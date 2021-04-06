St. Helena Police Log, March 30-April 5

Tuesday, March 30
0607 — Non-injury accident at Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.
1001 — Report of an unusually large amount of traffic on Pope Street near Silverado Trail. The caller was concerned there might be an obstruction of some sort. Police weren’t aware of any problems.
1023 — Report of cones blocking a driveway on Spring Street, and a neighbor refusing to move them.
1036 — Someone from a Main Street business said there was no parking available for customers. The caller felt that other businesses were taking up available parking spaces.
1347 — Report of fraudulent activity on a bank account. Police took a report.
1523 — Report of three juveniles shooting street signs as they headed down Crane Avenue in a green SUV. Police checked the area.
1545 — Report of a speeder in a white Mercedes on Dowdell Lane.
1655 — A caller lodged a complaint about noise generated by a landscaper. Landscapers can work until 5 p.m.
2042 — Lift assist on Fulton Lane.
2316 — Police contacted a bicyclist riding with no lights at Starr/Meadowcreek. An officer reminded the cyclist that lights are needed when riding a bike at night.
Wednesday, March 31
1316 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a car carrying a bike stolen from Calistoga.
2034 — Report of an unconscious man in front of a Main Street building. Police arrested the 35-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of providing false identification to an officer, driving with a suspended license, and an outstanding warrant.
2345 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.
Thursday, April 1
0842 — Report of a reckless driver at Pratt/Main.
1154 — Report of two loose dogs at Sylvaner/Spring.
1320 — Report of a fire east of Silverado Trail. It was a controlled burn.
1546 — Graffiti was found at Main/Grayson.
Friday, April 2
1054 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows on Silverado Trail.
1107 — Two dogs were loose near Crane/Grayson. Police called their owner.
1505 — Report of a pit bull left in a hot car on Main Street. The windows were slightly cracked.
1639 — Medical aid for a person who slipped and fell inside a Main Street store.
2220 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Highway 29 leaving Calistoga.
Saturday, April 3
0016 — Report of loud people in a backyard on Valley View Street.
1206 — A white chihuahua found near Spring/Allyn was returned to its owner.
1640 — Two-car accident at Silverado/Pope.
1949 — Medical aid on La Cuesta Court.
2330 — Report of a fight at a Highway 29 hotel. Police arrested two men for public intoxication.
Sunday, April 4
1218 — Report of a possible drunk driver speeding and passing illegally on Silverado Trail.
2131 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.
Monday, April 5
1926 — Report of two suspicious men claiming to be with PG&E. Officers confirmed they are third-party PG&E workers.
