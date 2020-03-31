St. Helena Police Log, March 24-30

1430 -- A turkey vulture hit a power pole, got electrocuted, and blew out a transformer on Spring Mountain Road.

1652 -- Someone punctured the gas line of a car on Monte Vista. The gas had leaked out.

1825 -- Report of 11 kids playing basketball at a basketball court on Hillview Place.

2123 -- A Hunt Avenue resident called to make sure it was OK for her neighbor’s kids to swim in their backyard pool. It was OK because they were siblings and staying in their own yard.

2139 -- A caller said someone parked in his assigned parking space in an apartment parking lot on College Avenue. Police told him to call the apartment management.

Saturday, March 28

0147 -- An agitated man came to the police station saying he was involved in a domestic dispute. Police detained the 45-year-old St. Helena resident on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, public intoxication, and violating probation.

0330 -- A driver reported being followed by another car on Silverado Trail and then onto Zinfandel Lane. It turned out to be a CHP unit.

0820 -- A caller reported seeing a missing person driving through the elm tunnel Friday morning.