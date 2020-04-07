St. Helena Police Log, March 31-April 6

1657 -- A family asked an officer where they could go walking without a lot of people around. The officer said the dog park is the only park that’s open.

1707 -- An officer found three juveniles playing basketball on Hillview Place. They ran off when they saw the officer.

1943 -- Police received a false reported that a man had shot his wife at their Madrona Avenue and locked himself inside the bathroom with his children in the home. Police from agencies throughout the Napa Valley rushed to the home. It was later determined to be a swatting incident and a hoax. Nobody was harmed.

2149 -- Medical aid for a person short of breath on Pope Street.

Sunday, April 5

1018 -- Someone rifled through an unlocked vehicle on Sylvaner Avenue. Nothing valuable was left in the car and nothing was missing.

1031 -- Someone rifled through two cars on Spring Mountain Road. The only thing that seemed to be missing was a remote key to one of the cars, which also contained a garage door opener.

1212 -- Two backpacks were stolen from an unlocked car on Spring Mountain Court. One was found in the street and another was missing.