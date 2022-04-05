St. Helena Police Log, March 29-April 5

Tuesday, March 29

0826 — An officer taught DARE classes to seventh-graders.

1031 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1158 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1829 — A fallen tree was blocking Dean York Lane. The fire department removed the branches.

1902 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.

1916 — An officer cited someone for driving with expired registration on Main Street.

2101 — An officer cited someone for speeding at Silverado/Howell Mountain.

Wednesday, March 30

0306 — An officer assisted with a matter involving a dog on Stockton Street.

0507 — An officer cited someone for speeding on Main Street.

0804 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Starr/Hunt.

0912 — Vandalism on Grayson Avenue.

1041 — A caller was concerned about a van and trailer near Adams/Library. A man appears to be living inside.

1118 — An officer taught DARE classes to fifth-graders.

1148 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Madrona/Main.

1418 — A big rig trailer was parked in front of a fire hydrant on Spring Street. The driver moved it.

1509 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Crane/Sulphur Springs.

1728 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1808 — An officer cited someone for speeding near Main/Elmhurst.

1931 — An officer cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone near Hunt/Main.

1946 — An officer was flagged down by a man needing a ride to Calistoga.

2014 — A man reported being physically attacked on Starr Avenue. There were no weapons involved. The man said his back hurt but declined medical attention. Police took a report.

2232 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2357 — Police were asked to check on a woman on Starr Avenue.

Thursday, March 31

0759 — Report of a two-car accident blocking Highway 29. An officer responded and didn’t find any problems.

1106 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1326 — Report of suspected drugs on Grayson Avenue.

1421 — An officer taught a fifth-grade DARE class.

1535 — A white Trek bike worth $800 was stolen from the front porch of a Hunt Avenue home.

1742 — Non-injury accident blocking the westbound lane of the Pope Street Bridge.

1908 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.

Friday, April 1

0237 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.

0708 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Fulton Lane.

0847 — Report of a leaky water pipe on Adams Street near Library Lane. The property owner shut off the water.

0937 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1058 — Two-car minor-injury accident at Main/Vidovich.

1142 — Report of five cows in the roadway near Sylvaner/Spring. Their owners were contacted and picked them up.

1318 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile on College Avenue.

1424 — A woman reported being harassed via social media. Police advised her to get a restraining order against the other person.

1510 — A very intoxicated man reportedly left St. Helena headed toward Santa Rosa. The CHP was notified.

1716 — Medical aid for a man unable to walk on Sylvaner Avenue.

1827 — Report of a reckless driver in a minivan last seen turning onto Zinfandel Lane.

1854 — Report of vandalism on Crinella Drive.

1858 — St. Helena police were asked to help Calistoga police respond to a call of a verbal disturbance that might be getting physical.

1905 — Report of a suspicious man going door to door on Spring Street.

1924 — Report of solicitors going door to door on Chiles Avenue. Police contacted a man and notified him of the city’s permit process.

2011 — Report of a solicitor on Allyn Avenue.

2020 — Report of a solicitor with a clipboard on Andrea Avenue.

2359 — Report of several juveniles running on the rooftops of downtown commercial buildings. Police contacted four of them.

Saturday, April 2

0147 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Pratt.

0231 — Non-injury lift assist on Del Campo Court.

0841 — Medical aid for a fall victim in the bike lane on Pope Street.

0942 — The fire department asked police to check on a woman on Del Campo Court.

1122 — Report of a man and a woman yelling on Stockton Street.

1241 — An officer cited a vehicle parked near Pratt/Main.

1410 — Report of a loose chihuahua on Main Street. The dog was returned to its owner.

1726 — A person brought two shotguns and ammo to the police department so they could be disposed of safely.

Sunday, April 3

0927 — Police received a 911 call about a small dog running around near Grayson Avenue. Dispatch advised the caller to use the non-emergency business line for calls like that.

1045 — Following a traffic stop near Charter Oak/Main, police arrested a 32-year-old woman for a misdemeanor warrant.

1356 — Report of a black bear treed near Spring Mountain Road.

1705 — An officer cited a vehicle parked on Charter Oak Avenue.

Monday, April 4

0935 — Report of a reckless driver exhibiting road rage on Main Street. He was driving slowly and slamming on his brakes.

1103 — A caller reported that an unknown woman was threatening to kill her for no apparent reason and yelling obscenities near Main Street. The caller said she’d been doing laundry when the woman started yelling at her. Police arrested the 42-year-old Calistoga woman on suspicion of making criminal threats.

1146 — Report of a parked travel trailer obstructing views at the corner of Hillview and Kearney.

1217 — Police were asked to check on a man walking in the middle of Main Street at Mitchell Drive.

1249 — Report of a several cars and a tow truck blocking Spring Mountain Road for over 10 minutes.

1507 — A vehicle was stalled on the railroad tracks at Charter Oak Avenue.

1529 — A large tow truck was going to be blocking Spring Mountain Road temporarily while it removed a piece of equipment.

1544 — A caller said her son’s EBT card was delivered to her old address and was now being misused in Napa.

1603 — Report of an unwelcome person at a Sylvaner Avenue home.

1705 — A caller reported receiving number scam phone calls claiming to be from Apple and masking their phone numbers to make it appear that the calls were originating in St. Helena. The caller didn’t want anybody to be fooled by the scam.

1802 — Report of an illegal leaf blower at Stockton/Adams.

1947 — An officer cited a driver for speeding near Main/Adams.

2305 — An officer arrested someone after a traffic stop at Silverado/Howell Mountain.

Tuesday, April 5

0034 — Report of a vegetation fire near Silverado/Crystal Springs.

0510 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.