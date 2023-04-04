Tuesday, March 28

0803 — Downed limbs damaged a vehicle and were the blocking the road near Tainter/Allyn.

1230 — Report of utility lines down on Charter Oak Avenue, with a fire in the area.

1238 — Report of a vehicle on its side blocking traffic on Silverado Trail near Taplin Road. Police diverted southbound traffic at Pope Street.

1306 — Report of a downed tree partially blocking the road near Allison/McCorkle.

1509 — Non-injury accident near Main/Sulphur Springs. The caller said the other driver was only providing identification and was now leaving the scene. Police contacted both drivers and took a report.

1830 — Report of an unresponsive driver slumped over in a running vehicle near Main/Elmhurst. Police determined he was just sleeping.

Wednesday, March 29

0820 — Lift assist on Del Rio Court.

0838 — Police cited a driver on Spring Mountain Road.

1338 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pine.

1601 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pine.

1711 — Someone reported being threatened. Police took a report.

2157 — Report of a suspicious person parked in front of a house on Rosebud Lane.

Thursday, March 30

0214 — Report of a suspicious person ringing the doorbell of a house on Big Rock Road.

Friday, March 31

0437 — Medical aid for a woman feeling dizzy on Spring Mountain Road.

0437 — Police cited a driver near Main/Madrona.

0504 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0850 — Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.

1029 — Police assisted with the school district’s Run Big! event.

1049 — Report of an abandoned vehicle on Starr Avenue.

1059 — A tote bag containing gifts and medication was reported missing.

1358 — An officer contacted the owner of a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant near Pine/Stockton.

1543 — Report of a man breaking the window of a vehicle on Grayson Avenue. Police contacted the man. He’d locked his keys in his vehicle and the tow truck was taking too long, so he broke his own window.

1617 — Police cited a car parked in front of a fire hydrant near Pine/Stockton.

1845 — Report of an approximately 12-year-old child with two knives near the Crane Park ballfields. Police contacted the child, who had one knife but was accompanied by a parent and had not removed the knife from its sheath or displayed it.

2235 — Report of a possible party with associated underage drinking and driving on McCorkle Avenue.

Saturday, April 1

1043 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1216 — Police cited a driver on Charter Oak Avenue.

1613 — Report of a suspicious man on Fountain Street.

1847 — An officer was flagged down about a hit-and-run near Adams/Railroad. Police found the driver who was responsible and arrested the 49-year-old Modesto man on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

1907 — Report of a suspicious man knocking at the door of an Oak Avenue home and taking a photo of the porch.

1918 — Report of a possible structure fire behind a hotel near Main/Sulphur Springs.

2155 — Report of possible child abuse in a Pope Street residence. Police responded and determined the baby had fallen getting out of the tub but didn’t have any other signs of injuries.

2237 — A parked vehicle was damaged in a non-injury hit-and-run on Church Street.

Sunday, April 2

0446 — Police took a report after a traffic stop on Main Street.

0837 — Report of a pothole on Edwards Street near Pope Street. Police notified Public Works in person and through a work ticket.

1055 — Report of a beehive in a tree near the Lyman Park bathrooms. A bee expert was called in to relocate the hive.

1303 — Report of a pit bull barking while tied to a chair near Adams/Library. Police contacted its owner.

1630 — Police issued two parking citations on Adams Street.

1708 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1917 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 44-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license due to a previous DUI.

Monday, April 3

0800 — A caller said his parked car was scratched by another car that had parked near it on Hunt Avenue. Police took a report.

0802 — Items found on Hunt Avenue were turned into police.

1028 — Police were asked to check on a person. Officers made sure she was OK.

1055 — A blue wallet was reported missing.

1216 — Report of a vehicle parked on Meadowcreek Circle for a week.

1247 — Someone locked their keys in their car after placing their child in a car seat. Officers helped.

1347 — Police cited a driver near Main/Vintage.

1412 — Report of someone moving boxes out of a barn into two vehicles on Crane Avenue. Officers responded and determined that the person was a trustee who was allowed to be there.

1426 — Report of a suspicious woman in a white vehicle at Wappo Park.

1452 — A tree fell and brought down power lines on Madrona Avenue. Dispatch lost power for five seconds.

1742 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Oakville Cross Road.

2002 — Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Colombard Court.

