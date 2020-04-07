St. Helena Police Log, March 31-April 6

Tuesday, March 31
0607 -- Minor-injury accident on Silverado Trail near Glass Mountain Road. A car hit a tree.
1051 -- There were two large pieces of furniture in front of an Edwards Street home. The occupants were moving out and they said they wouldn’t leave anything behind.
1415 -- Lift assist on San Juan Court.
1719 -- Report of a civil issue between adult siblings.
2058 -- The loose Aussie dog was spotted on the train tracks near Hunt Avenue. The caller tried to catch it but couldn’t.
Wednesday, April 1
0058 -- Police took a report on a domestic disturbance.
0243 -- Report of a dog barking nonstop on Pope Street.
2256 -- Medical aid on College Avenue.
Thursday, April 2
1001 -- Report of a domestic disturbance on Vineyard Avenue.
1124 -- Report of a very loud leaf blower on Dean York Lane. Police made sure it wasn’t loud enough to violate the city’s ordinance.
2241 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
2334 -- Report of a dog barking for two hours on Meadowcreek Circle.
Friday, April 3
0326 -- Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on College Avenue.
1047 -- Someone placed a basketball hoop on the corner of a busy intersection at Starr/Hunt.
1053 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
1455 -- Someone keeps dumping bags of garbage on top of locked garbage containers on Main Street.
2004 -- Someone was burning brush near Silverado Trail, a mile south of Deer Park Road.
2038 -- A man said his ex was on a Spring Street property, and he didn’t want her there.
2225 -- Shots were heard near Lewelling Lane.
Saturday, April 4
0458 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
0855 -- Medical aid on Mountain View Avenue.
1245 -- A San Ardo Court resident got a call claiming to be from the Publishers Clearing House saying she’d won $2 million but needed to provide her bank information in order for the money to be deposited. She didn’t give out any information.
1302 -- Five geese were reported missing from a Highway 29 property.
1657 -- A family asked an officer where they could go walking without a lot of people around. The officer said the dog park is the only park that’s open.
1707 -- An officer found three juveniles playing basketball on Hillview Place. They ran off when they saw the officer.
1943 -- Police received a false reported that a man had shot his wife at their Madrona Avenue and locked himself inside the bathroom with his children in the home. Police from agencies throughout the Napa Valley rushed to the home. It was later determined to be a swatting incident and a hoax. Nobody was harmed.
2149 -- Medical aid for a person short of breath on Pope Street.
Sunday, April 5
1018 -- Someone rifled through an unlocked vehicle on Sylvaner Avenue. Nothing valuable was left in the car and nothing was missing.
1031 -- Someone rifled through two cars on Spring Mountain Road. The only thing that seemed to be missing was a remote key to one of the cars, which also contained a garage door opener.
1212 -- Two backpacks were stolen from an unlocked car on Spring Mountain Court. One was found in the street and another was missing.
1219 -- A woman found an 8-year-old boy walking alone on Langtry Road and brought him to the police department. He said he didn’t know his home address or phone number.
1421 -- An officer found a juvenile playing basketball on Hillview Place. The juvenile ran off when the officer arrived.
1849 -- A caller was concerned about the recent vehicle break-ins and asked whether an officer would be doing patrol checks in the Spring Mountain Court area.
1942 -- Registration and insurance cards were stolen from two unlocked cars on Spring Mountain Court.
2030 -- Report of a reckless driver speeding and pointing a laser pointer at other drivers on northbound Highway 29 near Oakville Grade.
Monday, April 6
1523 -- Report of a suspicious man with several shopping carts outside a Main Street building.
