someone reportedly stepped on the cover and it flipped up, almost causing the person to fall in. Public Works will check on it.

1049 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Adams Street.

1135 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1206 — An officer issued a parking citation on Main Street.

1255 — Non-injury lift assist on Olive Avenue.

1944 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2006 — A vehicle was seen passing multiple vehicles in the center turn lane of Main Street near Grayson Avenue.

2101 — A small white dog was found near Highway 29 and Lodi Lane. St. Helena police held it until Animal Control arrived.

2240 — Medical aid for a teenager who passed out on Brown Street.

Monday, March 28

0524 — Report of a solo-vehicle rollover accident near Sanitarium/Deer Park. The CHP was notified.

0751 — Someone cut a lock and stole a bike from Spring Street. A different bike was left behind. Police took a report.

0858 — Report of an abandoned van and trailer near Adams/Library.

1156 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Pope/Peppertree.

1227 — Report of a car accident on Silverado Trail, outside the city limits.

1400 — Gas had possibly been siphoned from a vehicle on Arrowhead Drive.

1402 — Two vehicles near a Main Street tasting room were burglarized in a smash-and-grab. Miscellaneous bags and purses were stolen. Police took a report.

1927 — A vehicle with expired tags was towed from McCorkle Avenue.

1944 — Report of loud music at the cemetery, possibly coming from a vehicle. An officer contacted the person responsible.

Tuesday, March 29

0445 — An officer cited someone for speeding on Main Street.